Digital Auxilius Joins SCRS 2026 Global Site Solutions Summit As Performance Sponsor

SCRS 2026

The company will present its clinical research software, including Syncora, Calendax, and Item Vault at Booth 301 in Orlando, October 15 to 18.

- Faaiz Hussain, CEO and Founder, Digital AuxiliusORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Auxilius (DAX), a Southfield, Michigan company that builds software and digital solutions for clinical research, has joined the SCRS 2026 Global Site Solutions Summit as a Performance Sponsor. Organized by the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS), the summit will take place October 15 to 18, 2026, at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida. DAX will exhibit at Booth 301.The 2026 summit marks 20 years of SCRS bringing the site community together. More than 1,900 attendees, over 200 expert speakers, and 950 organizations are expected to take part. The program opens with "20 Years of Site Voices" and closes with the "Cheers to 20 Years Networking Breakfast," making this year's event a milestone for sites, sponsors, and contract research organizations (CROs) alike.Research sites carry much of the work behind every clinical trial, yet many still lose valuable time to manual processes. Sites, sponsors, and CROs also struggle to reach the right patients and compete for visibility in a crowded field. DAX is attending SCRS 2026 to help close these gaps across three areas: branding, patient recruitment, and operations.At Booth 301, attendees can see three DAX products built for research teams:Syncora, Calendax and Item Vault."Every site we meet is working hard to move research forward, but too much of that effort still goes into paperwork, follow ups, and being found by the right people," said Faaiz Hussain, CEO and Founder of Digital Auxilius. "SCRS gives us the chance to sit down with those teams and show them practical tools that give time back to research. Our goal is simple: help sites run smoother, reach the right patients, and build the reputation their work deserves."Beyond software, DAX will offer every visiting site a free audit of its digital identity. The review covers branding and study marketing, giving sites a clear picture of how patients, sponsors, and CROs see them today and where they can improve.Faaiz Hussain will be joined at the summit by Shelby Bianchi, Business Development Executive, who works with clinical sites to build partnerships rooted in trust, strategy, and long term growth. The team will be available throughout exhibit hours to discuss growth strategies, operational efficiency, and how DAX supports research teams in a changing industry.The 2026 summit marks DAX's return to SCRS after taking part in 2025, when the company led conversations on how the right strategies can bring research sites the best kind of visibility. Alongside its software, DAX offers web development services, software development, digital marketing, branding, design, and marketing services for CROs.Attendees can visit DAX at Booth 301 in the Exhibit Hall or book a free consultation at digitalauxilius.

Ahmed Raza

Digital Auxilius

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Digital Auxilius Joins SCRS 2026 Global Site Solutions Summit as Performance Sponsor News Provided By Digital Auxilius October 01, 2026, 09:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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