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New Longevity Research and Community Platform Launches in Dubai as Wellness Economy Surges
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Dubai, UAE, 1 October 2026 - EYWA, the longevity-led real estate brand by Dubai-headquartered European developer R.Evolution, has launched House of Longevity, a new platform designed to bring together research and expertise across health, wellbeing, science and the built environment, and translate it into practical guidance for everyday life.
Founded in partnership with the Future Readiness Forum (FRF), which will serve as co-founder and operator, House of Longevity will bring together an eight-member global advisory board and focus on seven areas: sleep and recovery, movement, nutrition, mental wellbeing, preventive health, healthy environments, and community and purpose.
A growing focus on longevity and wellness
The launch comes as longevity and wellness gain greater attention in the UAE. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the UAE wellness economy reached USD 40.8 billion in 2024, growing at an average annual rate of 14.3% between 2019 and 2024, the fastest growth in the MENA region. The UAE’s wellness real estate market also grew to USD 14.6 billion in 2025, now representing more than 12% of construction in the UAE.
House of Longevity aims to address a growing challenge in the sector: the increasing amount of information around longevity. Research today spans medicine, mental wellbeing, environmental science, technology and other fields, but findings can be difficult for people to understand or apply, particularly when evidence or expert views differ.
“Longevity research is growing rapidly across health, well-being, science and the built environment. The challenge is turning that knowledge into something people can actually use in daily life. House of Longevity was launched to bridge that gap — bringing disciplines together and translate evidence into practical guidance across recovery, movement, nutrition, mental well-being and preventive health,” Alex Zagrebelny, Founder and CEO of EYWA by R.Evolution, said, adding: “With EYWA, our longevity-led brand from R.Evolution, we’re applying the same living-systems thinking to design residences that actively support well-being, longevity and community where people actually live.”
EYWA will serve as the founding partner and living campus for the initiative, providing a setting where ideas around healthy living and the built environment can be explored in practice.
Turning research into practical guidance
Rather than looking at longevity through one discipline, House of Longevity will bring experts from different fields together to examine specific questions across its seven pillars.
“My work is about finding the one constraint that limits a system's performance. In human health, that constraint is often an energy deficit, and one of the primary root causes is more often the conditions of the place you live than anything in your genes,” said Dr. Alan Barnard, CEO of Goldratt Research Labs, one of the world's leading decision scientists and Theory of Constraints experts, and a member of the House of Longevity Advisory Board.
Each cycle will review available research, look at where experts agree and where questions remain, and develop evidence-led guidance that can be understood and applied by individuals, families, professionals and organisations.
“Wellness and sustainable lifestyles are intrinsically linked, as they are dynamic processes that develop over time through personal conscious choices around living, and especially your home environment,” said Pamela Peeters, Global Environmental Economist, Sustainability and Longevity Strategist, and Founder of the Institute for a Sustainable Planet, a member of the House of Longevity Advisory Board.
Findings will be reviewed by the House of Longevity Advisory Board and shared through expert content, workshops, community programmes and an annual Longevity Summit planned for Dubai.
“The science of living longer exists, but what has been missing is an independent platform able to bring it together transparently and authentically, and translate it into how people live, not just longer, but better and happier,” said Dr. Tariq Qureishy, Program Lead, Future Readiness Forum. “House of Longevity will fulfill that missing link for society and create an ecosystem that people love and trust.”
The launch also follows the establishment of the Dubai Longevity Authority under Law No. 17 of 2026. The Authority has been created to develop Dubai’s longevity ecosystem, support research and strategic partnerships, and oversee activities and services related to longevity. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum serves as President of the Authority, while Helal Saeed Almarri serves as Chairman.
Founded in partnership with the Future Readiness Forum (FRF), which will serve as co-founder and operator, House of Longevity will bring together an eight-member global advisory board and focus on seven areas: sleep and recovery, movement, nutrition, mental wellbeing, preventive health, healthy environments, and community and purpose.
A growing focus on longevity and wellness
The launch comes as longevity and wellness gain greater attention in the UAE. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the UAE wellness economy reached USD 40.8 billion in 2024, growing at an average annual rate of 14.3% between 2019 and 2024, the fastest growth in the MENA region. The UAE’s wellness real estate market also grew to USD 14.6 billion in 2025, now representing more than 12% of construction in the UAE.
House of Longevity aims to address a growing challenge in the sector: the increasing amount of information around longevity. Research today spans medicine, mental wellbeing, environmental science, technology and other fields, but findings can be difficult for people to understand or apply, particularly when evidence or expert views differ.
“Longevity research is growing rapidly across health, well-being, science and the built environment. The challenge is turning that knowledge into something people can actually use in daily life. House of Longevity was launched to bridge that gap — bringing disciplines together and translate evidence into practical guidance across recovery, movement, nutrition, mental well-being and preventive health,” Alex Zagrebelny, Founder and CEO of EYWA by R.Evolution, said, adding: “With EYWA, our longevity-led brand from R.Evolution, we’re applying the same living-systems thinking to design residences that actively support well-being, longevity and community where people actually live.”
EYWA will serve as the founding partner and living campus for the initiative, providing a setting where ideas around healthy living and the built environment can be explored in practice.
Turning research into practical guidance
Rather than looking at longevity through one discipline, House of Longevity will bring experts from different fields together to examine specific questions across its seven pillars.
“My work is about finding the one constraint that limits a system's performance. In human health, that constraint is often an energy deficit, and one of the primary root causes is more often the conditions of the place you live than anything in your genes,” said Dr. Alan Barnard, CEO of Goldratt Research Labs, one of the world's leading decision scientists and Theory of Constraints experts, and a member of the House of Longevity Advisory Board.
Each cycle will review available research, look at where experts agree and where questions remain, and develop evidence-led guidance that can be understood and applied by individuals, families, professionals and organisations.
“Wellness and sustainable lifestyles are intrinsically linked, as they are dynamic processes that develop over time through personal conscious choices around living, and especially your home environment,” said Pamela Peeters, Global Environmental Economist, Sustainability and Longevity Strategist, and Founder of the Institute for a Sustainable Planet, a member of the House of Longevity Advisory Board.
Findings will be reviewed by the House of Longevity Advisory Board and shared through expert content, workshops, community programmes and an annual Longevity Summit planned for Dubai.
“The science of living longer exists, but what has been missing is an independent platform able to bring it together transparently and authentically, and translate it into how people live, not just longer, but better and happier,” said Dr. Tariq Qureishy, Program Lead, Future Readiness Forum. “House of Longevity will fulfill that missing link for society and create an ecosystem that people love and trust.”
The launch also follows the establishment of the Dubai Longevity Authority under Law No. 17 of 2026. The Authority has been created to develop Dubai’s longevity ecosystem, support research and strategic partnerships, and oversee activities and services related to longevity. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum serves as President of the Authority, while Helal Saeed Almarri serves as Chairman.
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