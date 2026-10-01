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44 Feature Film To Hit Cinemas Across Azerbaijan On October 15 (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The 44 feature film will be released in cinemas across Azerbaijan on October 15.
This was announced by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, on Instagram.
"We present to your attention Teaser 8/12 –“Vətənə sevgi” from the feature film“44.” Starting October 15 – in cinemas across the country!" the post reads.
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