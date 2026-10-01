Industrial Fans And Blowers Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Systemair AB, Howden Group, And Atlas Copco
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|170
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$10 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$17.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Research Methodology
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality Commitments
1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research Trail & Confidence Scoring
1.3.1 Research Trail Components
1.3.2 Scoring Components
1.4 Data Collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Forecast model
1.7.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.7.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Product type
2.2.3 Power
2.2.4 End Use
2.2.5 Application
2.2.6 Distribution Channel
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Key news & initiatives
3.4 Technology & Innovation Landscape
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Impact on forces
3.6.1 Growth drivers
3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6.3 Opportunities
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
3.9 Pricing analysis (driven by primary research)
3.9.1 Historical Price Trend Analysis, 2019-2024 (Driven by Primary Research)
3.9.2 Pricing Strategy by Player Type (Driven by Primary Research)
3.10 Trade data analysis (driven by paid database)
3.10.1 Import/Export Volume & Value Trends (HS Code 8414) (Driven by Primary Research)
3.10.2 Key Trade Corridors & Tariff Impact (Driven by Primary Research)
3.11 Impact of AI & Generative AI on the Industrial Fans & Blowers Market
3.11.1 AI-Driven Disruption of Existing Business Models
3.11.2 GenAI Use Cases & Adoption Roadmap by Segment
3.11.3 Risks, Limitations & Regulatory Considerations
3.12 Capacity & Production Landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.12.1 Manufacturing Capacity Installed by Region & Key Producer (Driven by Primary Research)
3.12.2 Capacity Utilization Rates & Expansion Pipelines
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
4.5 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product type, 2022-2035 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Fans
5.2.1 Axial Fans
5.2.1.1 Propeller Fans
5.2.1.2 Tube Axial Fans
5.2.1.3 Vane Axial Fans
5.2.2 Centrifugal Fans
5.2.2.1 Forward-Curved Blade Fans
5.2.2.2 Backward-Curved / Backward-Inclined Blade Fans
5.2.2.3 Radial Blade Fans
5.2.3 Mixed Flow Fans
5.2.4 Cross Flow Fans
5.3 Blowers
5.3.1 Centrifugal Blowers
5.3.2 Positive Displacement Blowers
5.3.2.1 Roots / Lobe Blowers
5.3.2.2 Screw Blowers
5.3.2.3 Sliding Vane Blowers
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Power, 2022-2035 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Up to 5 kW (Small Capacity)
6.3 5 kW - 100 kW (Medium Capacity)
6.4 100 kW - 500 kW (Large Capacity)
6.5 Above 500 kW (Heavy Industrial / Mission-Critical)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 HVAC & Ventilation
7.2.1 Commercial Buildings
7.2.2 Industrial Facilities
7.2.3 Data Centers & Clean Rooms
7.3 Power Generation
7.3.1 Thermal Power
7.3.2 Nuclear power
7.3.3 Renewable Energy
7.4 Oil, Gas & Petrochemical
7.4.1 Upstream
7.4.2 Midstream
7.4.3 Downstream
7.5 Mining & Minerals Processing
7.5.1 Underground Mine Ventilation & Cooling
7.5.2 Surface Mining & Minerals Processing
7.6 Chemical Processing
7.7 Water & Waste water Treatment
7.8 Cement & Construction Materials
7.9 Food & Beverage
7.10 Pulp, Paper & Printing
7.11 Others (Textile, Rubber, Plastics, Agriculture)
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Industrial
8.2.1 Heavy Industry - Steel, Aluminum, Metals
8.2.2 Process Industry - Chemical, Pharma, Food Production
8.2.3 Energy & Utilities - Power Plants, Refineries, LNG Terminals
8.3 Commercial
8.3.1 Office and retail buildings
8.3.2 Hospitality and healthcare facilities
8.4 Municipality and infrastructure
8.4.1 Waste water treatment plant
8.4.2 Tunnel, subway and public infrastructure
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Direct
9.3 Indirect
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 U.K.
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Australia
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.6 MEA
10.6.1 UAE
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Global players
11.1.1 ebm-papst GmbH & Co. KG
11.1.2 Greenheck Fan Corporation
11.1.3 Soler & Palau (S&P) Ventilation Group
11.1.4 Ziehl-Abegg SE
11.1.5 Systemair AB
11.1.6 Howden Group
11.1.7 Ingersoll Rand
11.1.8 Samsung Electronics company
11.2 Regional players
11.2.1 Atlas Copco
11.2.2 Aerzen GmbH
11.2.3 SPX Technologies / EAM Division
11.2.4 Twin City Fan Companies Ltd.
11.2.5 TLT-Turbo GmbH
11.2.6 Nicotra Gebhardt
11.2.7 New York Blower Company
11.2.8 CG Power and Industrial Solutions
11.3 Emerging players
11.3.1 Shenyang Blower Works Group Corporation
11.3.2 Robinson Fans Inc.
11.3.3 AirPro Fan & Blower Company
11.3.4 Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH
11.3.5 CG Power and Industrial Solutions
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