Asian Games Shooting Gold: Neeru Dhanda, Kynan Chenai Express Their VICTORY

India's shooting duo Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai reflected on their historic Asian Games gold medal triumph. Dhanda spoke about the pride of winning gold for India, while Chenai credited the coaches, physiotherapist, psychologist and the National Rifle Association of India for their support. Both shooters highlighted teamwork, resilience and the importance of treating every new day as a fresh start.

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