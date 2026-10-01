2025 DNA And RNA Synthesis Research Review: Global Market Trends And Forecasts To 2030 CRISPR, Mrna, And Personalized Medicine Unlock New Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Genomics, personalized medicine, CRISPR and gene therapy drive DNA/RNA synthesis demand across drug discovery, vaccines, diagnostics and synthetic biology.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "2025 DNA and RNA Synthesis Research Review" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2025 Research Review of DNA and RNA synthesis technology delivers focused quantitative market information, strategic analysis, and industry guidance for organizations operating across genomics, synthetic biology, molecular genetics, bioengineering, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. The review examines the expanding role of DNA and RNA synthesis in life sciences research and commercial applications, helping market professionals evaluate emerging opportunities and make informed business decisions.

DNA and RNA synthesis supports the production of oligonucleotides, genes, and DNA and RNA fragments tailored to specific research, diagnostic, and therapeutic requirements. These products are increasingly important to pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology businesses, academic institutions, clinical laboratories, and other organizations developing advanced healthcare and life sciences solutions.

Applications of synthetic DNA and RNA include drug discovery, vaccine development, gene therapies for genetic disorders, personalized medicine, and molecular diagnostics. The technology also supports polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays and nucleic-acid-based sensors used for pathogen and disease detection. As demand grows for accurate, scalable, and application-specific genetic material, synthesis providers are expanding their capabilities to address increasingly complex customer needs.

Growth in the DNA and RNA synthesis market is being driven by the rapid expansion of genomics research and continuing advances in DNA and RNA therapeutics. Increased investment in personalized medicine is also strengthening demand for custom genetic sequences that can support targeted treatments, biomarker research, and precision diagnostic platforms. These trends are creating opportunities for technology developers, synthesis service providers, research organizations, and companies supporting laboratory workflows.

Innovation in Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR), gene therapy, and synthetic biology is further accelerating market development. Researchers and commercial teams require reliable access to high-quality DNA and RNA sequences to design, test, and optimize new biological systems. This demand is positioning synthesis technology as a critical component of genetic engineering, functional genomics, therapeutic research, and next-generation diagnostic development.

The 2025 Research Review provides concise coverage of this specialized research category, offering a representative sample of the quantitative market intelligence, analysis, and guidance available to industry participants. It addresses the market forces influencing adoption, the applications shaping demand, and the scientific advances supporting continued commercial growth.

Designed for decision-makers, the review can assist with market planning, competitive assessment, product development, investment evaluation, and strategic positioning. Its focused approach enables readers to examine the commercial significance of DNA and RNA synthesis without losing sight of the scientific and technological developments transforming the sector.

The analysis reflects a longstanding commitment to market research that has supported customers since 1971. By connecting industry trends with actionable intelligence, the 2025 DNA and RNA synthesis technology Research Review helps organizations assess market direction, identify areas of opportunity, and prepare for evolving requirements across research, diagnostics, and therapeutics.

As genomics, precision medicine, synthetic biology, and advanced therapeutics continue to progress, DNA and RNA synthesis will remain central to innovation throughout the life sciences industry. The review offers market professionals a timely resource for understanding this dynamic field and evaluating the technologies, applications, and business factors expected to influence its continued development.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Foreword

Research Review Scope

Chapter 2 Global DNA Read, Write, and Edit Market (BIO193B)



Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Current Market Overview

Sequencing Technologies

Sanger Sequencing

Third-Generation Sequencing

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies of Advances in Sequencing Technologies

Advances in Sequencing Technologies

Market Analysis by Technology

Key Takeaways

DNA Read (Sequencing)

DNA Write (Synthesis)

DNA Edit (Genome Editing)

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Sustainability to ESG Perspective

ESG Practices in the DNA Read, Write, and Edit Industry

Environmental Performance ESG Risk Ratings

Chapter 3 The Chinese Market for DNA Sequencing (BIO152C)



Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Segmental Analysis

Conclusion

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging technologies and Developments

Long-Read Sequencing Technologies

Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning in DNA Sequencing

Market Analysis by Product and Services

Instruments and Consumables

Services

Chinese DNA Sequencing Market Analysis, by Technology

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Third-Generation Sequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Pyrosequencing Chinese DNA Sequencing Market Analysis, by Province

Chapter 4 Global DNA Forensics Market (BIO266A)



Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Market Restraint

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies Newest Technologies/Trends

NGS

NGI System

Market Breakdown

Key Takeaways

Kits and Consumables

Equipment

Software

Market Analysis by Source

Blood

Bones

Hair

Others

Market Analysis by Technique

PCR Amplification

Short Tandem Repeat

Capillary Electrophoresis

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Sustainability in the Global DNA Forensics Industry

ESG Risks and Ratings: Understanding the Data Concluding Remarks on ESG

Chapter 5 Epigenetics: Technologies and Global Markets (PHM044D)



Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary of Epigenetics: Technologies

Market Overview of RNA Sequencing

Epigenetics Overview

DNA Methylation

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Trends

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Epigenome Editing

Market Breakdown

Market Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Histone Modification

RNA Modification

Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Introduction to ESG

Key ESG Issues in Epigenetics Pharmaceuticals andDiagnostics Market

Sustainability Practices in Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing

Sustainable Packaging

Key ESG Issues in Epigenetics Research Tools Market

ESG Risk Ratings Score - Understanding the Data Concluding Remarks

Chapter 6 mRNA: Therapeutics and Global Markets (BIO212C)



Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

COVID mRNA Vaccines

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Market Overview

Evolution of RNA Therapeutics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Nanoparticles

Modified mRNA

Market Analysis

Takeaways

Non-COVID mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics

Market Breakdown Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Sustainability in the mRNA Therapeutics Industry

ESG Risk Ratings

ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance Concluding Remarks

Chapter 7 Genome Editing: Technologies and Global Markets (BIO146D)



Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Market Restrains

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

Emerging Technologies

In Vivo Delivery of CRISPR

Market Breakdown

CRISPR-Cas

TALEN

Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in Genome Editing: An ESG Perspective

ESG Issues

ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Genetic Modification Therapies Clinical Applications: Gene Therapies, Genetically Modified Cell Therapies, RNA Therapies, and Gene Editing (BIO159B)



Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

In Vivo Delivery of CRISPR

Market Breakdown

Key Takeaways

RNA Therapy

Gene-Modified Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Gene Editing

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Introduction to ESG ESG Risk Ratings

Chapter 9 Cell-Based Assays: Technologies and Global Markets (BIO080F)



Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies and Developments

AI and Machine Learning (ML) in Data Analysis

Market Breakdown

Cell-based Assays: Global Markets

Consumables

Instruments

Software

Services

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Sustainability in the Cell-based Assay Market

Animal Testing

Miniaturization and Automation

Green Chemistry and Eco-friendly Materials

3D Cell Cultures and Tissue Models

Waste Reduction and Optimization of Resources

Improving Drug Discovery Efficiency

ESG Risks and Ratings: Understanding the Data BCC Research Viewpoint

Chapter 10 Appendix



Methodology Analyst's Credentials

List of Tables [54]

List of Figures [31]

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