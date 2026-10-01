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Flydubai FZ1073 Hijack Alert: Pilots Hurt in Saudi Landing
(MENAFN) A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after a hijacking alert, leaving both pilots injured and prompting Israel's transport minister to demand the airline be grounded.
Flight FZ1073 sent out a distress call before touching down safely at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, media reported. Airport officials said the captain and first officer were hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Accounts of what happened remain contradictory, Ynet reported. An Israeli broadcaster said the episode appeared unrelated to security, and that investigators were looking into whether the pilots' argument led to the distress signal being triggered by accident.
Transportation Minister Miri Regev urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to suspend all Flydubai flights immediately while the FZ1073 investigation continues, The Jerusalem Post reported. She also asked that Israeli carriers, including El Al, Israir and Arkia, be given priority, pointing to their Israeli security screening, according to the report.
A second Flydubai flight on the same route, FZ1081, was initially reported to have turned back. It is now headed to Israel and expected to land at 2:40 pm local time (1140GMT), according to Israeli media. Ynet said concern over a further incident had passed, and that there was no sign FZ1081 was linked to FZ1073.
Flight FZ1073 sent out a distress call before touching down safely at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, media reported. Airport officials said the captain and first officer were hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Accounts of what happened remain contradictory, Ynet reported. An Israeli broadcaster said the episode appeared unrelated to security, and that investigators were looking into whether the pilots' argument led to the distress signal being triggered by accident.
Transportation Minister Miri Regev urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to suspend all Flydubai flights immediately while the FZ1073 investigation continues, The Jerusalem Post reported. She also asked that Israeli carriers, including El Al, Israir and Arkia, be given priority, pointing to their Israeli security screening, according to the report.
A second Flydubai flight on the same route, FZ1081, was initially reported to have turned back. It is now headed to Israel and expected to land at 2:40 pm local time (1140GMT), according to Israeli media. Ynet said concern over a further incident had passed, and that there was no sign FZ1081 was linked to FZ1073.
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