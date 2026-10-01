Tata Motors Clocks Record Q2 Sales Maruti Suzuki India Sells 2.36 Lakh Units In Sep

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited on Thursday reported record sales of 201,723 units across domestic and international markets in the second quarter of FY27, marking a robust 40 per cent year-on-year increase from 144,397 units sold in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company sold 70,210 passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs), in September 2026, up 15 per cent from 60,907 units sold in the same month last year.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 68,810 units during the month, while international business sales rose to 1,400 units.

For the July-September quarter, domestic passenger vehicle sales climbed to 196,674 units from 140,189 units a year ago, while international business volumes increased 20 per cent to 5,049 units.

The company's EV business emerged as a key growth driver, with combined domestic and international EV sales surging 90 per cent year-on-year to 47,150 units in Q2 FY27.

Commenting on the performance, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, said the company delivered its highest-ever quarterly sales despite the seasonally softer quarter.

He said the passenger vehicle industry continued to benefit from strong demand following GST 2.0 implementation and rising consumer preference for greener mobility solutions.

"Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the festive season, supported by a strong order book and healthy customer traction across the portfolio. As we progressively scale up production, our focus will be on fully leveraging this demand, sustaining our growth momentum and further strengthening our competitive position in the market,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India Limited reported total sales of 236,013 units in September 2026, registering growth from 189,665 units sold in the year-ago month.

The country's largest carmaker recorded domestic passenger vehicle sales of 181,838 units during September, compared with 132,820 units in the corresponding month last year.

Total domestic sales, including light commercial vehicles, stood at 185,252 units, while exports reached 44,219 units. Sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) were reported at 6,542 units during the month.

For the first six months of FY27, Maruti Suzuki's total sales rose to 1.38 million units from nearly 1.08 million units in the same period last year. Domestic sales, including OEM supplies, increased to 1.15 million units, while exports grew to 232,855 units.