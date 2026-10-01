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Bajaj Life Elevates Vivek Gupta as Chief Operations & Customer Experience Officer
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 1st October 2026: Bajaj Life Insurance, one of India's leading private life insurers, today announced the elevation of Vivek Gupta as its Chief Operations & Customer Experience Officer. In his new role, he will focus on strengthening operational excellence and delivering seamless experiences for customers and partners.
Vivek brings over two decades of experience in the insurance industry and has been instrumental in driving business transformation, innovation and strategic growth. In his previous role, he championed initiatives such as Virtual Reality and Conversational AI to enhance customer engagement and redefine industry practices through technology.
In his expanded leadership role, Vivek will oversee the Company’s end-to-end Operations, Customer Experience, and AI & Innovation charter, spanning policy servicing, claims management, risk governance, renewals, grievance redressal, branch operations, business continuity, digital self-service platforms, and distributor and partner engagement. He will focus on simplifying processes, enhancing service efficiency, driving AI-led innovation, and building seamless customer journeys across the policy lifecycle.
Tarun Chugh, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Life Insurance, said, "Vivek has been an integral part of Bajaj Life's journey, contributing significantly to our strategic thinking and transformation agenda, backed by a deep understanding of the insurance ecosystem and expertise in AI and innovation. His elevation is also reflective of our belief in nurturing and creating opportunities for home-grown talent, and recognising leaders who have grown with the organisation. As he takes on this expanded mandate, we look forward to his leadership in bringing together our operations, customer experience and innovation priorities, while continuing to support our customers in achieving their life goals."
Commenting on his appointment, Vivek Gupta said, “““At Bajaj Life, we strongly believe that our responsibility is about being there for customers and their families when they need us most. Every interaction is an opportunity to strengthen trust, simplify the experience and give customers greater confidence in the future they are planning for. I look forward to working with our teams to build on the strong foundation we have created and further embed a culture of customer-centricity, trust and excellence across the organisat”on.”
The appointment reinforces Bajaj Life Ins’rance’s continued focus on operational excellence, customer-centricity and technology-led innovation as it builds capabilities for the next phase of growth.
About Bajaj Life Insurance
Bajaj Life InsuranceLimited(formerly known as Bajaj Allianz Life InsuranceCompany Limited) is one of India’s leading and fastest growingprivatelifeinsurers.Inoperationsince2001,itisasubsidiaryofBajajFinservLimited, one of India’s most diversified non-banking financial institutions. The Company continues its journey of enabling Life Goals through trusted insurance solutions anda strong financial foundation.
WithinnovationandaCustomerFirstphilosophyatitscore,BajajLifedeliverslifeinsurancesolutions that are inclusive, personalised, and relevant to evolving customer needs. By reimagining every touchpoint through a digital-first, customer-focused approach, the Company continues to set new benchmarks in accessibility, simplicity, and trust. A strong focus on distribution excellence, service innovation, and future-ready capabilities powers its journey as a trusted Life Goals enabler acrossIndia.
Bajaj Life serves over 3.39 crore* individual and group customers through a vast distribution network of 598 branches*, 1.64 lakh+ Insurance Consultants*, 540 institutional partners*, including 35 bank partners across India, and its proprietary sales channels (online and offline). As of August 2026, total Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs. 1.48 lakh crores, including unclaimed funds and CBR funds. Bajaj Life has an Individual Claim Settlement Ratio of 99.33% (FY 2025–26) and maintains a strong Solvency Margin of 285% as on 30th June 2026.
Vivek brings over two decades of experience in the insurance industry and has been instrumental in driving business transformation, innovation and strategic growth. In his previous role, he championed initiatives such as Virtual Reality and Conversational AI to enhance customer engagement and redefine industry practices through technology.
In his expanded leadership role, Vivek will oversee the Company’s end-to-end Operations, Customer Experience, and AI & Innovation charter, spanning policy servicing, claims management, risk governance, renewals, grievance redressal, branch operations, business continuity, digital self-service platforms, and distributor and partner engagement. He will focus on simplifying processes, enhancing service efficiency, driving AI-led innovation, and building seamless customer journeys across the policy lifecycle.
Tarun Chugh, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Life Insurance, said, "Vivek has been an integral part of Bajaj Life's journey, contributing significantly to our strategic thinking and transformation agenda, backed by a deep understanding of the insurance ecosystem and expertise in AI and innovation. His elevation is also reflective of our belief in nurturing and creating opportunities for home-grown talent, and recognising leaders who have grown with the organisation. As he takes on this expanded mandate, we look forward to his leadership in bringing together our operations, customer experience and innovation priorities, while continuing to support our customers in achieving their life goals."
Commenting on his appointment, Vivek Gupta said, “““At Bajaj Life, we strongly believe that our responsibility is about being there for customers and their families when they need us most. Every interaction is an opportunity to strengthen trust, simplify the experience and give customers greater confidence in the future they are planning for. I look forward to working with our teams to build on the strong foundation we have created and further embed a culture of customer-centricity, trust and excellence across the organisat”on.”
The appointment reinforces Bajaj Life Ins’rance’s continued focus on operational excellence, customer-centricity and technology-led innovation as it builds capabilities for the next phase of growth.
About Bajaj Life Insurance
Bajaj Life InsuranceLimited(formerly known as Bajaj Allianz Life InsuranceCompany Limited) is one of India’s leading and fastest growingprivatelifeinsurers.Inoperationsince2001,itisasubsidiaryofBajajFinservLimited, one of India’s most diversified non-banking financial institutions. The Company continues its journey of enabling Life Goals through trusted insurance solutions anda strong financial foundation.
WithinnovationandaCustomerFirstphilosophyatitscore,BajajLifedeliverslifeinsurancesolutions that are inclusive, personalised, and relevant to evolving customer needs. By reimagining every touchpoint through a digital-first, customer-focused approach, the Company continues to set new benchmarks in accessibility, simplicity, and trust. A strong focus on distribution excellence, service innovation, and future-ready capabilities powers its journey as a trusted Life Goals enabler acrossIndia.
Bajaj Life serves over 3.39 crore* individual and group customers through a vast distribution network of 598 branches*, 1.64 lakh+ Insurance Consultants*, 540 institutional partners*, including 35 bank partners across India, and its proprietary sales channels (online and offline). As of August 2026, total Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs. 1.48 lakh crores, including unclaimed funds and CBR funds. Bajaj Life has an Individual Claim Settlement Ratio of 99.33% (FY 2025–26) and maintains a strong Solvency Margin of 285% as on 30th June 2026.
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