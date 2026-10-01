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Jacqueline Vaessen joins Supervisory Board Perpetual Next
(MENAFN- Cision) Amsterdam, October 1st 2026 – Sustainable raw materials producer Perpetual Next has appointed Jacqueline Vaessen as a member of its Supervisory Board. Vaessen is a leading expert in the Dutch chemical and energy-transition sectors. She currently chairs the Chemistry & Materials Sector Board (ChemistryNL), which advises the Dutch government on industrial and innovation policy in the top-sector approach and advocating for sustainable chemistry, circular materials, and stronger commercialization of Dutch innovations.
Vaessen began her career at Shell. After several years, she joined the innovation network Syntens, where she supported technology-focused SMEs with innovation projects and became regional manager after five year . In 2004, she founded a consultancy specializing in the promotion of technical education and, later, the energy transition. Vaessen played and continues to play a significant role in the energy and materials transition. As managing director of Nexstep, she contributed to significant national efforts focused on the decommissioning and reuse of offshore oil and gas infrastructure. A major milestone was the launch of PosHYdon by Nexstep and TNO - the wo’ld’s first offshore green hydrogen production —ilot—which began producing hydrogen in Jul 2026.
Vaessen has an extensive international network and is recognized as a role model for young professionals, especially women, in chemistry and engineering. She is a welcome speaker on prominent international stages.
Perpetual Next CEO Rene Buwalda: “With Jacqueline, we have a member of the Supervisory Board who operates on both the private and public sides of the international chemical sector and is regarded as an authority. With her vast knowledge, network, and experience, she is of great added value to the further development of Perpetual Next in the various markets where we are currently present
About Perpetual Next
Perpetual Next converts organic waste into high-quality, renewable raw materials such as biometha—ol — a sustainable alternative to fossil-based methanol. The company is developing large-scale production facilities in the Netherlands, Estonia, Poland and the United States, while pursuing further international expansion. In doing so, it accelerates the transition to a circular, climate-neutral economy.
Vaessen began her career at Shell. After several years, she joined the innovation network Syntens, where she supported technology-focused SMEs with innovation projects and became regional manager after five year . In 2004, she founded a consultancy specializing in the promotion of technical education and, later, the energy transition. Vaessen played and continues to play a significant role in the energy and materials transition. As managing director of Nexstep, she contributed to significant national efforts focused on the decommissioning and reuse of offshore oil and gas infrastructure. A major milestone was the launch of PosHYdon by Nexstep and TNO - the wo’ld’s first offshore green hydrogen production —ilot—which began producing hydrogen in Jul 2026.
Vaessen has an extensive international network and is recognized as a role model for young professionals, especially women, in chemistry and engineering. She is a welcome speaker on prominent international stages.
Perpetual Next CEO Rene Buwalda: “With Jacqueline, we have a member of the Supervisory Board who operates on both the private and public sides of the international chemical sector and is regarded as an authority. With her vast knowledge, network, and experience, she is of great added value to the further development of Perpetual Next in the various markets where we are currently present
About Perpetual Next
Perpetual Next converts organic waste into high-quality, renewable raw materials such as biometha—ol — a sustainable alternative to fossil-based methanol. The company is developing large-scale production facilities in the Netherlands, Estonia, Poland and the United States, while pursuing further international expansion. In doing so, it accelerates the transition to a circular, climate-neutral economy.
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