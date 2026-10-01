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Israeli Army Rejects Gaza Claims Depicted in NAZA Film
(MENAFN) The Israeli army on Thursday rejected the depiction of its military operations in the film NAZA, which examines Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, while seeking to distance itself from allegations concerning the conduct of its forces during the war.
The statement represented the army’s first public response to the documentary, directed by Israeli Oscar-winning filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor.
The film has faced repeated criticism from officials in the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which has been described as the most right-wing government in Israel’s history.
In its statement, the Israeli army said the documentary presents a “distorted, misleading and far-from-reality picture” of the way military strikes are planned and conducted.
The army further argued that the film’s “narrative is based on fundamental factual errors” caused by what it called a “distorted and manipulative presentation.”
“Artificial intelligence has never independently selected targets to strike. Target identification is carried out exclusively by qualified and authorized intelligence officers, while operational commanders make decisions on striking targets,” the army said.
It also disputed the accounts provided by former intelligence personnel who appeared in the documentary.
“The people interviewed, having served in the army’s intelligence corps, mostly refer to limited and preliminary stages of intelligence work, rather than the much broader process of planning and approving strikes,” the army said.
NAZA, produced by The Guardian, received significant attention at the Venice Film Festival, where it was met with a 25-minute standing ovation before receiving the Special Jury Prize.
Abraham and Szor appeared at the festival to accept the award. Abraham spoke about what he described as a smear campaign against the documentary in Israel, as well as attempts to prevent the information presented in the film from reaching the public.
The title NAZA is an abbreviation reportedly used by Israel’s military intelligence directorate, Aman, to refer to the estimated number of civilians expected to be killed during an airstrike.
The documentary was secretly filmed from rooftops in Tel Aviv over a period of three years. To protect the participants, the filmmakers digitally modified their identities, voices and facial features.
Those featured in the film described surveillance technologies and intelligence systems they said were used in Israeli military operations, along with procedures connected to long-range bombardment of Gaza.
The documentary also states that some of the individuals interviewed had worked in a classified intelligence unit that reported directly to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Netanyahu has been subject to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant since 2024 over allegations involving war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians in connection with Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip, which began in October 2023.
The Israeli government and military have rejected allegations of genocide and other accusations concerning their conduct in Gaza, while the documentary presents accounts from former intelligence personnel regarding the planning and execution of military operations.
The statement represented the army’s first public response to the documentary, directed by Israeli Oscar-winning filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor.
The film has faced repeated criticism from officials in the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which has been described as the most right-wing government in Israel’s history.
In its statement, the Israeli army said the documentary presents a “distorted, misleading and far-from-reality picture” of the way military strikes are planned and conducted.
The army further argued that the film’s “narrative is based on fundamental factual errors” caused by what it called a “distorted and manipulative presentation.”
“Artificial intelligence has never independently selected targets to strike. Target identification is carried out exclusively by qualified and authorized intelligence officers, while operational commanders make decisions on striking targets,” the army said.
It also disputed the accounts provided by former intelligence personnel who appeared in the documentary.
“The people interviewed, having served in the army’s intelligence corps, mostly refer to limited and preliminary stages of intelligence work, rather than the much broader process of planning and approving strikes,” the army said.
NAZA, produced by The Guardian, received significant attention at the Venice Film Festival, where it was met with a 25-minute standing ovation before receiving the Special Jury Prize.
Abraham and Szor appeared at the festival to accept the award. Abraham spoke about what he described as a smear campaign against the documentary in Israel, as well as attempts to prevent the information presented in the film from reaching the public.
The title NAZA is an abbreviation reportedly used by Israel’s military intelligence directorate, Aman, to refer to the estimated number of civilians expected to be killed during an airstrike.
The documentary was secretly filmed from rooftops in Tel Aviv over a period of three years. To protect the participants, the filmmakers digitally modified their identities, voices and facial features.
Those featured in the film described surveillance technologies and intelligence systems they said were used in Israeli military operations, along with procedures connected to long-range bombardment of Gaza.
The documentary also states that some of the individuals interviewed had worked in a classified intelligence unit that reported directly to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Netanyahu has been subject to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant since 2024 over allegations involving war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians in connection with Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip, which began in October 2023.
The Israeli government and military have rejected allegations of genocide and other accusations concerning their conduct in Gaza, while the documentary presents accounts from former intelligence personnel regarding the planning and execution of military operations.
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