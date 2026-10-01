Kantara: Box Office Blockbuster Movie Turns 4 Rishab Shetty Shares Emotional Message

Kantara: Blockbuster movie Kantara forced the entire country to look at the Kannada film industry. The film completes four years today. Actor-director Rishab Shetty got emotional and shared some beautiful memories from the sets

Coastal Karnataka's beautiful story Kantara completes four years today. The movie made the entire Indian film industry look at Kannada cinema. Rishab Shetty got emotional on this special milestone.

Actor and director Rishab Shetty posted old photos on social media to celebrate the four-year anniversary. He penned a very emotional note for his fans. Read what he said.

Four years have passed since Kantara hit the silver screen. Everything after that became history. The film won massive awards and appreciation everywhere, but the audience's love remains unmatched.

Rishab Shetty said Kantara was never just a movie he made. He actually lived in this world. He carried this story inside him, and this belief shaped his entire personality.

The director thanked everyone who walked with him and worked day and night to bring this deep story to the screen. He said their hard work, belief, and love made Kantara bigger than him.

Rishab Shetty thanked every single viewer who celebrated his effort and pushed it across borders. The audience turned it into a proud Kannada film for the whole world. He feels this love deeply even after four years.

Rishab Shetty wrote an emotional note thanking everyone who believed in Kantara. The fans celebrated the film and took it from our soil to the global stage. He dedicated this legend to the audience.

Makers produced this coastal story on a tight budget of just 16 crore rupees. However, the movie made massive noise across the country and the world. It collected a whopping 450 crore rupees at the box office.