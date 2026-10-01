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IWG’s Rise of the Z-Suite: AI is accelerating the next generation of business leaders
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Mumbai, 1 October, 2026 - AI is accelerating the rise of a new generation of Gen Z business leaders, changing how organisations identify, develop and promote future leadership according to new research from International Workplace Group (IWG), the world’s largest platform for work with brands including Spaces and Regus.
IWG’s Z-Suite Report: How a New Generation is Evolving the Boardroom reveals that established business leaders increasingly see AI as accelerating leadership capability rather than simply improving productivity. 82% said that AI is fast-tracking younger leaders - demonstrating how AI can quickly help people build influence, expertise and strategic advantage at work.
As digital fluency becomes a key commercial benefit, four in five (80%) senior leaders believe their younger employees are reaching leadership positions earlier than previous generations, while 92% say they would be likely to appoint a Gen Z candidate to a senior leadership role to embrace the skills that younger generations bring to the C-Suite.
This reflects a broader shift in business. AI is no longer simply changing how work gets done; it is changing how organisations identify, develop and promote future leaders. The findings carry particular weight in India, leadership ambition among younger professionals is already exceptionally high. Deloitte’s 2026 Gen Z and Millennial Survey found that 96% of Gen Z respondents in India are interested in pursuing senior leadership roles, significantly higher than the global Gen Z average of 76%.
Microsoft's 2026 Work Trend Index, released in India earlier this month, found that 32% of Indian AI users are using AI agents to redesign multi-step work. That is twice the global average of 16% and the highest share across the ten markets surveyed. 78% of Indian respondents said AI allows them to do work that was not possible a year ago, compared with 58% globally, and 44% reported that their leadership is aligned on AI, against 26% worldwide.
AI – the Gen Z business advantage
The IWG research suggests AI is helping younger leaders build confidence, expertise and decision-making far earlier in their careers than previous generations.
95% of those aged 21-29 believe they are likely to hold a senior leadership role by age 30, with four in five (80%) young leaders saying AI is giving them knowledge they would previously have needed years of experience to gain, while 79% say AI tools help them perform tasks beyond their current seniority.
India’s youngest professionals are already highly active users of AI at work. Deloitte’s 2026 India findings show that 93% of Gen Z respondents use AI in their day-to-day work, while 85% are confident in applying AI in their roles. This high level of adoption and confidence suggests that AI is increasingly becoming part of the toolkit through which younger employees build expertise, solve problems and take on responsibilities earlier in their careers.
Technology accelerates progression
Gen Z leaders also say technology is helping them build skills, expertise and influence faster than previous generations. As AI becomes embedded across organisations, digital fluency is increasingly becoming a business advantage, helping younger leaders develop expertise and confidence more quickly.
78% say AI has increased their confidence in taking on leadership responsibilities, while 79% believe it helps them contribute more strategically. 86% believe they are progressing faster than previous generations. Earlier IWG research on India's Gen Z found that 65% of Gen Z respondents would be less likely to pursue entrepreneurship or multiple careers if they had to commute long distances every day.
Christian Schmitz, CEO of International Workplace Group, said: “The organisations that succeed over the coming years will be those that recognise leadership potential earlier and create environments where talented people can develop quickly. AI is accelerating capability, but businesses also need the right culture, opportunities and leadership to help people reach their full potential.
“This isn’t simply about promoting younger leaders sooner. It is about giving people the tools, flexibility and support to make better decisions, adapt faster and create more value for customers.
“The findings reinforce that AI is changing not only how businesses operate, but also how they identify, develop and promote the next generation of leaders.”
IWG’s Z-Suite Report: How a New Generation is Evolving the Boardroom reveals that established business leaders increasingly see AI as accelerating leadership capability rather than simply improving productivity. 82% said that AI is fast-tracking younger leaders - demonstrating how AI can quickly help people build influence, expertise and strategic advantage at work.
As digital fluency becomes a key commercial benefit, four in five (80%) senior leaders believe their younger employees are reaching leadership positions earlier than previous generations, while 92% say they would be likely to appoint a Gen Z candidate to a senior leadership role to embrace the skills that younger generations bring to the C-Suite.
This reflects a broader shift in business. AI is no longer simply changing how work gets done; it is changing how organisations identify, develop and promote future leaders. The findings carry particular weight in India, leadership ambition among younger professionals is already exceptionally high. Deloitte’s 2026 Gen Z and Millennial Survey found that 96% of Gen Z respondents in India are interested in pursuing senior leadership roles, significantly higher than the global Gen Z average of 76%.
Microsoft's 2026 Work Trend Index, released in India earlier this month, found that 32% of Indian AI users are using AI agents to redesign multi-step work. That is twice the global average of 16% and the highest share across the ten markets surveyed. 78% of Indian respondents said AI allows them to do work that was not possible a year ago, compared with 58% globally, and 44% reported that their leadership is aligned on AI, against 26% worldwide.
AI – the Gen Z business advantage
The IWG research suggests AI is helping younger leaders build confidence, expertise and decision-making far earlier in their careers than previous generations.
95% of those aged 21-29 believe they are likely to hold a senior leadership role by age 30, with four in five (80%) young leaders saying AI is giving them knowledge they would previously have needed years of experience to gain, while 79% say AI tools help them perform tasks beyond their current seniority.
India’s youngest professionals are already highly active users of AI at work. Deloitte’s 2026 India findings show that 93% of Gen Z respondents use AI in their day-to-day work, while 85% are confident in applying AI in their roles. This high level of adoption and confidence suggests that AI is increasingly becoming part of the toolkit through which younger employees build expertise, solve problems and take on responsibilities earlier in their careers.
Technology accelerates progression
Gen Z leaders also say technology is helping them build skills, expertise and influence faster than previous generations. As AI becomes embedded across organisations, digital fluency is increasingly becoming a business advantage, helping younger leaders develop expertise and confidence more quickly.
78% say AI has increased their confidence in taking on leadership responsibilities, while 79% believe it helps them contribute more strategically. 86% believe they are progressing faster than previous generations. Earlier IWG research on India's Gen Z found that 65% of Gen Z respondents would be less likely to pursue entrepreneurship or multiple careers if they had to commute long distances every day.
Christian Schmitz, CEO of International Workplace Group, said: “The organisations that succeed over the coming years will be those that recognise leadership potential earlier and create environments where talented people can develop quickly. AI is accelerating capability, but businesses also need the right culture, opportunities and leadership to help people reach their full potential.
“This isn’t simply about promoting younger leaders sooner. It is about giving people the tools, flexibility and support to make better decisions, adapt faster and create more value for customers.
“The findings reinforce that AI is changing not only how businesses operate, but also how they identify, develop and promote the next generation of leaders.”
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