Asian Games 2026: Kushal Dalal & Sahil Jadhav WIN GOLD Men's Compound Archery Sports

India's compound archery team struck gold at the Asian Games 2026, with Indian archers Kushal Dalal and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav celebrating a memorable triumph. The champions spoke about their hard work, handling pressure, training through difficult weather and the crucial support of their parents, coaches, psychologists and support staff. They dedicated the gold medal to everyone who supported their journey. 0:00 India's Archers Celebrate Asian Games Gold 2:00 Kushal Dalal On India's Men's Compound Gold 3:30 Sahil Jadhav Reflects On Golden Triumph

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