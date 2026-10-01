Kingston Retains No. 1 Position In Global DRAM Module Market

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Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP an affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced it has been ranked the, according to the latest rankings by revenue from analyst firm TrendForce. Kingston retains itsposition with an estimated

TrendForce reported that the global DRAM module market generated approximately $21.2 billion in revenue in 2025, representing a 59% YoY increase and a significant acceleration from the 7% growth recorded in 2024. The market's expansion was driven by rising DRAM prices and stronger shipment volumes during the second half of the year. According to the report, Kingston's revenue grew 48% YoY in 2025, reinforcing its leadership position in a market where the top five DRAM module suppliers accounted for only 77% of total revenue. Kingston alone represented nearly two-thirds of the market.

The DRAM market experienced a dramatic shift during 2025. Early in the year, DRAM module manufacturers increased DDR4 inventory levels in response to tariff concerns and DRAM suppliers' end-of-life plans for DDR4 products. Later in the year, growing demand from cloud service providers supporting agentic AI workloads significantly increased server DRAM consumption. This surge reduced DRAM allocations available for PC and consumer applications, contributing to higher memory prices and stronger module market performance.

Kingston's industry-leading procurement scale allowed the company to strategically manage inventory throughout 2025 and as DRAM pricing strengthened during the second half of 2025, Kingston was well positioned to aggressively support channel demand, helping drive its strong annual performance. TrendForce also noted that DRAM module manufacturers increasingly focused on industrial and enterprise server markets during 2025 while accelerating the transition to DDR5-based product portfolios. Kingston continues to expand its comprehensive memory offerings across consumer, enterprise, industrial, and data centre applications, helping customers navigate evolving technology requirements and next-generation computing workloads.

“Maintaining our leadership position in a dynamic and rapidly evolving memory market reflects Kingston's long-term strategy, strong supplier relationships, and commitment to serving customers worldwide,” said Iwona Zalewska, DRAM Business Manager, Kingston, EMEA.“Our ability to anticipate market transitions, manage inventory effectively, and provide reliable memory solutions enabled us to support partners and customers throughout the year.”