Awow Daniel Chuang Appointed South Sudan Caretaker Petroleum Minister As South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) Returns In November

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Awow Daniel Chuang has been appointed Caretaker National Minister of Petroleum of South Sudan by President Salva Kiir Mayardit ahead of the country's December elections, marking his return to lead the country's hydrocarbons sector as the government seeks new investment in exploration, production and mature-asset redevelopment.

Minister Chuang brings extensive experience across South Sudan's petroleum sector, having previously served as Minister of Petroleum as well as Director General, Undersecretary and Technical Advisor within the Ministry. His appointment comes as the country works to strengthen petroleum-sector management and attract international capital and technical expertise across its upstream industry.

Stepping into the role, Chuang has prioritized strengthening institutional cooperation, internal coordination and effective regulation within the Ministry of Petroleum. He has also emphasized addressing administrative and organizational challenges, improving accountability and strengthening coordination with the National Legislative Assembly as part of efforts to enhance oversight of South Sudan's oil and gas sector.

The appointment comes ahead of the seventh edition of South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP), taking place November 24–25, 2026 in Juba. Held in official partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum, SSOP 2026 will take place under the theme Resource Renaissance – Energy-Fueled Growth for a New Generation, bringing together government, industry, investors and technology providers to advance cooperation across the country's energy sector.

SSOP 2026 will feature high-level panel discussions, networking opportunities, project showcases and technical workshops focused on emerging opportunities across South Sudan's oil and gas value chain.

Upstream investment remans a key priority. South Sudan currently has14 blocks open to investors – A1, A2, A3, A4, A5, A6, B1, B4, C1, C2, D1, D2, E1 and E2 -, creating opportunities for international operators and investors to enter underexplored acreage.

Beyond exploration, the country is seeking investment in mature asset redevelopment and brownfield optimization as it works to increase recovery and production from existing fields. This creates opportunities for oilfield service companies and technology providers across drilling, enhanced oil recovery, field engineering and supporting infrastructure.

Against this backdrop, SSOP 2026 will provide a platform for the Ministry of Petroleum to engage international investors, operators, service companies and technology providers on the next phase of South Sudan's petroleum-sector development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.