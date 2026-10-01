'Mom Is A Housewife?' Bengaluru Parent Claims Schools Favour Kids Of Homemakers

A Bengaluru parent's post about school admissions has sparked a wider discussion over whether some schools may be placing an unusual condition on mothers seeking admission for their children. The parent alleged that certain schools in Bengaluru's Banashankari area follow an“unwritten” practice that could favour children whose mothers are homemakers.

The parent, who has a 2.5-year-old daughter, said they recently began exploring schooling options and came across what they described as an informal“filtration criteria”. According to the Reddit post, the parent claimed that some schools ask whether the child's mother is a housewife and that applications could be rejected if she is employed.

Check the viral post here:

Schools in Bangaloreby u/Wooden-Program-7927 in bangalore

The parent said they spoke to other parents whose children were already studying at one of the schools and were told that the alleged practice was an“open secret”. The post further claimed that some parents advised them to provide incorrect information on the admission form if they wanted their daughter to secure a place.

The parent said they were uncomfortable with that suggestion and questioned what kind of values educational institutions would impart if women's employment was considered a disadvantage during admissions.

The issue also appeared to extend beyond the initial admission process, according to the parent. They alleged that schools ask about the mother's employment status every year, describing it as a way of continuing to“keep tabs on students”. The claim led to a broader discussion online about the expectations placed on working mothers and whether schools should take a parent's employment status into account.

The post drew reactions from other users, with some encouraging parents to question schools about such practices rather than quietly accept them. One commenter suggested that parents could ask school representatives how many teachers at the institution are mothers and how they balance professional responsibilities with family life.

The discussion comes in the context of Bengaluru being widely associated with India's technology and startup ecosystem, making the allegation particularly striking to the parent. They questioned why working mothers should face a disadvantage when seeking admission for their children.

However, the claims remain allegations from the Reddit user and conversations they said they had with other parents. that the claims had not been independently verified, and the schools mentioned in the discussion were not established as following such a policy.

The debate has nevertheless prompted questions about transparency in school admissions and whether a parent's employment status should have any bearing on a child's access to education.