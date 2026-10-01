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Deloitte Middle East strengthens Reward Advisory capability in the Middle East
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Deloitte Middle East strengthens Reward Advisory capability in the Middle East
●Acquisition of Compensation & Benefits Middle East LLC brings specialist regional reward expertise into Deloitte’s Global Employer Services practice, supporting increasingly complex talent and workforce priorities across the GCC
Middle East, 29 September 2026: Deloitte Middle East has expanded its Reward Advisory capability within its Global Employer Services practice. The news follows Deloitte’s acquisition of UAE-based specialist reward and compensation consultancy Compensation & Benefits Middle East LLC.
The acquisition combines specialist regional reward expertise with Deloitte’s broader capabilities to support organizations across the GCC as they navigate increasingly complex compensation, talent, and workforce priorities.
The launch comes as Vision 2030-linked growth, IPO activity, nationalization-related pay considerations, and increasing competition for talent across the GCC drive demand for more sophisticated reward strategies, grounded in both regional market knowledge and global expertise.
The offering spans Fixed Pay & Architecture, Bonus plans, Sales Incentives, Cash and Equity based Long Term Incentives, Flexible Benefits and End of Service transformation support , helping organizations develop reward strategies that support attraction, retention, performance, and sustainable growth.
Hadi Allawi, Partner and Global Employer Services Leader at Deloitte Middle East, said: “Reward is becoming an increasingly important strategic consideration for organizations across the Middle East. Businesses are navigating rapid growth, changing workforce priorities and greater competition for talent, while ensuring their reward strategies remain aligned with their broader ambitions. By bringing Comp & Ben Middle East’s specialist regional expertise into Deloitte, we can provide clients with an integrated capability that combines deep local market understanding with Deloitte’s broader expertise.”
The capability will be led by Allawi alongside Martin McGuigan, Founder of Compensation & Benefits Middle East, who joins Deloitte with his team. Deloitte’s expanded Reward team brings more than 100 years of combined regional experience, having worked with listed companies, family-owned groups, government entities, and high-growth businesses across family offices, state owned enterprises, aviation, banking, retail, real estate, and healthcare.
Martin McGuigan, Deloitte Middle East’s new Reward Leader, said: “Organizations across the region are facing increasingly complex decisions about how they attract, retain, and reward their people. Joining Deloitte allows us to build on the specialist regional expertise we have developed over many years while giving clients access to a much broader range of capabilities. Our focus remains on helping organizations develop reward strategies that support their people, performance, and long-term business objectives.”
The new capability will serve organizations across the GCC, with Saudi Arabia as the primary market, followed by the UAE and the broader Gulf. It will support listed and private companies, family-owned groups, government and semi-government entities, high-growth businesses, and IPO-track companies.
To learn more about Deloitte Middle East’s Reward capability, please visit the Deloitte website.
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●Acquisition of Compensation & Benefits Middle East LLC brings specialist regional reward expertise into Deloitte’s Global Employer Services practice, supporting increasingly complex talent and workforce priorities across the GCC
Middle East, 29 September 2026: Deloitte Middle East has expanded its Reward Advisory capability within its Global Employer Services practice. The news follows Deloitte’s acquisition of UAE-based specialist reward and compensation consultancy Compensation & Benefits Middle East LLC.
The acquisition combines specialist regional reward expertise with Deloitte’s broader capabilities to support organizations across the GCC as they navigate increasingly complex compensation, talent, and workforce priorities.
The launch comes as Vision 2030-linked growth, IPO activity, nationalization-related pay considerations, and increasing competition for talent across the GCC drive demand for more sophisticated reward strategies, grounded in both regional market knowledge and global expertise.
The offering spans Fixed Pay & Architecture, Bonus plans, Sales Incentives, Cash and Equity based Long Term Incentives, Flexible Benefits and End of Service transformation support , helping organizations develop reward strategies that support attraction, retention, performance, and sustainable growth.
Hadi Allawi, Partner and Global Employer Services Leader at Deloitte Middle East, said: “Reward is becoming an increasingly important strategic consideration for organizations across the Middle East. Businesses are navigating rapid growth, changing workforce priorities and greater competition for talent, while ensuring their reward strategies remain aligned with their broader ambitions. By bringing Comp & Ben Middle East’s specialist regional expertise into Deloitte, we can provide clients with an integrated capability that combines deep local market understanding with Deloitte’s broader expertise.”
The capability will be led by Allawi alongside Martin McGuigan, Founder of Compensation & Benefits Middle East, who joins Deloitte with his team. Deloitte’s expanded Reward team brings more than 100 years of combined regional experience, having worked with listed companies, family-owned groups, government entities, and high-growth businesses across family offices, state owned enterprises, aviation, banking, retail, real estate, and healthcare.
Martin McGuigan, Deloitte Middle East’s new Reward Leader, said: “Organizations across the region are facing increasingly complex decisions about how they attract, retain, and reward their people. Joining Deloitte allows us to build on the specialist regional expertise we have developed over many years while giving clients access to a much broader range of capabilities. Our focus remains on helping organizations develop reward strategies that support their people, performance, and long-term business objectives.”
The new capability will serve organizations across the GCC, with Saudi Arabia as the primary market, followed by the UAE and the broader Gulf. It will support listed and private companies, family-owned groups, government and semi-government entities, high-growth businesses, and IPO-track companies.
To learn more about Deloitte Middle East’s Reward capability, please visit the Deloitte website.
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