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18,000 Without Power as Storms Batter Southern Ireland
(MENAFN) About 18,000 homes and businesses across Ireland lost electricity on Wednesday as high winds and torrential rain swept the country.
ESB Networks, the electricity provider, said repair crews were working to reconnect customers after the severe weather caused widespread outages, with the south and southwest hit hardest.
The company told customers to keep checking its website for the latest information on outages and estimated restoration times.
Forecasters expect the disruption to continue in Munster, Ireland's southern province, where more heavy showers and thunderstorms were forecast.
Conditions look calmer elsewhere. Across the rest of the country, Met Eireann, the national weather service, forecast a mix of sunny spells and showers, describing the day as bright and fresh. Temperatures were expected to range from 14C to 18C (57F to 64F).
Authorities urged people in affected areas to take care when traveling and to stay alert for further weather-related disruption.
ESB Networks, the electricity provider, said repair crews were working to reconnect customers after the severe weather caused widespread outages, with the south and southwest hit hardest.
The company told customers to keep checking its website for the latest information on outages and estimated restoration times.
Forecasters expect the disruption to continue in Munster, Ireland's southern province, where more heavy showers and thunderstorms were forecast.
Conditions look calmer elsewhere. Across the rest of the country, Met Eireann, the national weather service, forecast a mix of sunny spells and showers, describing the day as bright and fresh. Temperatures were expected to range from 14C to 18C (57F to 64F).
Authorities urged people in affected areas to take care when traveling and to stay alert for further weather-related disruption.
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