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French School Blockades Expand as University Protests Intensify
(MENAFN) French high school students continued blocking access to their schools on Thursday as demonstrations calling for improved learning conditions expanded to universities in several parts of the country.
At least 27 high schools in Paris were affected by disruptions, while a large fire involving garbage was reportedly started near the entrance of a high school in the Seine-Saint-Denis department.
In Nice, students from three high schools were also urged to gather outside one of the schools as demonstrations continued to spread.
Several hundred students assembled in Lyon, where the mobilization was described as unprecedented in scale. Former students also joined the gatherings. Despite the size of the demonstrations, the actions remained peaceful, with police deployed in nearby areas.
The protests also affected schools across the Rhone department, where 27 establishments experienced disruptions. Mortar-style fireworks were reported near several high schools in Lyon, while local authorities also reported a fire on the facade of another school.
In Lille, protesters erected barricades and set fires as demonstrations continued, adding to the disruptions reported in several cities.
The movement has also expanded beyond secondary schools, with more than 15 universities reportedly blocked across France. Major campuses affected included the University of Strasbourg, Aix-Marseille University, the University of Poitiers and Paul-Valery University.
The latest demonstrations follow a day of heightened tensions on Wednesday, when authorities reported at least 625 arrests as school blockades continued. Officials also pointed to an increase in violent incidents during some of the actions.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the arrests were made during efforts to blockade high schools, describing an "extension of the movement" and an "increase in violence" around some establishments.
The unrest has also resulted in injuries among both protesters and security personnel. At least 32 students or education workers were reported injured during the mobilization, while 83 members of the internal security forces also sustained injuries.
As demonstrations continue to spread from high schools to universities, authorities are facing disruptions across multiple educational institutions while students maintain their demands for better learning conditions.
At least 27 high schools in Paris were affected by disruptions, while a large fire involving garbage was reportedly started near the entrance of a high school in the Seine-Saint-Denis department.
In Nice, students from three high schools were also urged to gather outside one of the schools as demonstrations continued to spread.
Several hundred students assembled in Lyon, where the mobilization was described as unprecedented in scale. Former students also joined the gatherings. Despite the size of the demonstrations, the actions remained peaceful, with police deployed in nearby areas.
The protests also affected schools across the Rhone department, where 27 establishments experienced disruptions. Mortar-style fireworks were reported near several high schools in Lyon, while local authorities also reported a fire on the facade of another school.
In Lille, protesters erected barricades and set fires as demonstrations continued, adding to the disruptions reported in several cities.
The movement has also expanded beyond secondary schools, with more than 15 universities reportedly blocked across France. Major campuses affected included the University of Strasbourg, Aix-Marseille University, the University of Poitiers and Paul-Valery University.
The latest demonstrations follow a day of heightened tensions on Wednesday, when authorities reported at least 625 arrests as school blockades continued. Officials also pointed to an increase in violent incidents during some of the actions.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the arrests were made during efforts to blockade high schools, describing an "extension of the movement" and an "increase in violence" around some establishments.
The unrest has also resulted in injuries among both protesters and security personnel. At least 32 students or education workers were reported injured during the mobilization, while 83 members of the internal security forces also sustained injuries.
As demonstrations continue to spread from high schools to universities, authorities are facing disruptions across multiple educational institutions while students maintain their demands for better learning conditions.
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