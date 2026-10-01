Glass Flooring Systems Introduces Custom Glass Railing Systems Engineered For The World's Most Exclusive Spaces

Luxury glass railings enhance this two-story glass deck, balcony, and exterior stair system, creating a sleek, cohesive design across multiple outdoor living levels.

Flat & curved laminated glass railings delivered as a complete system, with ultra-low-iron glass, Italian-made hardware, & engineering from the manufacturer.

- Wayne Conklin, President of Glass Flooring Systems

SPARTA, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Glass Flooring Systems, the manufacturer that set the benchmark for structural glass floors and SkyFloor® walkable skylights, today introduced its Custom Glass Railing Systems, a fully engineered railing line created for architects, custom home builders, designers, and glazing professionals whose clients demand the clearest glass, the finest hardware, and the most refined finish available.

Each system is designed, engineered, and fabricated to the exact shape and flow of the space, from a gentle sweep around a staircase to a full wraparound balcony, and arrives as one coordinated package: glass, hardware, permit-ready shop drawings, and glass-specific engineering.

Until now, glass railings for luxury projects have come from one of two places. Glass shops can supply a panel but rarely the engineering, stamped drawings, or code documentation a high-end project requires. Volume manufacturers offer standard sizes that cannot follow a sloped deck, a curved stair, or a custom transition between straight and curved runs. Architects and builders have been left to assemble glass, hardware, engineering, and approvals from separate sources, with the finished result rarely living up to the architecture around it.

“We're not doing this the way it's normally done. There are glass shops that will sell you a railing, and there are companies that mass-produce railings at standard sizes. What hasn't existed is a company focused on the high-end market with the full package: the clearest glass, the finest hardware, templating, shop drawings, and engineering, all from one source. Our clients often come to us with designs that fall outside standard railing configurations. Custom sizes, shapes, curves, and slopes are all part of what we can accommodate,” said Wayne Conklin, President of Glass Flooring Systems.

Glass Flooring Systems created its railing line to meet that standard in full:

. Custom flat, curved, and bent glass: Every panel is engineered to the exact radius, slope, and layout of the project, including shaped edges for sloped decks and stair runs.

. EUROWHITE® NG ultra-low-iron glass: Refined clarity and color neutrality, with industry-leading 91% visible light transmittance that nearly eliminates the green tint found in standard glass. Available for luxury railing systems exclusively through Glass Flooring Systems.

. Advanced lamination for interior and exterior settings: SentryGlas® and Trosifol® UltraClear High Adhesion interlayers deliver exceptional clarity, post-breakage retention, and lasting edge stability on terraces, pool surrounds, rooftops, and coastal residences.

. The finest Italian hardware: Precision-engineered in AISI 316 stainless steel, offered in stainless, chrome, and black. The patented Giotto Stand-Off System is the only mounting system of its kind that allows the glass to be aligned on three axes after it has been mounted. The Infinity Spigot System secures frameless panels without a base shoe or bulky framing, keeping the focus on the glass and the view.

. Refined post-laminated edge finishing: Every flat railing panel undergoes an additional finishing step after lamination, with exposed edges meticulously polished to achieve an exceptionally smooth, jewel-like profile. Standard on every flat railing panel, this uncompromising attention to detail produces some of the most refined edge finishing in the industry and gives each installation the clarity, precision, and elevated craftsmanship expected in the world's finest architectural spaces.

. Concept-to-completion engineering: PDF, AutoCAD, and BIM drawings; sealed state-specific shop drawings where required; glass-specific engineering reports; and full-scale digital and physical templating to confirm fit and alignment before installation begins.

Every system is reviewed against applicable IBC guard and safety-glazing standards, with documentation provided for permitting and inspection.

Architects, builders, and designers can explore the collection, review standard glass make-ups, or request access to the company's technical library at .

About Glass Flooring Systems

Headquartered in Sparta, N.J., Glass Flooring Systems sets the benchmark for excellence in architectural glass. The full-service manufacturer designs, engineers, produces, and ships structural glass floors, SkyFloor® walkable skylights, modular glass deck panels, and custom glass railing systems to residential, commercial, and architectural projects anywhere in the world. For more than a decade the company has helped architects, builders, and homeowners bring their boldest design ideas to life with complete, tested systems backed by ICC, NFRC, ASTM, and ANSI standards and a trusted nationwide network of dealers and installers. Learn more at .

Christopher

Glass Flooring Systems

+1 862-701-5320

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Custom Glass Railing Systems for Luxury Architecture

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Glass Flooring Systems Introduces Custom Glass Railing Systems Engineered for the World's Most Exclusive Spaces News Provided By Glass Flooring Systems October 01, 2026, 09:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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