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625 Arrested as French School Blockades Turn Violent
(MENAFN) French police arrested at least 625 people on Wednesday as student blockades of high schools spread, with authorities reporting a surge in violence and more than 100 injuries across the country, according to French media.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the arrests took place during operations to block school entrances, pointing to an "extension of the movement" and an "increase in violence" around some establishments, a broadcaster reported.
At least 32 students or education staff were hurt in the unrest, along with 83 members of the internal security forces.
The tally climbed sharply from late Tuesday, when Nunez put nationwide arrests at 440, two-thirds of which led to detention in police custody. Those arrests were mostly tied to property damage and clashes with security forces, including violence against public officials.
The high school student union USL said earlier that roughly 400 of France's 3,700 high schools had been blockaded, or about 11 percent.
Pupils in the Ile-de-France region have been mobilizing for the past week to protest overcrowded classes, strained schedules and teacher shortages.
USL is now calling for the high school and university student movements to join forces, and has urged an "act two" of the mobilization on Thursday.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the arrests took place during operations to block school entrances, pointing to an "extension of the movement" and an "increase in violence" around some establishments, a broadcaster reported.
At least 32 students or education staff were hurt in the unrest, along with 83 members of the internal security forces.
The tally climbed sharply from late Tuesday, when Nunez put nationwide arrests at 440, two-thirds of which led to detention in police custody. Those arrests were mostly tied to property damage and clashes with security forces, including violence against public officials.
The high school student union USL said earlier that roughly 400 of France's 3,700 high schools had been blockaded, or about 11 percent.
Pupils in the Ile-de-France region have been mobilizing for the past week to protest overcrowded classes, strained schedules and teacher shortages.
USL is now calling for the high school and university student movements to join forces, and has urged an "act two" of the mobilization on Thursday.
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