DIB Welcomes Mr. Fadhel Abdulbaqi Al Ali As New Chairman Of The Board Of Directors

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)DIB, the world's leading Islamic financial group and the largest in the UAE, today announced the appointment of Mr. Fadhel Abdulbaqi Al Ali as Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective 30 September 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Mr. Al Ali brings over 30 years of experience spanning corporate governance, banking, investment, real estate, and hospitality. He currently serves as Chairman of the Dubai Financial Services Authority and Majid Al Futtaim Capital, sits on the Board of the Commercial International Bank of Egypt, and is a member of the Higher Committee for the Development of the Economic and Financial Sector and the Financial Stability Council. His previous leadership roles include Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding and Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Group Chief Operating Officer of First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Mr. Al Ali succeeds His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani, who stepped down as Chairman and Board Member effective 20 September 2026 for personal reasons.

During his tenure, His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani provided strategic leadership that supported DIB's continued growth and transformation. His stewardship contributed to the Bank's progress and the advancement of its long-term priorities. DIB extends its sincere appreciation for his leadership and contribution throughout his tenure and wishes him continued success.

The Board welcomed the appointment of Mr. Fadel Abdulbaqi Al Ali and expressed confidence that his extensive leadership experience, strategic perspective and record of institutional stewardship will support DIB as it continues to advance its long-term priorities and strengthen its position as a leading Islamic financial group.

The Board also expressed its sincere appreciation to His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani for his distinguished leadership, service and contribution throughout his tenure, recognising the important role his stewardship has played in DIB's continued progress and evolution.

DIB remains focused on advancing its long-term strategy while maintaining the strong governance, financial discipline and institutional strength that underpin its position as a leading Islamic financial group. The Bank will continue to pursue sustainable growth, deepen its contribution to the markets and communities it serves, and create enduring value for all stakeholders.