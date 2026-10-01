Priests Perform Worship At Kashi Vishwanath Temple For Captain Smit's Recovery

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, Oct 1 (IANS) Priests at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Thursday prayed for the speedy recovery and long life of Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073 who saved over 170 lives on Wednesday and was seriously injured.

The pilot was grievously injured after being attacked by his co-pilot in flydubai flight FZ1073, despite which he continued to act to safeguard passengers and crew, which led to the aircraft being diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia. He is being hailed for helping to avert a major in-flight crisis.

Sanjay Kumar Pandey, a priest at the temple in Varanasi, said: "We are performing 'Rudra Abhishek' (of Shivling) and 'sawa lakh (1,25,000) Mahamrityunjaya Mantra Jaap' for the pilot so that he recovers at the earliest and may have a long life."

"The devotion to duty that he has displayed is a matter of pride for the country. For this, the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Trust and the families related to it, have undertaken this ceremony and priests have been entrusted the responsibility of performing the worship," he told IANS.

A similar prayer ceremony was also organised at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, for the speedy recovery of Captain Smit Machchhar.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the captain, saying he has brought glory to India, and the world is proud of him.

PM Modi said that the pilot demonstrated remarkable patience and courage during the entire incident and saved several lives. He also mentioned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Captain Smit Machchhar, stating that he averted a 9/11-style attack.

"Captain Smit's bravery fills every Indian with pride. Today, I also spoke to his father, Bhupender Bhai, his mother, Geeta Behen, and his wife, Sonal. He is undergoing treatment, and the entire world is proud of him today," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further urged the countrymen to pray for Captain Smit's speedy recovery.

"I urge my fellow citizens to pray for Smit's long and healthy life, and to salute Smit, who has brought glory to India," he added.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced the 'Vishisht Gujarat Garima Award' for Captain Smit Machchhar.

"Despite being gravely injured in an attack, he showed extraordinary courage and saved 174 lives. The world salutes his bravery, and Gujarat is proud of its brave son. Wishing him a speedy recovery. All of Gujarat stands with him," he said in a post on X.