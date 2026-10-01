Industrial Fans And Blowers Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Systemair AB, Howden Group, And Atlas Copco

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Fans and Blowers Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial fans and blowers market was valued at USD 10 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 17.1 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period. Rising investment in industrial infrastructure, production facility modernization, and energy-efficient air movement systems is expected to support sustained market growth.

Manufacturers across processing, manufacturing, infrastructure, and other industrial sectors are upgrading ventilation, cooling, and air-handling systems to improve operational efficiency, enhance process performance, and reduce energy consumption. The transition toward electronically commutated motor technologies, intelligent control systems, and connected monitoring platforms is also reshaping the global industrial fans and blowers industry.

Industrial expansion in emerging economies is generating demand for reliable airflow management equipment, while mature markets are prioritizing upgrades that help facilities comply with increasingly stringent energy-efficiency requirements. Investments in manufacturing plants, digital infrastructure, automated production environments, and large-scale processing operations are creating long-term opportunities for industrial fan and blower manufacturers. Demand is also increasing for compact thermal management systems that can integrate with advanced industrial facilities.

Higher initial costs associated with customized industrial ventilation systems may restrain adoption in some applications. Capital-intensive installations can extend equipment replacement cycles, particularly among companies that favor maintenance and performance optimization over immediate system replacement.

The fans segment accounted for 58.4% of the global industrial fans and blowers market in 2025. Its leading position reflects broad adoption across applications requiring ventilation, cooling, airflow control, and production process support. Industrial fan systems remain widely used because of their operational reliability, versatility, and ability to accommodate varying pressure and airflow requirements. Continued investment in facility modernization and efficient industrial operations is expected to maintain the segment's market leadership through 2035.

The small power segment represented 22.8% of market revenue in 2025 and is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.7% through 2035. Growth is being driven by demand for compact, energy-efficient airflow solutions in technologically advanced industrial environments. Applications requiring precise airflow control, low noise, and compatibility with automated facility management systems are contributing to segment expansion. Increasing industrial automation and digital connectivity are expected to strengthen demand for high-performance small-power ventilation equipment.

North America held a 34% share of the industrial fans and blowers market in 2025. The United States was the region's largest national market based on revenue and installed equipment. Regional demand is supported by industrial modernization programs, sustainability initiatives, energy-efficiency investments, and facility optimization projects. Manufacturing, processing, infrastructure, and industrial operators are increasingly adopting advanced airflow management technologies to lower operating costs and improve system performance.

Leading companies in the global industrial fans and blowers market include Systemair AB, Howden Group, Atlas Copco, Greenheck Fan Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Aerzen GmbH, Soler & Palau Ventilation Group, TLT-Turbo GmbH, Ziehl-Abegg SE, ebm-papst GmbH & Co. KG, New York Blower Company, Twin City Fan Companies Ltd., Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH, Robinson Fans Inc., Nicotra Gebhardt, SPX Technologies, Samsung Electronics Company, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Shenyang Blower Works Group Corporation, and AirPro Fan & Blower Company.

Market participants are investing in energy-efficient products, advanced motor technologies, intelligent controls, predictive maintenance capabilities, and connected monitoring systems. Strategic acquisitions, partnerships, product development, and regional expansion initiatives are also helping manufacturers broaden their customer bases, reinforce distribution networks, and strengthen their positions in the competitive industrial ventilation market.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast Includes:



Industrial fans and blowers market trends, growth drivers, challenges, opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape assessments, including Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, product and power segmentation, and regional forecasts through 2035 Company profiles covering business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

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