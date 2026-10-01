Pubhive Named Best Life Sciences Workflow Saas Platform 2026

PubHive wins Best Life Sciences Workflow SaaS Platform 2026

PubHive wins Best Life Sciences Workflow SaaS Platform 2026 for connected literature, PV, evidence, AI-assisted review, and traceable workflows.

- Raj Vaghela, President & CEO, PubHiveLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PubHive, the award-winning AI-powered SaaS platform company for scientific literature and safety information management, is proud to announce that it has been named“Best Life Sciences Workflow SaaS Platform 2026” in The SaaS-ies, presented by Acquisition International.The recognition reflects PubHive's continued development of technology designed around the complex information and workflow requirements of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and scientific research organisations.Through its flagship platform, PubHive NavigatorTM, PubHive brings scientific literature, evidence, documents, review activities, and collaborative workflows into a connected environment supporting teams across Pharmacovigilance, Medical Affairs, Clinical Affairs, regulatory activities, and scientific information management.Connecting the Life Sciences Evidence JourneyScientific evidence rarely belongs to a single department or process. A publication identified during literature monitoring may contribute to a safety review, medical evidence assessment, clinical activity, regulatory requirement, or future scientific communication.Yet many organisations still manage these activities through separate databases, spreadsheets, email exchanges, and specialist systems, creating unnecessary hand-offs and making it harder to maintain context across the evidence lifecycle.PubHive's approach is to connect these activities within configurable workflows so information can move between teams and processes while retaining its supporting evidence, review history, and decision context.One Platform, Multiple Scientific WorkflowsPubHive Navigator has been developed to support the broader scientific information lifecycle rather than addressing individual workflow steps in isolation.⚙️Core areas include:✅ Scientific Literature Monitoring: Supporting structured global and local literature discovery, ingestion, and surveillance.✅ Centralised Literature Review: Bringing screening, review, tagging, evidence assessment, and collaboration into controlled workflows.✅ Pharmacovigilance Workflows: Connecting literature evidence with ICSR, signal, and aggregate reporting activities.✅ Medical & Clinical Evidence Management: Helping teams organise and reuse scientific evidence across research and evidence-generation activities.✅ Human-in-the-Loop AI-Assisted Review: Applying intelligent assistance while keeping scientific professionals responsible for review and decision-making.✅ Cross-Functional Collaboration: Enabling teams, reviewers, affiliates, and external partners to work within shared processes.✅ Traceability & Governance: Maintaining workflow history, ownership, supporting evidence, and decision records within structured environments.️ Designed Around the Way Life Sciences Teams WorkA central principle behind PubHive's development is configurability. Scientific and regulated teams often have different review models, terminology, responsibilities, and evidence requirements depending on their function, product, geography, or organisation.Rather than forcing these teams into a single rigid process, PubHive provides a common technology foundation that can support different workflows while maintaining greater consistency and visibility across the organisation.This creates a more connected operational environment where teams can reduce repetitive hand-offs, improve access to relevant information, and maintain continuity from evidence identification through review, collaboration, and downstream action.Building SaaS Around Practical Industry Challenges“Life sciences organisations do not simply need more technology - they need technology that connects the work already taking place across scientific, medical, and safety teams,” said Raj Vaghela, Founder and CEO of PubHive Ltd.“Being recognised as Best Life Sciences Workflow SaaS Platform 2026 reflects our team's commitment to building practical, configurable technology around real customer workflows. We will continue investing in responsible AI, automation, and connected evidence management while keeping scientific professionals at the centre of the process.”Advancing Connected Life Sciences OperationsPubHive will continue expanding NavigatorTM around a vision of more connected scientific and safety operations, where evidence can be discovered, reviewed, managed, and reused without repeatedly moving between disconnected tools.The Best Life Sciences Workflow SaaS Platform 2026 recognition reinforces PubHive's focus on combining SaaS technology, intelligent automation, and structured evidence management to help life sciences organisations create more collaborative, efficient, and traceable workflows.About PubHivePubHive Ltd. is a cloud-based life sciences technology company accelerating automation across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and scientific research organisations. Its flagship platform, PubHive NavigatorTM, brings together pharmacovigilance, Medical Affairs, scientific literature monitoring, evidence management, and regulatory workflows within a secure, AI-powered environment.By streamlining literature surveillance, evidence review, document management, collaboration, and workflow automation, PubHive helps life sciences teams strengthen operational efficiency, traceability, and evidence-driven decision-making.Website:Book a Demo: /salesMedia Contact:...About The SaaS-iesThe SaaS-ies, presented by Acquisition International, recognise organisations across the software-as-a-service sector and highlight companies developing SaaS solutions across a range of industries and business applications.

Raj Vaghela

PubHive Ltd

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PubHive Named Best Life Sciences Workflow SaaS Platform 2026 News Provided By PubHive Ltd October 01, 2026, 09:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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