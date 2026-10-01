Sunknowledge Highlights Integrated Billing Support For Inpatient And Outpatient Hospital Revenue

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 30, 2026 1:57 am - (1888PressRelease) Integrated hospital billing services connect inpatient and outpatient coding, claims, denial management, and A/R follow-up to strengthen revenue cycle performance.

New York, NY - SunKnowledge Services Inc., a healthcare revenue cycle management company, is highlighting its hospital billing services for organizations that need coordinated support across inpatient and outpatient claims. The approach brings patient access, coding, claim preparation, payment posting, denial management, and accounts receivable follow up into a connected workflow while accounting for the different requirements of each care setting. Hospital finance teams rarely face a single billing problem. A missing admission detail can hold an inpatient claim. An incorrect outpatient modifier can affect a service line. Each issue enters the revenue cycle at a different point, yet all can delay a complete picture of what the hospital is owed.

SunKnowledge addresses these gaps by supporting the work before, during, and after claim submission. Its services include eligibility verification, prior authorization support, medical coding, medical billing, denial management, and A/R follow-up for hospitals and health systems. The aim is to help hospital teams identify problems earlier, route exceptions to the right people, and pursue unresolved balances with clearer ownership.

Different Claims Call for Different Controls and Solutions

Inpatient and outpatient hospital services often move through the same organization, but their billing logic differs. For Medicare acute care hospitals paid under the Inpatient Prospective Payment System, an inpatient stay is generally assigned a Medicare Severity Diagnosis Related Group, or MS-DRG. Accurate diagnosis and procedure coding, supported by the medical record, helps establish the proper classification. The claim also depends on information such as admission and discharge details, patient status, and applicable payer requirements.

Outpatient hospital claims require closer attention to individual services and claim lines. Medicare's Outpatient Prospective Payment System generally uses Ambulatory Payment Classifications, or APCs, for covered hospital outpatient services, although some services are paid under other methods. HCPCS codes, modifiers, revenue codes, units, and payer edits can all affect how an outpatient claim processes. A hospital therefore needs controls suited to the type of encounter, rather than one identical checklist for every account.

SunKnowledge's hospital billing support is designed around distinction. For inpatient accounts, the team can help review the information needed to prepare a claim, coordinate coding and billing handoffs, and follow up when claims are rejected, denied, or underpaid. For outpatient accounts, the work can focus on service-level coding, charge capture, required claim details, and edits that may prevent accurate submission. Specific responsibilities are established according to the hospital's systems, payer contracts, and internal workflow.

Connecting the Revenue Cycle from Registration to Resolution

The opportunity to prevent a denial often appears before a patient receives care. Registration errors, incomplete insurance information, or missed authorization requirements can carry forward into billing. SunKnowledge supports front-end tasks such as eligibility verification and prior authorization so that avoidable issues can be identified before they become unpaid claims.

Once services are delivered, clinical documentation, coding, and charge capture must support the claim being submitted. Hospitals may have separate teams for these activities, as well as separate processes for facility and physician billing. SunKnowledge's model focuses on coordinating the administrative handoffs and flagging missing or inconsistent information for the appropriate hospital team to resolve. The goal is a claim that reflects the documented encounter and the payer's applicable billing requirements. SunKnowledge also supports payment posting and A/R follow up so unpaid accounts do not disappear into a general work queue. Tracking the reasons behind recurring issues can help hospitals prioritize upstream fixes instead of repeatedly working the same denial types.

Flexible Support for Hospital Finance Teams

“SunKnowledge positions its services as an extension of a hospital's existing revenue cycle operation. Depending on need, a hospital may seek support for a defined backlog, a specific process such as denial follow-up, or a broader set of billing functions. That flexibility can help internal teams concentrate on exceptions that require direct clinical, contracting, or leadership input while routine account work continues” added Ronnie Hastings the spoke person of SunKnowledge.

Reporting is a key part of the arrangement. Leaders need to know where claims are delayed, which denial reasons are raising, how older A/R is progressing, and whether follow up is producing resolution. A shared view of these measures gives both the hospital and its billing partner a practical basis for changing workflows. SunKnowledge says it offers customized reports and account management to support that visibility.

In fact, the company also offers inpatient and outpatient medical coding support, alongside its broader billing and RCM services. Bringing these capabilities into one coordinated engagement can make it easier to investigate whether a payment issue began with eligibility, documentation, coding, claim submission, or payer processing.

As payer requirements and hospital volumes change, maintaining separate but connected controls for inpatient and outpatient billing becomes increasingly valuable. SunKnowledge's message to hospitals is straightforward: start with the account's actual billing path, identify where work stalls, and assign the follow-up needed to bring the claim to a documented resolution.