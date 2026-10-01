European Commission Forecasts Nakhchivan Railway Project's Boosting Middle Corridor Resilience

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The railway project in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan will create new opportunities for local communities and strengthen the overall resilience of the Middle Corridor, European Commission Coordinator for Blended Finance and Investment, Alice Bighinzoli, said during a World Bank Group online event titled "Middle Corridor: Next Stage," Trend 's correspondent reports.

According to her, the European Union (EU) aims to increase investment, expand trade, create new jobs, and strengthen local economies along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

"Through our connectivity agenda, we want to support linking Central Asia with the South Caucasus and the Black Sea region, and onward to Europe," she noted.

Bighinzoli emphasized that connectivity must be inclusive, and the benefits of developing transport links should reach local economies and partner countries.

"To this end, we are working to create a network of connections and roads, comprising not just a single transport route but various links that will connect regional markets, industrial hubs, and different points along the corridor," she explained.

She noted that the EU is already implementing relevant projects in cooperation with partner countries.

"We are also supporting a feasibility study for a railway in Nakhchivan to connect the mainland with Nakhchivan itself; this will create new opportunities for local communities and strengthen the overall resilience of the corridor," the European Commission representative said.

According to her, the EU is also working on major roads in Central Asia, supporting logistics centers, and focusing on inland areas.

Bighinzoli highlighted the EU's role as a catalyst and coordinator, fostering cooperation among partner countries along the Middle Corridor.

"It's crucial for the partner countries to work together along the corridor. We can facilitate this coordination and help establish platforms for dialogue among the partner countries," she added.