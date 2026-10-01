J&K Police Bust Narcotics Module, 8 Arrested 85.76 Lakh Cash, Gold Worth 1.05 Crore Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 1 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district said on Thursday they have busted a narcotics module in the city, arrested eight persons, recovered Rs 86.76 lakh cash, gold worth Rs 1.07 crore and a pistol.

SSP Srinagar district, Sundeep Chakravarthy, told the media that police have busted a well-established narcotics module operating from downtown Srinagar, arrested eight persons and recovered cash, gold, banned drugs and a pistol. The police have frozen bank accounts and attached properties.

The case was registered as FIR No. 135/2026 U/S 8/21/22/29/25/27A NDPS Act, 3/4/25 Arms Act, 111 BNS at Police Station Safakadal.

According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Waseem Zargar of Patlipora, Chattabal; Haris Hameed Malla of Guzarbal, Chattabal; Aqib Saleem Dar of Rampora, Chattabal; Inam Ahmad Zargar of Haftiyar Safa Kadal; Sahib Ahmad Ganaie of Danamazar, Safa Kadal; Ansar Hussain Bhat of Zabar Mohalla, Budgam; Peer Shakoor of Palpora, Noorbagh; and Haroon Pandit of Guzarbal Chattabal.

Two accused are absconding and have been identified as Faizan Firdous Khanday, alias Farzan Pujj, son of Firdous Ahmad Khanday of Malik Sahab Safakadal, and Mohd Shahvar Aleem, son of Salim of Muzaffar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

SSP Chakravarthy said the module was busted by the MR Gunj Police, and raids were conducted in Chandigarh and Ambala, besides several locations in Srinagar.

Police said major recoveries include 3.830 kg Codeine; 40 grams approx heroin; 414 tablets/capsules containing Tramadol; 2,18,500 approx tablets containing Tapentadol; 1,200 capsules containing Pregabalin; one pistol, cash of Rs 85,76,800 approx; and gold, including 108 gold coins worth Rs 1,27,44,000 and MMTC-PAMP/jewellery 17 grams worth Rs 2,55,000 approx, total gold value Rs 1,05,29,400. In addition, Rs 1.07 crore has been frozen in multiple bank accounts, police said.

Police also attached one house of Mohammad Waseem Zargar in Patlipora, Chattabal, and two vehicles.

Giving details of the modus operandi, SSP said the network was bringing illegal drugs from outside the state to Kashmir, and it is not a normal case but a well-established network.

Raids are going on at pharmaceutical companies outside J&K, he said. "It is a well-established network. There were raids in Chandigarh and Ambala by the MR Gunj Police. We are thankful to the Punjab Police. Raids are going on at pharmaceutical companies there. We will not spare anyone when it comes to drug abuse," SSP Srinagar said.

Police said further investigation is underway to establish the complete network and identify forward and backward linkages, and more arrests are likely.

The narcotics module was busted in Srinagar city on a day when J&K Police organised a 'Run for Unity' marathon race to engage children and youth in healthy and meaningful activity so that they do not fall victim to the nefarious designs of drug traders.