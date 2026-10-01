Kolkata Weather Update: Monsoon To Exit Before Durga Puja? Check Here

Kolkata Weather Update: The monsoon officially leaves West Bengal just before Durga Puja. Morning fog and a slight chill return to the state. The Alipore Weather Department shares the full forecast for Thursday

The Alipore Weather Department confirms the monsoon's exit from the state before Durga Puja. South Bengal will experience mostly dry weather for the next few days according to the forecast. The monsoon will officially end in Bengal between October 10 and 12 if conditions remain favorable.A new low-pressure system could still change the weather situation. Most districts in the state face a very low chance of rain over the next few days. A deep depression over Myanmar might form isolated clouds and bring brief, light local rain to some areas.South Bengal will stay mostly dry until October 6. One or two places in the coastal districts might receive light rain. The monsoon withdrawal line will advance to parts of Bihar and Jharkhand in East India by October 3. Bengal will then see the official monsoon exit between October 10 and 12.Kolkata will see a partly cloudy sky on October 1. The city expects a maximum temperature around 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum near 27 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours. Kolkata recorded zero rainfall in the last 24 hours. High humidity levels will create an uncomfortable and sweaty situation in the city from 9 AM to 4 PM.The weather office reports a gradual change in the morning weather vibe. Kolkata and nearby areas will feel light early morning fog and a slight chill from October 3, Saturday. The state prepares for the monsoon exit right before the Pujas while the morning weather slowly shifts its character.North Bengal presents a slightly different picture. Most places will stay dry today, but the top five districts expect light to moderate rain in a few spots from October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, to October 4. Night temperatures might drop slightly. Several areas in North Bengal already witness light morning fog. South Bengal currently faces a 9 percent rainfall deficit this season, while North Bengal recorded 14 percent excess rain compared to normal.