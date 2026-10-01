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XS.com Wins “Global Multi-Asset Brokerage Leadership” Award at Qatar Financial Expo
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) XS.com, the global multi-asset broker and financial technology provider, has been recognized with the “Global Multi-Asset Brokerage Leadership” award at the Qatar Financial Expo & Awards (QFEX) 2026, highlighting the Group’s continued development of its international brokerage business and its focus on serving clients and partners across diverse markets.
The award was presented during QFEX 2026, held on September 29–30 at the Hilton Doha and organized by AFAQ Group. The event brought together senior executives, financial institutions, brokers, technology providers, and other industry professionals from across the region and international markets.
For XS.com, the recognition reflects the scale and continued evolution of its global brokerage operation. Over the years, the Group has built an international platform designed to serve a diverse client base, from individual traders and institutional investors to brokers and professional partners.
Rather than operating through a single-market model, XShas continued to develop its business around the different requirements of the regions in which it operates. Its international infrastructure is supported by teams with local market knowledge, allowing the Group to combine global capabilities with a more direct understanding of client and partner expectations.
Wael Hammad, Group Chief Commercial Officer at XS.com, said:
“Receiving the ‘Global Multi-Asset Brokerage Leadership’ award at QFEX 2026 is an important recognition for XSand for the people behind our business. Our progress has been driven by a long-term commitment to building a brokerage that can operate effectively across markets while remaining close to the clients and partners we serve. As the industry continues to evolve, we will remain focused on strengthening our capabilities, developing our people, and creating meaningful long-term relationships across our global network. We thank AFAQ Group and the QFEX team for this recognition and for bringing the industry together in Doha.”
The two-day event also gave XSan opportunity to engage with financial professionals from Qatar and the wider Middle East. Conversations throughout the expo highlighted the changing expectations of market participants and the growing importance of connectivity, efficiency, technology, and localized support within the financial services industry.
Suhair Alashqar, Event Director of QFEX 2026 and Executive Director at AFAQ Group, said:
“QFEX is designed to bring together leading participants from across the financial services industry and create opportunities for meaningful exchange and collaboration. XShas established a strong international presence within the brokerage sector, and we are pleased to recognize the Group with the ‘Global Multi-Asset Brokerage Leadership’ award. We congratulate the XSteam and appreciate its participation in this year’s event.”
The recognition also reflects the work of the teams operating behind XS.com’s global platform. From technology and operations to commercial development and client relationships, these functions work together to support the Group’s international business and its ability to respond to an increasingly sophisticated financial market.
Following its participation in QFEX 2026, XSwill continue to build on its international presence, with a focus on expanding its network of clients and partners, strengthening its regional footprint, and investing in the capabilities that support its long-term growth.
The award adds to the Group’s ongoing international development and reinforces its position within a rapidly evolving global brokerage industry.
XSCompany Review
The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.
Established in Australia in 2010, XShas grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.
XSoffers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.
Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.
The award was presented during QFEX 2026, held on September 29–30 at the Hilton Doha and organized by AFAQ Group. The event brought together senior executives, financial institutions, brokers, technology providers, and other industry professionals from across the region and international markets.
For XS.com, the recognition reflects the scale and continued evolution of its global brokerage operation. Over the years, the Group has built an international platform designed to serve a diverse client base, from individual traders and institutional investors to brokers and professional partners.
Rather than operating through a single-market model, XShas continued to develop its business around the different requirements of the regions in which it operates. Its international infrastructure is supported by teams with local market knowledge, allowing the Group to combine global capabilities with a more direct understanding of client and partner expectations.
Wael Hammad, Group Chief Commercial Officer at XS.com, said:
“Receiving the ‘Global Multi-Asset Brokerage Leadership’ award at QFEX 2026 is an important recognition for XSand for the people behind our business. Our progress has been driven by a long-term commitment to building a brokerage that can operate effectively across markets while remaining close to the clients and partners we serve. As the industry continues to evolve, we will remain focused on strengthening our capabilities, developing our people, and creating meaningful long-term relationships across our global network. We thank AFAQ Group and the QFEX team for this recognition and for bringing the industry together in Doha.”
The two-day event also gave XSan opportunity to engage with financial professionals from Qatar and the wider Middle East. Conversations throughout the expo highlighted the changing expectations of market participants and the growing importance of connectivity, efficiency, technology, and localized support within the financial services industry.
Suhair Alashqar, Event Director of QFEX 2026 and Executive Director at AFAQ Group, said:
“QFEX is designed to bring together leading participants from across the financial services industry and create opportunities for meaningful exchange and collaboration. XShas established a strong international presence within the brokerage sector, and we are pleased to recognize the Group with the ‘Global Multi-Asset Brokerage Leadership’ award. We congratulate the XSteam and appreciate its participation in this year’s event.”
The recognition also reflects the work of the teams operating behind XS.com’s global platform. From technology and operations to commercial development and client relationships, these functions work together to support the Group’s international business and its ability to respond to an increasingly sophisticated financial market.
Following its participation in QFEX 2026, XSwill continue to build on its international presence, with a focus on expanding its network of clients and partners, strengthening its regional footprint, and investing in the capabilities that support its long-term growth.
The award adds to the Group’s ongoing international development and reinforces its position within a rapidly evolving global brokerage industry.
XSCompany Review
The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.
Established in Australia in 2010, XShas grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.
XSoffers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.
Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.
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