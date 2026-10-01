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YES MADAM EXPANDS SOKORA ACROSS D2C AND E-COMMERCE CHANNELS WITH RETAIL PRODUCT RANGE
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) National, 01st October 2026: Yes Madam, India's leading at-home salon and wellness platform, has expanded Sokora, its Korean-inspired skin and hair care range, across D2C and e-commerce channels. The range includes Korean Glow Day & Nite Cream, Korean Kera-Tress Shampoo & Conditioner, Korean Reset Glow Face Wash, Sunscreen SPF 50, 5-in-1 Face Serum, 3-in-1 Hair Serum and more. The products are available on the Yes Madam app, Sokora’s website, Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra.
The decision to launch the retail offerings follows the strong response to Sokora’s professional range, which is already used across several Yes Madam services, including Korean Waxing Ritual, Korean Glow Facial, Korean Body Polishing and Korean Hydraglo Facial. The range emerged as one of the company's top-selling offerings and also received enquiries from customers looking to use the products at home. This encouraged Yes Madam to make Sokora available beyond salon appointments.
The range has been designed to make everyday skin and hair care simpler and more convenient. It includes travel-friendly products, with select offerings combining multiple benefits in a single product to address different skin and hair care needs.
Sokora takes inspiration from Korean beauty, but the range has been developed specifically keeping Indian consumers in mind. The products have been adapted to suit Indian skin types and the country's weather conditions, rather than simply bringing existing Korean formulations to the Indian market.
Commenting on the launch, Aditya Arya, Co-Founder and CEO, Yes Madam, said, “We saw that consumers were increasingly interested in Korean beauty, but there was also a need for products that were better suited to Indian skin, hair and weather conditions. As disruptors in the at-home beauty space, we saw an opportunity to bridge this gap by taking inspiration from Korean beauty while developing Sokora around the needs of Indian consumers. We have also focused on making the range convenient for everyday use. The strong response to our professional range gave us the confidence to now make Sokora available to consumers for use at home as well.”
With Sokora's retail expansion, Yes Madam aims to strengthen its presence across both services and products and offer consumers a wider range of beauty and wellness solutions. The company will continue to explore new offerings based on evolving consumer needs and preferences.
The decision to launch the retail offerings follows the strong response to Sokora’s professional range, which is already used across several Yes Madam services, including Korean Waxing Ritual, Korean Glow Facial, Korean Body Polishing and Korean Hydraglo Facial. The range emerged as one of the company's top-selling offerings and also received enquiries from customers looking to use the products at home. This encouraged Yes Madam to make Sokora available beyond salon appointments.
The range has been designed to make everyday skin and hair care simpler and more convenient. It includes travel-friendly products, with select offerings combining multiple benefits in a single product to address different skin and hair care needs.
Sokora takes inspiration from Korean beauty, but the range has been developed specifically keeping Indian consumers in mind. The products have been adapted to suit Indian skin types and the country's weather conditions, rather than simply bringing existing Korean formulations to the Indian market.
Commenting on the launch, Aditya Arya, Co-Founder and CEO, Yes Madam, said, “We saw that consumers were increasingly interested in Korean beauty, but there was also a need for products that were better suited to Indian skin, hair and weather conditions. As disruptors in the at-home beauty space, we saw an opportunity to bridge this gap by taking inspiration from Korean beauty while developing Sokora around the needs of Indian consumers. We have also focused on making the range convenient for everyday use. The strong response to our professional range gave us the confidence to now make Sokora available to consumers for use at home as well.”
With Sokora's retail expansion, Yes Madam aims to strengthen its presence across both services and products and offer consumers a wider range of beauty and wellness solutions. The company will continue to explore new offerings based on evolving consumer needs and preferences.
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