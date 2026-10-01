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Industrial Fans And Blowers Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Systemair AB, Howden Group, And Atlas Copco


2026-10-01 05:32:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industrial Fans and Blowers Market Gains Momentum as Smart, Energy-Efficient Airflow Systems Drive Facility Modernization and Automation

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Fans and Blowers Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial fans and blowers market was valued at USD 10 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 17.1 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period. Rising investment in industrial infrastructure, production facility modernization, and energy-efficient air movement systems is expected to support sustained market growth.

Manufacturers across processing, manufacturing, infrastructure, and other industrial sectors are upgrading ventilation, cooling, and air-handling systems to improve operational efficiency, enhance process performance, and reduce energy consumption. The transition toward electronically commutated motor technologies, intelligent control systems, and connected monitoring platforms is also reshaping the global industrial fans and blowers industry.

Industrial expansion in emerging economies is generating demand for reliable airflow management equipment, while mature markets are prioritizing upgrades that help facilities comply with increasingly stringent energy-efficiency requirements. Investments in manufacturing plants, digital infrastructure, automated production environments, and large-scale processing operations are creating long-term opportunities for industrial fan and blower manufacturers. Demand is also increasing for compact thermal management systems that can integrate with advanced industrial facilities.

Higher initial costs associated with customized industrial ventilation systems may restrain adoption in some applications. Capital-intensive installations can extend equipment replacement cycles, particularly among companies that favor maintenance and performance optimization over immediate system replacement.

The fans segment accounted for 58.4% of the global industrial fans and blowers market in 2025. Its leading position reflects broad adoption across applications requiring ventilation, cooling, airflow control, and production process support. Industrial fan systems remain widely used because of their operational reliability, versatility, and ability to accommodate varying pressure and airflow requirements. Continued investment in facility modernization and efficient industrial operations is expected to maintain the segment's market leadership through 2035.

The small power segment represented 22.8% of market revenue in 2025 and is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.7% through 2035. Growth is being driven by demand for compact, energy-efficient airflow solutions in technologically advanced industrial environments. Applications requiring precise airflow control, low noise, and compatibility with automated facility management systems are contributing to segment expansion. Increasing industrial automation and digital connectivity are expected to strengthen demand for high-performance small-power ventilation equipment.

North America held a 34% share of the industrial fans and blowers market in 2025. The United States was the region's largest national market based on revenue and installed equipment. Regional demand is supported by industrial modernization programs, sustainability initiatives, energy-efficiency investments, and facility optimization projects. Manufacturing, processing, infrastructure, and industrial operators are increasingly adopting advanced airflow management technologies to lower operating costs and improve system performance.

Leading companies in the global industrial fans and blowers market include Systemair AB, Howden Group, Atlas Copco, Greenheck Fan Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Aerzen GmbH, Soler & Palau Ventilation Group, TLT-Turbo GmbH, Ziehl-Abegg SE, ebm-papst GmbH & Co. KG, New York Blower Company, Twin City Fan Companies Ltd., Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH, Robinson Fans Inc., Nicotra Gebhardt, SPX Technologies, Samsung Electronics Company, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Shenyang Blower Works Group Corporation, and AirPro Fan & Blower Company.

Market participants are investing in energy-efficient products, advanced motor technologies, intelligent controls, predictive maintenance capabilities, and connected monitoring systems. Strategic acquisitions, partnerships, product development, and regional expansion initiatives are also helping manufacturers broaden their customer bases, reinforce distribution networks, and strengthen their positions in the competitive industrial ventilation market.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast Includes:

  • Industrial fans and blowers market trends, growth drivers, challenges, opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape assessments, including Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, product and power segmentation, and regional forecasts through 2035
  • Company profiles covering business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 170
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $17.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Research Methodology
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality Commitments
1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research Trail & Confidence Scoring
1.3.1 Research Trail Components
1.3.2 Scoring Components
1.4 Data Collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Forecast model
1.7.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.7.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Product type
2.2.3 Power
2.2.4 End Use
2.2.5 Application
2.2.6 Distribution Channel
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Key news & initiatives
3.4 Technology & Innovation Landscape
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Impact on forces
3.6.1 Growth drivers
3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6.3 Opportunities
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
3.9 Pricing analysis (driven by primary research)
3.9.1 Historical Price Trend Analysis, 2019-2024 (Driven by Primary Research)
3.9.2 Pricing Strategy by Player Type (Driven by Primary Research)
3.10 Trade data analysis (driven by paid database)
3.10.1 Import/Export Volume & Value Trends (HS Code 8414) (Driven by Primary Research)
3.10.2 Key Trade Corridors & Tariff Impact (Driven by Primary Research)
3.11 Impact of AI & Generative AI on the Industrial Fans & Blowers Market
3.11.1 AI-Driven Disruption of Existing Business Models
3.11.2 GenAI Use Cases & Adoption Roadmap by Segment
3.11.3 Risks, Limitations & Regulatory Considerations
3.12 Capacity & Production Landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.12.1 Manufacturing Capacity Installed by Region & Key Producer (Driven by Primary Research)
3.12.2 Capacity Utilization Rates & Expansion Pipelines
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
4.5 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product type, 2022-2035 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Fans
5.2.1 Axial Fans
5.2.1.1 Propeller Fans
5.2.1.2 Tube Axial Fans
5.2.1.3 Vane Axial Fans
5.2.2 Centrifugal Fans
5.2.2.1 Forward-Curved Blade Fans
5.2.2.2 Backward-Curved / Backward-Inclined Blade Fans
5.2.2.3 Radial Blade Fans
5.2.3 Mixed Flow Fans
5.2.4 Cross Flow Fans
5.3 Blowers
5.3.1 Centrifugal Blowers
5.3.2 Positive Displacement Blowers
5.3.2.1 Roots / Lobe Blowers
5.3.2.2 Screw Blowers
5.3.2.3 Sliding Vane Blowers
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Power, 2022-2035 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Up to 5 kW (Small Capacity)
6.3 5 kW - 100 kW (Medium Capacity)
6.4 100 kW - 500 kW (Large Capacity)
6.5 Above 500 kW (Heavy Industrial / Mission-Critical)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 HVAC & Ventilation
7.2.1 Commercial Buildings
7.2.2 Industrial Facilities
7.2.3 Data Centers & Clean Rooms
7.3 Power Generation
7.3.1 Thermal Power
7.3.2 Nuclear power
7.3.3 Renewable Energy
7.4 Oil, Gas & Petrochemical
7.4.1 Upstream
7.4.2 Midstream
7.4.3 Downstream
7.5 Mining & Minerals Processing
7.5.1 Underground Mine Ventilation & Cooling
7.5.2 Surface Mining & Minerals Processing
7.6 Chemical Processing
7.7 Water & Waste water Treatment
7.8 Cement & Construction Materials
7.9 Food & Beverage
7.10 Pulp, Paper & Printing
7.11 Others (Textile, Rubber, Plastics, Agriculture)
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Industrial
8.2.1 Heavy Industry - Steel, Aluminum, Metals
8.2.2 Process Industry - Chemical, Pharma, Food Production
8.2.3 Energy & Utilities - Power Plants, Refineries, LNG Terminals
8.3 Commercial
8.3.1 Office and retail buildings
8.3.2 Hospitality and healthcare facilities
8.4 Municipality and infrastructure
8.4.1 Waste water treatment plant
8.4.2 Tunnel, subway and public infrastructure
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Direct
9.3 Indirect
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 U.K.
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Australia
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.6 MEA
10.6.1 UAE
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Global players
11.1.1 ebm-papst GmbH & Co. KG
11.1.2 Greenheck Fan Corporation
11.1.3 Soler & Palau (S&P) Ventilation Group
11.1.4 Ziehl-Abegg SE
11.1.5 Systemair AB
11.1.6 Howden Group
11.1.7 Ingersoll Rand
11.1.8 Samsung Electronics company
11.2 Regional players
11.2.1 Atlas Copco
11.2.2 Aerzen GmbH
11.2.3 SPX Technologies / EAM Division
11.2.4 Twin City Fan Companies Ltd.
11.2.5 TLT-Turbo GmbH
11.2.6 Nicotra Gebhardt
11.2.7 New York Blower Company
11.2.8 CG Power and Industrial Solutions
11.3 Emerging players
11.3.1 Shenyang Blower Works Group Corporation
11.3.2 Robinson Fans Inc.
11.3.3 AirPro Fan & Blower Company
11.3.4 Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH
11.3.5 CG Power and Industrial Solutions
For more information about this report visit

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