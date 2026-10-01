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OMODA & JAECOO to Unveil OMODA X and Advanced Hybrid Technology at International User Summit
(MENAFN- Massive Media ME) OMODA & JAECOO will unveil its latest crossover, OMODA X, alongside advances in hybrid mobility and intelligent vehicle technology at its International User Summit, taking place in Wuhu, China, from October 18 to 24.
Held under the theme “DRIVE TO THE NEXT VIBE”, the summit will showcase the brand's vision for next-generation mobility, with developments relevant to younger motorists in the UAE seeking distinctive design, fuel efficiency and connected driving experiences.
The event will feature three major activities: OMODA X Night, the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon and the Super Intelligent Experience Lab, highlighting innovations in vehicle design, electrification and artificial intelligence.
OMODA X to Make Global Debut
A major highlight will be the global debut of OMODA X, a new crossover combining sports-car-inspired styling with rugged SUV design elements.
Unveiled during OMODA X Night, the model represents the latest evolution of OMODA’s crossover design philosophy, emphasising personalisation, distinctive styling and contemporary automotive lifestyles.
For the UAE, where SUVs and crossovers remain popular, OMODA X will offer an early look at the brand’s future design direction.
Super Hybrid Technology Takes Centre Stage
The OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon will demonstrate the brand’s latest electrified mobility developments, focusing on driving efficiency, power delivery and everyday usability.
Featuring innovative 5-kWh battery technology, the marathon will evaluate electric driving capability, sustained performance and overall efficiency across different driving scenarios.
The demonstrations will explore how hybrid technology can combine electric driving with the flexibility required for longer journeys, an important consideration for UAE motorists seeking fuel efficiency without compromising performance or driving range.
Intelligent Parking and AI-Powered Experiences
The Super Intelligent Experience Lab will showcase two advanced systems: Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) and Super Intelligent AI Space (SIAS).
SIVP is designed to simplify everyday parking through intelligent assisted-parking functions, while SIAS focuses on creating a personalised in-car environment using artificial intelligence.
Together, these technologies aim to improve convenience by enabling vehicles to respond more intuitively to drivers' habits and preferences. Such innovations are particularly relevant to motorists navigating busy UAE urban environments, shopping malls and residential developments.
The summit will also spotlight AiMOGA, OMODA & JAECOO’s intelligent robotics ecosystem, featuring the Mornine humanoid robot and Argos quadruped robot. These innovations demonstrate the brand's expanding capabilities in artificial intelligence, human-robot interaction and intelligent services, offering a glimpse into how robotics could enhance future automotive retail and customer experiences in the UAE.
Shaping the Future of Automotive Lifestyle
Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO International, said: “Our vision is to create vehicles that go beyond transportation and become an integral part of our customers' lifestyles. Through OMODA X, our latest Super Hybrid technology and intelligent mobility innovations, we aim to deliver more personalised, efficient and engaging driving experiences. The International User Summit provides an opportunity to connect with our global community and demonstrate how we are shaping the future of mobility for a new generation of drivers.”
OMODA & JAECOO’s growing presence in the UAE is reflected in its strong sales momentum, with cumulative vehicle deliveries expected to surpass 6,000 by the end of September 2026. The milestone underscores the brands’ continued expansion in the Emirates, supported by their growing dealership network, expanding product portfolio and increasing customer demand.
The summit will bring together automotive innovation, lifestyle experiences and insights into younger consumers’ evolving preferences. The event will provide a preview of technologies and design developments that could shape OMODA & JAECOO’s future product portfolio as the brands continue strengthening their regional presence.
Held under the theme “DRIVE TO THE NEXT VIBE”, the summit will showcase the brand's vision for next-generation mobility, with developments relevant to younger motorists in the UAE seeking distinctive design, fuel efficiency and connected driving experiences.
The event will feature three major activities: OMODA X Night, the OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon and the Super Intelligent Experience Lab, highlighting innovations in vehicle design, electrification and artificial intelligence.
OMODA X to Make Global Debut
A major highlight will be the global debut of OMODA X, a new crossover combining sports-car-inspired styling with rugged SUV design elements.
Unveiled during OMODA X Night, the model represents the latest evolution of OMODA’s crossover design philosophy, emphasising personalisation, distinctive styling and contemporary automotive lifestyles.
For the UAE, where SUVs and crossovers remain popular, OMODA X will offer an early look at the brand’s future design direction.
Super Hybrid Technology Takes Centre Stage
The OMODA Super Hybrid Marathon will demonstrate the brand’s latest electrified mobility developments, focusing on driving efficiency, power delivery and everyday usability.
Featuring innovative 5-kWh battery technology, the marathon will evaluate electric driving capability, sustained performance and overall efficiency across different driving scenarios.
The demonstrations will explore how hybrid technology can combine electric driving with the flexibility required for longer journeys, an important consideration for UAE motorists seeking fuel efficiency without compromising performance or driving range.
Intelligent Parking and AI-Powered Experiences
The Super Intelligent Experience Lab will showcase two advanced systems: Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) and Super Intelligent AI Space (SIAS).
SIVP is designed to simplify everyday parking through intelligent assisted-parking functions, while SIAS focuses on creating a personalised in-car environment using artificial intelligence.
Together, these technologies aim to improve convenience by enabling vehicles to respond more intuitively to drivers' habits and preferences. Such innovations are particularly relevant to motorists navigating busy UAE urban environments, shopping malls and residential developments.
The summit will also spotlight AiMOGA, OMODA & JAECOO’s intelligent robotics ecosystem, featuring the Mornine humanoid robot and Argos quadruped robot. These innovations demonstrate the brand's expanding capabilities in artificial intelligence, human-robot interaction and intelligent services, offering a glimpse into how robotics could enhance future automotive retail and customer experiences in the UAE.
Shaping the Future of Automotive Lifestyle
Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO International, said: “Our vision is to create vehicles that go beyond transportation and become an integral part of our customers' lifestyles. Through OMODA X, our latest Super Hybrid technology and intelligent mobility innovations, we aim to deliver more personalised, efficient and engaging driving experiences. The International User Summit provides an opportunity to connect with our global community and demonstrate how we are shaping the future of mobility for a new generation of drivers.”
OMODA & JAECOO’s growing presence in the UAE is reflected in its strong sales momentum, with cumulative vehicle deliveries expected to surpass 6,000 by the end of September 2026. The milestone underscores the brands’ continued expansion in the Emirates, supported by their growing dealership network, expanding product portfolio and increasing customer demand.
The summit will bring together automotive innovation, lifestyle experiences and insights into younger consumers’ evolving preferences. The event will provide a preview of technologies and design developments that could shape OMODA & JAECOO’s future product portfolio as the brands continue strengthening their regional presence.
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