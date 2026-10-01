Indian Envoy Meets Family Of Capt Smit Machchhar In Dubai, Assures Full Govt Support

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Oct 1 (IANS) India's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Deepak Mittal, on Thursday visited the family of Captain Smit Machchhar in Dubai, the Indian pilot of FlyDubai flight FZ1073, who was injured while preventing a mid-air attack on Wednesday, and assured them of the Indian government's full support and assistance.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said,“Ambassador of India to the UAE met Captain Smit Machchhar's family in Dubai and conveyed Government of India's full support and assistance for his welfare and well-being.”

During the incident, another pilot stabbed Captain Machchhar and the aircraft began to plummet. The Indian pilot fought the assailant bravely and opened the cockpit door following which passengers rushed to assist, entered the cockpit and overpowered the attacker.

Once the attacker was subdued, the seriously wounded Indian pilot was taken care of to stabilise his condition until the aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Following his visit, Indian Ambassador Mittal took to X and posted:“We are proud of Capt Smit for his bravery to save so many lives and avert a tragedy. Just met the family and conveyed greetings, conveyed full support of the Government of India in ensuring welfare and well-being of the Indian Hero.”

According to the Consulate General of India in Dubai, Mittal was accompanied by E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, India Consul General, during the meeting with family members of Captain Machchhar.

“They briefed the family about Captain Machchhar's health and recovery, conveyed that the Embassy and Consulate are in touch with the UAE authorities, and assured the family of continued support. They also conveyed appreciation for Captain Machchhar's extraordinary courage, presence of mind and selfless efforts in saving precious lives,” the Indian mission posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with the family members of Captain Machchhar and lauded his bravery, people familiar with the matter said.

"PM Modi has spoken to the wife and parents of Captain Smit Machchhar. PM applauded the bravery of Captain Smit, who saved hundreds of lives," sources said.

The Prime Minister also stressed that Indian missions are providing all possible assistance to the pilot, who is currently admitted to a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and is receiving necessary medical treatment.