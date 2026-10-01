J&K L-G Says 'Run For Unity' Reflects Strength Of Collective Resolve And Faith (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 1 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that the 'Run for Unity' is not only about speed or endurance, but about the strength of collective resolve and faith.

LG Sinha, on Thursday, graced the closing ceremony of the Kashmir Marathon - Run for Unity.

He commended the enthusiasm and energy of the youth who participated in the event and congratulated all the runners and lauded the Jammu and Kashmir Police for organising the marathon, which has become a symbol of peace, unity and progress in the Union Territory.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor emphasised that the Run for Unity was not merely about speed or endurance, but about the strength of collective resolve and faith. He said that when people walk together, no destination remains impossible, and underlined the importance of determination and unity in overcoming challenges.

“Run for Unity race is not merely the speed of our steps. It is the speed of our resolve, and it is the speed of that faith which tells us that when people walk together, no destination remains impossible,” he said.

Highlighting India's diversity as its greatest identity, the Lieutenant Governor noted that despite differences in language, tradition, food, and attire, the heartbeat of India remains one. He stressed that unity is India's strength, and when millions of steps move in one direction, even the highest mountains can be crossed.

“Through the Kashmir Marathon - Run for Unity, youth have sent a message that no goal is too distant for a united India. All the runners have conveyed that their participation was an investment in a shared future, and their run was not only for themselves but for the new generation of Jammu Kashmir, which dreams of a better India, and for that youth who is working day and night to make Jammu Kashmir a self-reliant and developed Union Territory,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor urged the youth of Jammu Kashmir to embrace discipline, fitness, and brotherhood and to stay away from drugs.

He recalled the success of the 100-day Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Campaign, which empowered thousands of young people through padyatras and civic action programmes. He called upon the youth to become brand ambassadors of the Fit India Movement and contribute to nation-building.

He further stated that the real victory of a marathon lies not just in reaching the finish line, but in holding each other's hands and moving forward together.“Let us take this resolve -- though we may have come from different paths, our destination is one. Our identities may be many, but our national identity is one. Our pace may differ, but our India is one, unbroken, and with the resolve of a Developed India @2047, it is continuously moving forward,” he said.

This year, more than 6000 runners in different categories participated in the Kashmir Marathon - Run for Unity.

Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Nitish Kumar, ADGP Armed Police; M.K. Sinha, ADGP, CID; senior officers of Police and Civil Administration; prominent sports personalities and youth in large numbers attended the felicitation ceremony.