Industrial Heating Equipment Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Johnson Controls, Siemens Energy, And Trane Technologies International Limited
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|340
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$26.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$45.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality commitments
1.2.1 AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research trail & confidence scoring
1.3.1 Research trail components
1.3.2 Scoring components
1.4 Data collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Market estimates & forecasts parameters
1.8 Forecast model
1.8.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.8.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.9 Research transparency addendum
1.9.1 Source attribution framework
1.9.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.9.3 Our commitment to trust
1.10 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2022-2035
2.1.1 Business trends
2.1.2 Technology trends
2.1.3 Application trends
2.1.4 Channel trends
2.1.5 Regional trends
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Raw material availability & sourcing analysis
3.1.2 Manufacturing capacity assessment
3.1.3 Supply chain resilience & risk factors
3.1.4 Distribution network analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.3 Regulatory landscape
3.4 Growth potential analysis
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.5.3 Threat of new entrants
3.5.4 Threat of substitutes
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.6.1 Political factors
3.6.2 Economic factors
3.6.3 Social factors
3.6.4 Technological factors
3.6.5 Legal factors
3.6.6 Environmental factors
3.7 Cost structure analysis of industrial heating equipment
3.7.1 Heat pump
3.7.2 Boiler
3.7.3 Furnace
3.7.4 Water heater
3.8 Emerging opportunities & trends
3.9 Digitalization & IoT integration
3.9.1 Digitalization and IoT integration
3.9.2 Growth in untapped markets & applications
3.10 Investment analysis & future outlook
3.11 Price trend analysis (USD/Unit) (Driven by Primary Research)
3.11.1 By technology (Driven by Primary Research)
3.11.2 By application (Driven by Primary Research)
3.12 Trade data analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.12.1 Import/export value trends (Driven by Primary Research)
3.12.2 Key trade corridors & tariff impact (Driven by Primary Research)
3.13 Capacity & production landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.13.1 Capacity by region & key producer (Driven by Primary Research)
3.13.2 Capacity utilization rates & expansion pipelines (Driven by Primary Research)
3.14 Impact of AI & Generative AI on the market (Driven by Primary Research)
3.14.1 AI-Driven production optimization (Driven by Primary Research)
3.14.2 Predictive maintenance & fault detection (Driven by Primary Research)
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2026
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis, by region, 2025
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa
4.2.5 Latin America
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Key developments
4.5.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.5.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.5.3 New product launches
4.5.4 Expansion plans & funding
4.6 Company tier benchmarking
4.6.1 Tier classification criteria & qualifying thresholds
4.6.2 Tier positioning matrix by revenue, geography & innovation
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Technology, 2022-2035 (USD Million & '000 Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Heat pump
5.3 Boiler
5.4 Furnace
5.5 Water heater
5.6 Others
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Million & '000 Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Food processing
6.3 Pulp & paper
6.4 Chemical
6.5 Refinery
6.6 Primary metal
6.7 Others
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Channel, 2022-2035 (USD Million & '000 Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Online
7.3 Dealer
7.4 Retail
Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Million & '000 Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 France
8.3.3 UK
8.3.4 Italy
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Portugal
8.3.7 Romania
8.3.8 Netherlands
8.3.9 Switzerland
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 South Korea
8.4.5 Australia
8.5 Middle East & Africa
8.5.1 Saudi Arabia
8.5.2 UAE
8.5.3 Egypt
8.5.4 South Africa
8.6 Latin America
8.6.1 Brazil
8.6.2 Argentina
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Atlas Copco AB
9.2 ANDRITZ
9.3 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.
9.4 Carrier
9.5 Chromalox
9.6 Clayton Industries
9.7 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.
9.8 Dalrada Climate Technology
9.9 Emerson Electric Co.
9.10 Everllence
9.11 Fulton
9.12 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
9.13 Groupe Atlantic
9.14 Hurst Boiler & Welding Co, Inc.
9.15 IHI Corporation
9.16 Johnson Controls
9.17 MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES Ltd.
9.18 Miura America Co., LTD.
9.19 Robert Bosch GmbH
9.20 Siemens Energy
9.21 Swegon Group AB
9.22 Tenova S.p.A.
9.23 Thermax Limited
9.24 Trane Technologies International Limited
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment