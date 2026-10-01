Want To Invest In Gold? 7 Options Beyond Jewellery, Digital Gold To Mining Funds

Indian investors have several legal avenues to invest in gold beyond traditional jewellery. Options range from digital gold platforms and government-backed Sovereign Gold Bonds to Gold ETFs and mutual funds, and more.

Indian investors want more from their gold. They now look beyond jewellery, searching for smarter, more diversified ways to grow their wealth. From new digital platforms to government-backed securities, many legal options let them jump into the gold market. These modern choices bring clear advantages: easy storage, often better returns. They cater to varied financial goals. Investors increasingly favour Digital Gold and Sovereign Gold Bonds. Other popular options include Gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), gold mutual funds, and traditional physical gold - bars, biscuits, coins.

The Reserve Bank of India issues Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) for the Government of India. These government securities come denominated in grams of gold. SGBs offer a real alternative to physical gold. They eliminate storage risks and costs. Investors pay the issue price in cash. At maturity, they receive the gold's market value. Plus, there's a 2.50% fixed annual interest rate - paid semi-annually.

Gold ETFs let investors acquire gold in dematerialised form. They trade units on major stock exchanges - the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE). Each unit typically represents one gram of 99.5% pure physical gold. This ensures transparent pricing, linked directly to physical gold. Investors need a demat and trading account. It's a liquid, secure way to invest. No physical storage needed.

Digital gold is a modern way to buy gold in fractional amounts. Online platforms handle these purchases. An equivalent amount of physical 24 karat gold backs each investment. Providers typically store this in secure vaults for the investor. Platforms like MMTC-PAMP facilitate these transactions. Investors buy and store gold in demat form. They can even redeem it for physical delivery if they wish.

Some investors still prefer physical assets. They want to avoid jewellery's high making charges. For them, gold bars, biscuits, and coins are a practical choice. These forms usually carry lower making charges than jewellery. Investors therefore retain a larger percentage of the gold's intrinsic value. But secure storage remains a consideration. Safety becomes a key aspect of this investment.

2015: That's when the Government of India launched the Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS). This scheme aims to mobilise idle gold that households and institutions hold. Under GMS, individuals deposit their physical gold with banks. They earn interest on it. The scheme encourages productive gold use. It reduces import reliance. It also eliminates storage costs and security risks for depositors.

Many jewellers offer gold saving schemes. Investors make regular monthly deposits for a set period - typically 11 months or two years. At maturity, they use the accumulated amount to buy gold from that jeweller. These schemes are popular.

A word of caution, though. Investors must thoroughly review the jeweller's credibility and understand all terms and conditions before participating.

India's gold investment options now offer real flexibility. They cater to varied financial goals and risk appetites. Investors must understand these distinct methods. Only then can they optimize their gold holdings in our evolving market.

Gold mutual funds primarily invest in various Gold ETFs. Often structured as 'fund of funds,' they offer an indirect way to expose investors to gold prices. These funds bypass concerns about physical gold's purity, storage, and theft. Many investors find them convenient for systematic investment plans (SIPs) and managed portfolios. Fund houses or brokerage firms often make them accessible.