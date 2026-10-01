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Souq7 Celebrates 96th Saudi National Day with Interactive National Experiences and Community Initiatives
(MENAFN- Global Advertising) A four-day programme in Jeddah brings together 90 brands, digital solutions and airport welcome activations under the theme “A Souq for All, Celebrating a Nation for All”
More than 24 interactive national experiences and the participation of 90 brands shaped the programme presented by Souq7 in Jeddah to mark the 96th Saudi National Day. Over four days (22 to 25 September 2026), the destination’s grounds and facilities were transformed into festive spaces welcoming families and visitors under the theme “A Souq for All, Celebrating a Nation for All”.
On this occasion, Ayman Al Burti, Chief Executive Officer of Azad Properties, on his own behalf and on behalf of the company’s employees, extended his sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, may Allah protect them, and to the people of Saudi Arabia.
Al Burti emphasised that National Day is a moment of pride in the nation’s journey and in the progress and development the Kingdom is witnessing under its wise leadership and in line with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030. He added: “At Azad Properties, we are proud of our contribution to this journey through developing projects that elevate quality of life. The celebrations at Souq7 reflect our connection to the community and our commitment to delivering experiences that bring together our national identity, culture and entertainment.”
The programme featured a blend of festive and heritage events, opening with a car parade across the grounds of Souq7 that drew strong interest from visitors. National heritage took centre stage with performances of the traditional Saudi Ardah, filling the grounds with an atmosphere of pride and authenticity, while traditional crafts were celebrated through the “Al Fakhara” pottery experience, where visitors personalised pottery pieces with their names to keep as souvenirs. In Central Park, the “Souq7 Talents” initiative was launched as an open platform supporting creators, with valuable prizes for winners across a range of fields: patriotic singing, poetry, recitation, acting, performing arts, painting, calligraphy, handicrafts and photography. The cultural line-up culminated in an exhibition of Saudi fine art featuring works inspired by the Kingdom’s culture.
On the smart solutions front, Souq7 used technology as an on-ground engagement tool, launching the digital “Izz Passport” experience via its website and app. The initiative took visitors on an interactive discovery trail to collect stamps at checkpoints across the destination, helping visitors move smoothly throughout Souq7. The stamps collected were then converted into donations to the Albaydha Society for Development and the beneficiaries of Nafa Charity Society Jeddah. The digital experience was complemented by interactive, AI-powered screens showing creative visual content dedicated to National Day.
Souq7’s community initiatives began at King Abdulaziz International Airport, where travellers arriving in Jeddah were welcomed with flowers and commemorative gifts. Guests arriving for the Arabian Gulf Cup 2026 (Khaleeji 27) tournament in Jeddah also received a special welcome, sharing the joy of Saudi National Day from the moment they set foot in the Kingdom.
The celebrations also saw active participation and broad commercial collaboration from prominent brands, most notably (Genz, Apparel Group, and West Amazon Golden), which rolled out exclusive offers and interactive activations, completing a visitor experience that brought together shopping, leisure and community engagement.
The success of the National Day celebrations builds on Souq7’s leading role in Jeddah as a destination that brings together shopping, entertainment and community experiences. Over four days, participating brands, young creative talent and thousands of visitors came together to bring the destination’s message to life and turn its concept into reality: “A Souq for All, Celebrating a Nation for All”.
More than 24 interactive national experiences and the participation of 90 brands shaped the programme presented by Souq7 in Jeddah to mark the 96th Saudi National Day. Over four days (22 to 25 September 2026), the destination’s grounds and facilities were transformed into festive spaces welcoming families and visitors under the theme “A Souq for All, Celebrating a Nation for All”.
On this occasion, Ayman Al Burti, Chief Executive Officer of Azad Properties, on his own behalf and on behalf of the company’s employees, extended his sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, may Allah protect them, and to the people of Saudi Arabia.
Al Burti emphasised that National Day is a moment of pride in the nation’s journey and in the progress and development the Kingdom is witnessing under its wise leadership and in line with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030. He added: “At Azad Properties, we are proud of our contribution to this journey through developing projects that elevate quality of life. The celebrations at Souq7 reflect our connection to the community and our commitment to delivering experiences that bring together our national identity, culture and entertainment.”
The programme featured a blend of festive and heritage events, opening with a car parade across the grounds of Souq7 that drew strong interest from visitors. National heritage took centre stage with performances of the traditional Saudi Ardah, filling the grounds with an atmosphere of pride and authenticity, while traditional crafts were celebrated through the “Al Fakhara” pottery experience, where visitors personalised pottery pieces with their names to keep as souvenirs. In Central Park, the “Souq7 Talents” initiative was launched as an open platform supporting creators, with valuable prizes for winners across a range of fields: patriotic singing, poetry, recitation, acting, performing arts, painting, calligraphy, handicrafts and photography. The cultural line-up culminated in an exhibition of Saudi fine art featuring works inspired by the Kingdom’s culture.
On the smart solutions front, Souq7 used technology as an on-ground engagement tool, launching the digital “Izz Passport” experience via its website and app. The initiative took visitors on an interactive discovery trail to collect stamps at checkpoints across the destination, helping visitors move smoothly throughout Souq7. The stamps collected were then converted into donations to the Albaydha Society for Development and the beneficiaries of Nafa Charity Society Jeddah. The digital experience was complemented by interactive, AI-powered screens showing creative visual content dedicated to National Day.
Souq7’s community initiatives began at King Abdulaziz International Airport, where travellers arriving in Jeddah were welcomed with flowers and commemorative gifts. Guests arriving for the Arabian Gulf Cup 2026 (Khaleeji 27) tournament in Jeddah also received a special welcome, sharing the joy of Saudi National Day from the moment they set foot in the Kingdom.
The celebrations also saw active participation and broad commercial collaboration from prominent brands, most notably (Genz, Apparel Group, and West Amazon Golden), which rolled out exclusive offers and interactive activations, completing a visitor experience that brought together shopping, leisure and community engagement.
The success of the National Day celebrations builds on Souq7’s leading role in Jeddah as a destination that brings together shopping, entertainment and community experiences. Over four days, participating brands, young creative talent and thousands of visitors came together to bring the destination’s message to life and turn its concept into reality: “A Souq for All, Celebrating a Nation for All”.
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