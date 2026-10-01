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Nissan marks 75 years of Patrol with exclusive Anniversary edition for the Middle East
(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE (1 October 2026): Nissan is marking 75 years of its legendary nameplate with the launch of the new Patrol 75th Anniversary edition - a highly exclusive, limited-run model created solely for the GCC region. Initially set at 1,951 units in honor of the nameplate’s inaugural year, this special edition is offered exclusively on the flagship Platinum V6TT grade.
The 75th Anniversary edition translates decades of history into a tangible piece of automotive heritage tailored to Middle Eastern aesthetics. To create a design language rooted in the region, Nissan developed a bespoke Copper Gold finish. Inspired by the golden light of desert vistas and the region’s enduring appreciation for timeless prestige, the accent offers a sophisticated and subtle expression of warmth and luxury.
Available in five curated exterior colors, the Patrol 75th Anniversary edition pairs each shade with signature Copper Gold detailing across the fog lamp surrounds, dual grille bars, fender vents, shoulder line, and emblems. Dark Chrome finishes replace conventional chrome elements to amplify its commanding stance, complemented by alloy wheels in a clear black paint treatment.
Dedicated 75th Anniversary signatures grace the shoulder-line graphic and front grille, while a unique rear emblem further distinguishes the special edition. Upon entry, an illuminated carpet light projects a “Patrol Since 1951” graphic accompanied by a desert sand-dune motif onto the ground, reinforcing the vehicle’s heritage-inspired character.
Inside, a rich Bordeaux interior provides a dramatic contrast, with subtle Copper Gold steering wheel detailing carrying the exterior theme into the cabin. Dark Chrome trim adds further sophistication, while 75th Anniversary embossing adorns the passenger-side dashboard and seat headrests. Additional bespoke touches include illuminated 75th Anniversary kick plates, dedicated floor and luggage mats with 75th Anniversary embossing, default Copper Gold ambient lighting, and a leather key fob case matched to the Bordeaux interior.
Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, India and CIS – Nissan and INFINITI, said: “To mark 75 years of the Patrol, we wanted to deliver something lasting for our customers, a special product that serves as a memorable token of our shared history. The Patrol 75th Anniversary edition combines bespoke regional design touches with flagship luxury, offering our most devoted fans an exclusive landmark model that honors their passion for this icon.”
Underneath its bespoke design treatment, the 75th Anniversary edition retains the full technical capabilities and flagship comfort of the Platinum V6TT grade. Power comes from a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 producing 425 hp and 700 Nm of torque, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and supported by Adaptive Air Suspension with Intelligent Dynamic Damping (e-Damper) for an effortless, smooth ride across all terrains.
Inside, exceptional seating comfort is delivered through premium, NASA-inspired quilted leather seats equipped with heating, ventilation, and massaging functions. The high-tech cabin is anchored by a 28.6-inch Monolith display and a Klipsch Premium Audio System, complemented by Biometric Cooling, ProPILOT driver assistance, and advanced visibility systems. Exclusively for customers in the UAE and KSA, the model features NissanConnect 2.0 powered by Google built-in, delivering seamless navigation, voice assistant integration, and connected car services.
Soon to be available for a limited time through Nissan’s authorized partner networks across the GCC, this exclusive model complements the core Middle East Patrol range, which includes the Patrol Platinum, Patrol PRO-4X, and Patrol NISMO
The 75th Anniversary edition translates decades of history into a tangible piece of automotive heritage tailored to Middle Eastern aesthetics. To create a design language rooted in the region, Nissan developed a bespoke Copper Gold finish. Inspired by the golden light of desert vistas and the region’s enduring appreciation for timeless prestige, the accent offers a sophisticated and subtle expression of warmth and luxury.
Available in five curated exterior colors, the Patrol 75th Anniversary edition pairs each shade with signature Copper Gold detailing across the fog lamp surrounds, dual grille bars, fender vents, shoulder line, and emblems. Dark Chrome finishes replace conventional chrome elements to amplify its commanding stance, complemented by alloy wheels in a clear black paint treatment.
Dedicated 75th Anniversary signatures grace the shoulder-line graphic and front grille, while a unique rear emblem further distinguishes the special edition. Upon entry, an illuminated carpet light projects a “Patrol Since 1951” graphic accompanied by a desert sand-dune motif onto the ground, reinforcing the vehicle’s heritage-inspired character.
Inside, a rich Bordeaux interior provides a dramatic contrast, with subtle Copper Gold steering wheel detailing carrying the exterior theme into the cabin. Dark Chrome trim adds further sophistication, while 75th Anniversary embossing adorns the passenger-side dashboard and seat headrests. Additional bespoke touches include illuminated 75th Anniversary kick plates, dedicated floor and luggage mats with 75th Anniversary embossing, default Copper Gold ambient lighting, and a leather key fob case matched to the Bordeaux interior.
Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, India and CIS – Nissan and INFINITI, said: “To mark 75 years of the Patrol, we wanted to deliver something lasting for our customers, a special product that serves as a memorable token of our shared history. The Patrol 75th Anniversary edition combines bespoke regional design touches with flagship luxury, offering our most devoted fans an exclusive landmark model that honors their passion for this icon.”
Underneath its bespoke design treatment, the 75th Anniversary edition retains the full technical capabilities and flagship comfort of the Platinum V6TT grade. Power comes from a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 producing 425 hp and 700 Nm of torque, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and supported by Adaptive Air Suspension with Intelligent Dynamic Damping (e-Damper) for an effortless, smooth ride across all terrains.
Inside, exceptional seating comfort is delivered through premium, NASA-inspired quilted leather seats equipped with heating, ventilation, and massaging functions. The high-tech cabin is anchored by a 28.6-inch Monolith display and a Klipsch Premium Audio System, complemented by Biometric Cooling, ProPILOT driver assistance, and advanced visibility systems. Exclusively for customers in the UAE and KSA, the model features NissanConnect 2.0 powered by Google built-in, delivering seamless navigation, voice assistant integration, and connected car services.
Soon to be available for a limited time through Nissan’s authorized partner networks across the GCC, this exclusive model complements the core Middle East Patrol range, which includes the Patrol Platinum, Patrol PRO-4X, and Patrol NISMO
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