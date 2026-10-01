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From Coffee to Wellness: Three Dubai Destinations Shaping Everyday Wellbeing
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Founded in Dubai, Roasters Specialty Coffee House has grown into one of the UAE’s prominent homegrown specialty coffee brands, combining specialty coffee, all-day dining and a strong focus on craftsmanship and hospitality.
At the heart of the experience is Roasters’ specialty coffee programme, with skilled baristas working with carefully sourced beans and a range of brewing methods, including espresso-based drinks and hand-brewed coffee. Beyond coffee, the cafés offer an extensive all-day menu spanning breakfast favourites, savoury dishes, pastries, desserts and seasonal creations, making the brand suitable for everything from morning meetings and leisurely breakfasts to casual lunches and afternoon coffee breaks.
With locations across some of Dubai’s most prominent neighbourhoods and destinations, Roasters continues to position itself as more than a coffee shop, creating spaces centred around coffee culture, food, community and contemporary Dubai lifestyle.
At the heart of the experience is Roasters’ specialty coffee programme, with skilled baristas working with carefully sourced beans and a range of brewing methods, including espresso-based drinks and hand-brewed coffee. Beyond coffee, the cafés offer an extensive all-day menu spanning breakfast favourites, savoury dishes, pastries, desserts and seasonal creations, making the brand suitable for everything from morning meetings and leisurely breakfasts to casual lunches and afternoon coffee breaks.
With locations across some of Dubai’s most prominent neighbourhoods and destinations, Roasters continues to position itself as more than a coffee shop, creating spaces centred around coffee culture, food, community and contemporary Dubai lifestyle.
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