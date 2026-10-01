Clancy Logistics Positions For Extended Peak Season Freight Surge

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 30, 2026 1:18 am - Clancy Relocation & Logistics highlights how an extended 2026 peak shipping season and leaner business inventories are reshaping freight and warehousing planning for New York and Connecticut companies.

PATTERSON, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2026 - The 2026 peak shipping season was supposed to be over by now. Instead, it has stretched into a second wave, and Clancy Relocation & Logistics says that extended timeline is forcing New York and Connecticut businesses to rethink how they plan freight movement, warehousing, and distribution heading into the fourth quarter.

A Peak Season That Keeps Extending Itself

Retailers front-loaded imports earlier this year to get ahead of tariff changes, and for a while it looked like the rush had passed. That assumption did not hold. According to the latest Global Port Tracker report from the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates, September is now forecast to bring 2.31 million twenty-foot equivalent units through the nation's major container ports, a 9.6 percent increase over last year that could make it the busiest month of 2026. Vessel delays tied to weather disruptions in China and rerouting away from the Panama Canal amid drought conditions have pushed cargo that was expected to arrive earlier into a compressed fall window instead.

For businesses that build their fourth-quarter plans around a predictable import calendar, that kind of shift changes the math on warehousing capacity, delivery scheduling, and dock availability all at once.

Inventories Are Running Leaner Than Usual

The timing is complicated further by how little cushion retailers are currently carrying. The Census Bureau's newly released Manufacturing and Trade Inventories and Sales report puts the seasonally adjusted business inventories-to-sales ratio at 1.30 as of the end of July, down from 1.37 a year earlier. Sales grew 8.9 percent year over year while inventories rose just 3.8 percent, meaning businesses are holding proportionally less stock relative to demand than they were in 2025.

What Tighter Margins Mean on the Ground

A leaner inventory position is efficient when freight arrives on schedule. It becomes a liability the moment a shipment is delayed, a warehouse slot is unavailable, or a delivery window slips. For manufacturers, distributors, and retailers across the Hudson Valley and Connecticut, that combination, an extended peak season layered onto thinner inventory buffers, leaves less room to absorb disruption without it reaching store shelves or production lines.

Clancy's Logistics Infrastructure Built for Compressed Timelines

Clancy Relocation & Logistics operates a supply chain division built around exactly this kind of seasonal pressure, offering freight management, warehousing and distribution, drayage, and dedicated truckload and LTL transportation across New York and Connecticut. That infrastructure gives clients a single point of coordination when import timing, warehouse space, and final-mile delivery all need to move together rather than through separate vendors.

A Documented Layer of Supply Chain Security

Clancy's logistics operations are also CTPAT-certified, a distinction that reflects documented, CBP-reviewed security practices across freight handling and warehousing rather than informal procedures. For businesses managing cross-border freight during a stretched-out peak season, that certification can support closer coordination with other certified supply chain partners and reduced friction at customs checkpoints for qualifying shipments.

Positioned for a Longer Peak Season Ahead

An extended peak season does not resolve itself once October arrives. Global Port Tracker projects import volume will remain above year-ago levels through the rest of 2026, and a leaner inventory environment means the businesses that plan warehousing and freight capacity now are better positioned than those waiting for the pressure to ease on its own.

Clancy Relocation & Logistics maintains that its combined freight, warehousing, and CTPAT-certified infrastructure gives New York and Connecticut businesses a coordinated way to manage that stretch rather than absorbing it shipment by shipment.

Additional information about Clancy Relocation & Logistics and its supply chain capabilities is available on the company's supply chain solutions page.