Asian Games: India Survive Pakistan Scare To Reach Men's Hockey Final, Confirm Medal

MENAFN - IANS) Kakamigahara, Oct 1 (IANS) India held their nerve through a dramatic late Pakistan fightback to beat their arch-rivals 4-3 and storm into the men's hockey final at the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday here at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium. The defending champions have now confirmed themselves another medal and are just one win away from booking a ticket to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The victory not only kept India's title defence alive but also created a piece of Asian Games history, with both the Indian men's and women's hockey teams reaching the final at the same edition of the Games for the first time since 1998.

India appeared to be cruising towards a comfortable victory after racing into a 3-0 lead, only for Pakistan to claw their way back and level the contest early in the final quarter. Abhishek then produced the decisive moment in the final minute, restoring India's lead and sending the team into the title clash.

The Indians made an assertive start and were rewarded with their first goal in the fifth minute. After a succession of penalty corners, Harmanpreet Singh finally found a way through Pakistan goalkeeper Muneeb-ur-Rehman Raza, firing between his legs to put India ahead.

Harmanpreet doubled the advantage in the 13th minute, converting another penalty-corner opportunity with a powerful strike after India had continued to dominate possession and territory.

Pakistan struggled to cope with India's movement in the opening quarter, but the game changed after the break. Sukhjeet Singh made it 3-0 in the 23rd minute, finishing a move that began with Manpreet Singh winning possession before Shilanand Lakra drove down the left and sent the ball across goal.

Pakistan finally found their way back into the contest shortly before half-time when Abu Mahmood converted a penalty corner in the 30th minute, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

The momentum continued to shift after the interval. Hannan Shahid pulled another goal back in the 45th minute, capitalising on a dangerous ball from the right after India failed to clear their lines.

Three minutes into the final quarter, Pakistan completed the comeback. Rana Waheed turned in another delivery from the right to make it 3-3, leaving India facing the prospect of a shootout after having led by three goals.

Instead, Abhishek settled the contest with barely seconds remaining. Finding space on the right side of the circle, he got a deflection onto his effort that carried the ball beyond Raza and into the net.

Pakistan were unable to respond before the final hooter, giving India a 21st consecutive match without defeat against their neighbours.

The result also puts India within one victory of retaining their Asian Games crown. They will face the winner of the second semi-final between South Korea and Malaysia in the gold-medal match.

India's women had earlier booked their place in the women's final, where they will face defending champions China.

The simultaneous appearance of both Indian teams in the Asian Games hockey finals is a feat the country last achieved in 1998. That year, the men won gold after overcoming South Korea on penalties, while the women finished runners-up to the same opponents.

No edition of the Asian Games has yet seen India win hockey gold in both the men's and women's competitions. The 2026 Games, therefore offer both teams an opportunity to create another first and also to confirm their place in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with the Asiad gold medallist earning a direct qualification.