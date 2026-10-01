Industrial Heating Equipment Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Johnson Controls, Siemens Energy, And Trane Technologies International Limited

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Heating Equipment Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial heating equipment market was valued at USD 26.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 45.4 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 5.6%. Market growth is being supported by accelerating industrialization, demand for energy-efficient heating systems and increasingly stringent environmental regulations.

Industrial operators across the chemical, food processing, metals, pharmaceutical, petrochemical and refinery sectors are modernizing heating infrastructure to reduce energy consumption, operating costs and carbon emissions. This transition is strengthening demand for high-efficiency boilers, industrial heat pumps, advanced furnaces and waste heat recovery systems.

Digital transformation is also influencing the industrial heating equipment market. Manufacturers are integrating Internet of Things monitoring, automated controls and predictive maintenance capabilities into new systems. These technologies improve process visibility, equipment reliability and energy management while reducing unplanned downtime. Government incentives, clean energy subsidies and decarbonization policies are further encouraging businesses in developed and emerging economies to replace conventional equipment with lower-emission alternatives.

Boilers Maintain Leading Technology Share

The boilers segment accounted for 40% of the global market in 2025, supported by extensive use in steam generation and process heating. Chemical plants, refineries and food processing facilities rely on boilers to provide consistent, high-capacity thermal output for large-scale operations.

Advancements in condensing boilers, low-emission systems and waste heat recovery integration are improving environmental and operational performance. The transition toward natural gas and renewable fuels is also supporting demand for cleaner boiler technologies, including biomass-based systems. Continued investment in industrial expansion and facility modernization is expected to reinforce the segment's market position through 2035.

Chemical and Food Processing Applications Support Demand

The chemical application segment represented 32.6% of the industrial heating equipment market in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 12 billion by 2035. Growth in specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals and petrochemical manufacturing is increasing demand for precise, reliable and energy-efficient process heating technologies. The adoption of industrial heat pump systems in chemical processing facilities is expected to provide additional market opportunities.

Food processing applications are also anticipated to record steady growth as consumer demand for processed, packaged and ready-to-eat products increases. More efficient and automated heating systems are helping producers maintain consistent product quality, strengthen operational reliability and meet food safety requirements.

Asia Pacific Leads Regional Market Expansion

Asia Pacific held a leading position in the industrial heating equipment market in 2025. Rapid industrialization, infrastructure development and rising energy demand are driving equipment adoption throughout the region. China and India continue to attract investment in manufacturing, chemicals, energy and other heat-intensive industries.

Favorable government policies, competitive manufacturing capabilities and expanding industrial supply chains are encouraging domestic and international companies to increase their regional presence. Energy-efficiency programs, emissions reduction initiatives and investments in renewable energy integration are also accelerating the deployment of sustainable industrial heating solutions. Asia Pacific's established manufacturing ecosystem and continued technology investments are expected to support its market leadership.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Prominent companies operating in the global industrial heating equipment market include Johnson Controls, Trane Technologies, Carrier, Siemens Energy, Daikin Industries, ANDRITZ, Shanghai Electric, BHEL, Dongfang Electric, IHI Corporation, GEA Group, Thermax Limited and Hurst Boiler & Welding Co.

Market participants are prioritizing innovation, sustainability and geographic expansion. Investments are increasingly directed toward industrial heat pumps, low-emission boilers, high-efficiency furnaces and waste heat recovery technologies aligned with global decarbonization targets. Companies are also deploying connected monitoring platforms and predictive maintenance solutions to improve system performance and customer value.

Strategic partnerships, distribution agreements and technology collaborations are enabling manufacturers to expand market coverage and strengthen customer access. Localization of manufacturing and supply chains, particularly in high-growth Asia Pacific markets, is helping companies reduce costs, improve delivery times and respond more effectively to regional demand.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast Coverage



Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, emerging opportunities and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, technology segmentation, application outlook and regional forecasts Company profiles, business strategies, financial insights and SWOT analysis



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