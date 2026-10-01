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The Financial Audit Authority achieves ISO 22301 certification for business continuity management
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 1 October 2026: The Financial Audit Authority (FAA) has achieved the ISO 22301:2019 certification for Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS), reinforcing its commitment to institutional resilience, operational readiness and the continuity of critical audit functions under different circumstances.
The international certification recognises FAA’s implementation of a structured business continuity framework designed to identify potential risks, assess their impact on critical operations and establish effective response and recovery mechanisms. It supports the Authority’s ability to maintain the continuity of its core functions and fulfil its mandate to safeguard public funds.
The certification covers the Corporate Support Sector, Financial Statement Audit and Specialized Audit Sector, and Operations, Compliance and Performance Audit Sector, reflecting the integration of business continuity principles across key areas of the Authority’s operations.
Amir Al Gergawi, Executive Director of Corporate Support Services Sector at the Financial Audit Authority, said: “The certification reflects FAA’s commitment to strengthening institutional preparedness and embedding resilience within its operations to ensure the continuity and effectiveness of its audit mandate. Business continuity is an integral part of effective governance and institutional readiness. Achieving ISO 22301:2019 reflects the systematic approach we have adopted to identify potential risks, assess their operational impact and establish clear mechanisms that enable us to maintain critical functions and respond effectively to disruptions.
Al Gergawi added: “This achievement strengthens our ability to perform our audit responsibilities with continuity and efficiency under different circumstances, supporting our mandate to safeguard public funds and reinforcing the resilience and effectiveness of Dubai Government operations.”
The certification follows a comprehensive assessment of FAA’s business continuity policies, procedures and response mechanisms against the requirements of ISO 22301:2019. The framework provides a systematic approach to anticipating potential disruptions, minimising their impact on critical activities and supporting timely recovery and the continued delivery of essential functions.
The achievement aligns with Dubai Government’s broader commitment to building resilient, agile and future-ready institutions capable of maintaining the continuity and efficiency of government operations. It further reinforces FAA’s role in supporting strong governance, institutional performance and the protection of public funds across the Emirate.
–ENDS–
The international certification recognises FAA’s implementation of a structured business continuity framework designed to identify potential risks, assess their impact on critical operations and establish effective response and recovery mechanisms. It supports the Authority’s ability to maintain the continuity of its core functions and fulfil its mandate to safeguard public funds.
The certification covers the Corporate Support Sector, Financial Statement Audit and Specialized Audit Sector, and Operations, Compliance and Performance Audit Sector, reflecting the integration of business continuity principles across key areas of the Authority’s operations.
Amir Al Gergawi, Executive Director of Corporate Support Services Sector at the Financial Audit Authority, said: “The certification reflects FAA’s commitment to strengthening institutional preparedness and embedding resilience within its operations to ensure the continuity and effectiveness of its audit mandate. Business continuity is an integral part of effective governance and institutional readiness. Achieving ISO 22301:2019 reflects the systematic approach we have adopted to identify potential risks, assess their operational impact and establish clear mechanisms that enable us to maintain critical functions and respond effectively to disruptions.
Al Gergawi added: “This achievement strengthens our ability to perform our audit responsibilities with continuity and efficiency under different circumstances, supporting our mandate to safeguard public funds and reinforcing the resilience and effectiveness of Dubai Government operations.”
The certification follows a comprehensive assessment of FAA’s business continuity policies, procedures and response mechanisms against the requirements of ISO 22301:2019. The framework provides a systematic approach to anticipating potential disruptions, minimising their impact on critical activities and supporting timely recovery and the continued delivery of essential functions.
The achievement aligns with Dubai Government’s broader commitment to building resilient, agile and future-ready institutions capable of maintaining the continuity and efficiency of government operations. It further reinforces FAA’s role in supporting strong governance, institutional performance and the protection of public funds across the Emirate.
–ENDS–
OMC
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