Democratic Republic Of Congo's (DRC) Center For Expertise, Evaluation And Certification Of Mineral Substances (CEEC) Brings Mineral Certification And Traceability Focus To African Mining Week (AMW) 2026

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A delegation from the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) state-owned certification authority, the Center for Expertise, Evaluation and Certification of Mineral Substances (CEEC), will participate at the African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 Conference, scheduled for October 14-16 in Cape Town.

Led by Director General Freddy Mwamba Kanyinku, the delegation will participate in discussions and networking engagements as the DRC seeks to strengthen mineral certification, traceability and value addition across its mining sector.

AMW 2026 coincides with the DRC's drive to unlock an estimated $24 trillion in mineral wealth, with CEEC strengthening the certification and traceability systems needed to support investment and local value addition.

A key milestone for CEEC in 2026 was the certification of the DRC's first lithium exports. In July, the agency certified the first lithium lots destined for international markets from Manono Lithium, expanding its role as lithium emerges alongside established Congolese mineral supply chains including copper, cobalt, gold, diamonds and 3T minerals.

The milestone comes as lithium emerges as a new component of the DRC's critical-minerals strategy and demonstrates the importance of robust certification systems as the country diversifies its mineral production base and brings new projects online.

CEEC is also decentralizing its analytical and certification infrastructure across key provinces to improve operational oversight. Recent developments include the launch of a dedicated traceability office at Kamoto Copper Company in Lualaba Province, aimed at tracking copper and cobalt flows.

The agency is also developing its Lubumbashi National Laboratory to facilitate localized mineral analysis. The facility is scheduled for completion before the end of 2026 and is being developed to support mineral analysis and certification, with the complex targeting ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation.

CEEC is also expanding its international engagement as mineral diplomacy becomes increasingly important to the development of critical-mineral supply chains. In 2026, the institution acquired a representative building in Durban, South Africa, creating a platform for greater engagement with regional and international mining stakeholders and supporting the promotion of Congolese mineral products, traceability and responsible sourcing.

Against this backdrop, AMW 2026 provides an ideal platform for CEEC executives to engage with international investors, mining companies, governments, financial institutions and technology providers exploring opportunities across the DRC's mining sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.