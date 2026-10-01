2025 DNA And RNA Synthesis Research Review: Global Market Trends And Forecasts To 2030 CRISPR, Mrna, And Personalized Medicine Unlock New Growth Opportunities
Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "2025 DNA and RNA Synthesis Research Review" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2025 Research Review of DNA and RNA synthesis technology delivers focused quantitative market information, strategic analysis, and industry guidance for organizations operating across genomics, synthetic biology, molecular genetics, bioengineering, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. The review examines the expanding role of DNA and RNA synthesis in life sciences research and commercial applications, helping market professionals evaluate emerging opportunities and make informed business decisions.
DNA and RNA synthesis supports the production of oligonucleotides, genes, and DNA and RNA fragments tailored to specific research, diagnostic, and therapeutic requirements. These products are increasingly important to pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology businesses, academic institutions, clinical laboratories, and other organizations developing advanced healthcare and life sciences solutions.
Applications of synthetic DNA and RNA include drug discovery, vaccine development, gene therapies for genetic disorders, personalized medicine, and molecular diagnostics. The technology also supports polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays and nucleic-acid-based sensors used for pathogen and disease detection. As demand grows for accurate, scalable, and application-specific genetic material, synthesis providers are expanding their capabilities to address increasingly complex customer needs.
Growth in the DNA and RNA synthesis market is being driven by the rapid expansion of genomics research and continuing advances in DNA and RNA therapeutics. Increased investment in personalized medicine is also strengthening demand for custom genetic sequences that can support targeted treatments, biomarker research, and precision diagnostic platforms. These trends are creating opportunities for technology developers, synthesis service providers, research organizations, and companies supporting laboratory workflows.
Innovation in Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR), gene therapy, and synthetic biology is further accelerating market development. Researchers and commercial teams require reliable access to high-quality DNA and RNA sequences to design, test, and optimize new biological systems. This demand is positioning synthesis technology as a critical component of genetic engineering, functional genomics, therapeutic research, and next-generation diagnostic development.
The 2025 Research Review provides concise coverage of this specialized research category, offering a representative sample of the quantitative market intelligence, analysis, and guidance available to industry participants. It addresses the market forces influencing adoption, the applications shaping demand, and the scientific advances supporting continued commercial growth.
Designed for decision-makers, the review can assist with market planning, competitive assessment, product development, investment evaluation, and strategic positioning. Its focused approach enables readers to examine the commercial significance of DNA and RNA synthesis without losing sight of the scientific and technological developments transforming the sector.
The analysis reflects a longstanding commitment to market research that has supported customers since 1971. By connecting industry trends with actionable intelligence, the 2025 DNA and RNA synthesis technology Research Review helps organizations assess market direction, identify areas of opportunity, and prepare for evolving requirements across research, diagnostics, and therapeutics.
As genomics, precision medicine, synthetic biology, and advanced therapeutics continue to progress, DNA and RNA synthesis will remain central to innovation throughout the life sciences industry. The review offers market professionals a timely resource for understanding this dynamic field and evaluating the technologies, applications, and business factors expected to influence its continued development.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
- Research Review Scope
Chapter 2 Global DNA Read, Write, and Edit Market (BIO193B)
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Emerging Technologies Segmental Analysis Regional Analysis Conclusion Current Market Overview Sequencing Technologies Sanger Sequencing Third-Generation Sequencing Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Technologies of Advances in Sequencing Technologies Advances in Sequencing Technologies Market Analysis by Technology Key Takeaways DNA Read (Sequencing) DNA Write (Synthesis) DNA Edit (Genome Editing) Market Analysis by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World Sustainability to ESG Perspective ESG Practices in the DNA Read, Write, and Edit Industry Environmental Performance ESG Risk Ratings
Chapter 3 The Chinese Market for DNA Sequencing (BIO152C)
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Technological Advances Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Segmental Analysis Conclusion Market Overview Market Dynamics Market Driver Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging technologies and Developments Long-Read Sequencing Technologies Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning in DNA Sequencing Market Analysis by Product and Services Instruments and Consumables Services Chinese DNA Sequencing Market Analysis, by Technology Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Third-Generation Sequencing Sanger Sequencing Pyrosequencing Chinese DNA Sequencing Market Analysis, by Province
Chapter 4 Global DNA Forensics Market (BIO266A)
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Technological Advances Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers Segmental Analysis Regional Analysis Conclusion Market Overview Market Dynamics Market Driver Market Restraint Market Opportunities Emerging Technologies Newest Technologies/Trends NGS NGI System Market Breakdown Key Takeaways Kits and Consumables Equipment Software Market Analysis by Source Blood Bones Hair Others Market Analysis by Technique PCR Amplification Short Tandem Repeat Capillary Electrophoresis Market Analysis by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa Sustainability in the Global DNA Forensics Industry ESG Risks and Ratings: Understanding the Data Concluding Remarks on ESG
Chapter 5 Epigenetics: Technologies and Global Markets (PHM044D)
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary of Epigenetics: Technologies Market Overview of RNA Sequencing Epigenetics Overview DNA Methylation Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Trends Emerging Technologies and Developments Epigenome Editing Market Breakdown Market Overview Market Size and Forecast Histone Modification RNA Modification Market by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World Introduction to ESG Key ESG Issues in Epigenetics Pharmaceuticals andDiagnostics Market Sustainability Practices in Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Sustainable Packaging Key ESG Issues in Epigenetics Research Tools Market ESG Risk Ratings Score - Understanding the Data Concluding Remarks
Chapter 6 mRNA: Therapeutics and Global Markets (BIO212C)
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Growth Factors Emerging Technologies COVID mRNA Vaccines Regional Analysis Conclusion Market Overview Evolution of RNA Therapeutics Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Technologies and Developments Nanoparticles Modified mRNA Market Analysis Takeaways Non-COVID mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Breakdown Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World Sustainability in the mRNA Therapeutics Industry ESG Risk Ratings ESG Performance Analysis Environmental Performance Social Performance Governance Performance Concluding Remarks
Chapter 7 Genome Editing: Technologies and Global Markets (BIO146D)
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Overview Market Dynamics Market Driver Market Restrains Market Opportunities Market Challenges Emerging Technologies In Vivo Delivery of CRISPR Market Breakdown CRISPR-Cas TALEN Market by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World Introduction to ESG Sustainability in Genome Editing: An ESG Perspective ESG Issues ESG Performance Analysis Environmental Performance Social Performance Governance Performance Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Genetic Modification Therapies Clinical Applications: Gene Therapies, Genetically Modified Cell Therapies, RNA Therapies, and Gene Editing (BIO159B)
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Emerging Technologies Segmental Analysis Regional Analysis Conclusion Market Overview Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities In Vivo Delivery of CRISPR Market Breakdown Key Takeaways RNA Therapy Gene-Modified Cell Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Editing Market Analysis by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World Introduction to ESG ESG Risk Ratings
Chapter 9 Cell-Based Assays: Technologies and Global Markets (BIO080F)
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Overview Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Technologies and Developments AI and Machine Learning (ML) in Data Analysis Market Breakdown Cell-based Assays: Global Markets Consumables Instruments Software Services Market Analysis by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World Sustainability in the Cell-based Assay Market Animal Testing Miniaturization and Automation Green Chemistry and Eco-friendly Materials 3D Cell Cultures and Tissue Models Waste Reduction and Optimization of Resources Improving Drug Discovery Efficiency ESG Risks and Ratings: Understanding the Data BCC Research Viewpoint
Chapter 10 Appendix
- Methodology Analyst's Credentials
List of Tables [54]
List of Figures [31]
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment