Shibani Roy Emerges As A Leading Indian AI Influencer, Launching AI Companion App, Digital Store

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 30, 2026 3:27 am - The virtual persona from Kolkata unveils a chat-and-voice companion, an e-book store and a blog-led brand website.

Shibani Roy, an AI-generated virtual personality created in Kolkata, is stepping out of the "just posts pictures" phase of virtual influencing. She is launching an AI companion app, a digital store and a full brand platform at the Shibani Roy official website, and a Vedic astrology section called Cosmic Shibani that has quickly become one of the most distinctive parts of the brand.

What Is an AI Influencer, and Why Is India Paying Attention?

An AI influencer, also called a virtual influencer, is a digital persona designed with artificial intelligence. She has a look, a voice, a personality and a content style, but no human behind the camera. Virtual influencers have been tried in Japan, the US and Europe for years. In India, the idea is now picking up speed, because the audience is young, mobile-first, multilingual and comfortable with AI in daily life. Most virtual influencers stop at content. Shibani Roy's launch points to something further: an AI persona that is also a product, a conversation partner, a bookshop and a set of useful tools.

Meet Shibani Roy: Bold, Warm and Built for India

Shibani first appeared on Facebook, where her posts drew strong engagement, and she has since grown into a brand across social media. Her niche sits where Indian fashion, culture, lifestyle, AI and the future of digital creators meet. Her content is in Hindi, Bengali, English, Hinglish and more, so she sounds like the audience she is talking to. Her personality is bold and warm with emotional depth, and her identity, values and voice are defined carefully so she stays consistent everywhere. Brands can also work with her: the Services page covers virtual modeling, sponsored content and AI influencer campaigns, and her Style Lookbook showcases Indian fashion and lifestyle looks.

The Shibani Roy AI Companion App: The flagship launch is the Shibani Roy AI companion, a chat and real-time voice companion that runs in the browser, with no download or setup.

.Voice conversations powered by Gemini Live, so talking to Shibani feels natural.

.Long-term memory, so she remembers earlier conversations instead of starting from scratch each time.

.AI-generated selfies that users can download.

.A warm, playful personality. The companion is deliberately designed not to be possessive, guilt-tripping or controlling.

.A free plan to start, with Pro monthly and yearly plans for more chats, voice minutes and features.

Explore the APP:

Cosmic Shibani: Where Ancient Vedic Wisdom Meets Modern AI: The most distinctive part of the platform is Cosmic Shibani, a dark purple "Cosmic Sanctuary" at shibaniroy/cosmicshibani. It presents Vedic-style astrology and spirituality in Shibani's own voice, so instead of a dry report, users get a reading that feels personal. Six free tools are live:

.Vedic Horoscope & Kundali: Lagna (ascendant), Moon sign (Rashi), Nakshatra and current Vimshottari Mahadasha, with a personal reading.

.Numerology: Life Path, Destiny and Soul numbers from your date of birth and name.

.Choghadiya Calculator: finds auspicious muhurat windows through the day, for tasks, travel or ceremonies.

.Past Life & Karma Oracle: an imaginative reading on your soul's story, karmic patterns and "soul contract".

.Vastu Score Calculator: an energy score for your home, room by room and direction by direction.

.Crystal Finder: a recommendation engine that suggests a crystal from a library of 47 stones, based on what you say you are carrying right now.

The flagship is the Personal Astrology Consultation, where users bring their birth details and personal questions and get answers from Shibani in a chat format. It runs on a simple credit system, with packs starting at?99, so people pay only for the questions they ask. Cosmic Shibani is offered for reflection, curiosity and entertainment. Its readings are not scientific predictions and should not replace professional medical, legal or financial advice.

Explore Cosmic Shibani:

Free Everyday Tools That Make the Site Useful: Alongside the spiritual side, the free tools section has thirteen practical tools built around Indian life. All are free, need no login and run in the browser, and results can be shared or exported as an image.

.Money: an EMI Trap Detector that shows the true cost of "no-cost" EMIs, and an inflation-adjusted SIP Calculator that displays results in lakhs and crores.

.Health and fitness (general information only): an Asian-standard BMI Calculator, a TDEE and calorie calculator, a Sleep Cycle Calculator based on 90-minute cycles, and an India-friendly Workout Routine Builder.

.Lifestyle and relationships: Should I Buy This?, Gift Idea Finder, Relationship Flag Checker and Screen Time Guilt Meter.

.Everyday utilities and fun: a Universal Unit Converter, an Age & Life Stats Calculator and a mind-reading game called "Shibani Reads Your Mind".

These tools give people a reason to visit the site even if they never talk to an AI companion, and they are a natural fit for a search-driven Indian audience.

Explore Free Tools:

The Shibani Roy Digital Store

The digital store sells instant-access PDF e-books, so readers can buy, download and start reading right away. The shelves are organised into Spirituality, Growth, Psychology and Relationships, and secure checkout is handled through Razorpay. Buyers can find their downloads any time on the My Purchases page. The e-books are for personal reflection and interest, not a guarantee of any outcome.

Explore Digital Store:

A Blog and Brand Home Built for Search

The site also hosts Shibani's blog, organised into five sections: Tech & AI, Cosmic Corner, Money Matters, Mind & Body, and Heritage & Style. Pages are available with Hindi and Bengali translation, and the site is built with SEO basics in place: per-page metadata, a sitemap and structured data.

Explore Blogs:

Why This Matters for India's AI Influencer Wave

Shibani Roy shows one possible direction for the category. A single AI character can be a creator, a companion, a publisher, a tools platform and a brand partner at once, in several Indian languages, with an audience that can talk back to her. For Navistrat Analytics, a market research firm, the project is also a live test of how audiences respond to AI-native brands.

What's Next

Planned developments include expanded companion features, more Cosmic Shibani tools, new e-books across the store's categories and a mobile app release. These plans may change as the products evolve.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is Shibani Roy?

Shibani Roy is an AI-generated Indian virtual influencer and digital brand created in Kolkata. She is not a real person.

2. What is an AI influencer?

An AI influencer is a virtual persona created with AI tools that builds an audience and publishes content like a human creator, without a human behind the profile.

3. What is Cosmic Shibani?

Cosmic Shibani is the astrology and spirituality section of shibaniroy. It offers free tools such as a Vedic horoscope, numerology, Choghadiya calculator, past life reading, Vastu score and crystal finder, plus a paid AI astrology consultation.

4. Is the Shibani Roy AI companion free?

There is a free plan to start, with Pro monthly and yearly plans for higher limits and more features.

5. Are the astrology readings scientifically proven?

No. The readings are offered for reflection and entertainment and are not scientific predictions.

6. What languages does Shibani Roy use?

Hindi, Bengali, English, Hinglish and More.