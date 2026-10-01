Global Secondary Battery CAN Parts Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2026-2031 EV And Energy Storage Demand Unlocks 16.5%-19.5% CAGR And Supply Chain Localization Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by targeting ESS and next-gen cells, localizing near gigafactories, and investing in automation, in-house tooling and quality control to secure contracts and protect margins.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Secondary Battery CAN Parts Market: Trends, Growth, and Value Chain Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global secondary battery CAN parts market is projected to expand rapidly as electric vehicle production, grid-scale energy storage deployment, and battery gigafactory construction accelerate worldwide. The market is estimated at USD 4.8 billion to USD 5.5 billion in 2026 and is forecast to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 16.5% to 19.5% from 2026 to 2031.

Secondary battery CAN parts provide mechanical integrity, pressure management, electrolyte containment, thermal dissipation, and protection against shock and vibration. Advanced components may also incorporate explosion-proof valves, precision top caps, and controlled gas-venting mechanisms designed to reduce thermal runaway risks. Because component defects can compromise hermetic sealing and cause moisture ingress, electrolyte leakage, or battery failure, production requires micron-level tolerances, precision stamping, specialized surface treatment, automated inspection, and highly controlled manufacturing environments.

Battery Production and Energy Storage Demand Drive Market Expansion

Growth in the secondary battery CAN parts market is closely linked to rising power and energy storage battery output. In 2025, cumulative production of power and energy storage batteries reached 1,755.6 GWh, representing year-over-year growth of 60.1%. Sales increased to 1,700.5 GWh, up 63.6% from the previous year.

Power battery sales totaled 1,200.9 GWh, accounting for 70.6% of overall sales and increasing 51.8% year-over-year. Energy storage battery sales reached 499.6 GWh, representing 29.4% of the total and recording year-over-year growth of 101.3%. This rapid expansion is increasing demand for large-format prismatic battery enclosures and other high-capacity structural components.

China remains the leading center of battery production and secondary battery CAN parts consumption. The country's energy storage lithium battery shipments reached 630 GWh in 2025, an increase of 85% year-over-year, and represented more than 90% of global shipments. This concentration continues to influence technology development, supplier capacity, pricing, and global supply chain investment.

Regional Secondary Battery CAN Parts Market Outlook



Asia-Pacific: The region is expected to record a CAGR of approximately 13.0% to 17.0% from 2026 to 2031. China leads regional volume, supported by electric vehicle adoption, energy storage manufacturing, and extensive battery cell capacity. Japan remains prominent in high-precision cylindrical components, while South Korea maintains a strong position across automotive and consumer battery applications. Taiwan, China also contributes specialized production and automated inspection technologies.

North America: The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% to 19.0%. Gigafactory investment, supply chain localization policies, and local-content requirements are encouraging suppliers to establish stamping and extrusion facilities near battery manufacturing hubs.

Europe: An estimated CAGR of 15.0% to 18.0% is supported by electric vehicle adoption, emissions policies, battery localization, and investment in Hungary, Poland, Germany, and other manufacturing centers. Buyers increasingly prioritize lower-carbon materials, recycling capabilities, and sustainable production.

South America: The market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% to 11%, driven by commercial electric mobility, public transportation electrification, and utility-scale energy storage paired with renewable power projects. Middle East and Africa: Growth is estimated at 7.0% to 10%. Middle Eastern renewable energy mega-projects are creating demand for energy storage components engineered for high ambient temperatures, while Africa offers longer-term potential in off-grid storage and specialized electric mobility.

Material and Application Trends

Aluminum CAN parts dominate prismatic battery and electric vehicle applications because of their strength-to-weight ratio, thermal conductivity, and compatibility with deep-drawing and continuous precision stamping. The shift toward larger cells and higher battery pack energy density is expected to reinforce aluminum's market position.

Nickel-plated steel CAN parts remain essential in cylindrical battery production due to their rigidity, tensile strength, puncture resistance, and dimensional stability under pressure. Demand is closely associated with formats such as 18650 and 21700 cells, as well as emerging larger cylindrical designs that impose greater mechanical stress on battery casings.

Prismatic batteries generate the largest volume of CAN parts demand, supported by Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery adoption in standard-range electric vehicles and energy storage systems. Cell-to-Pack (CTP) and Cell-to-Chassis (CTC) architectures are also increasing structural requirements, as enclosures assume greater load-bearing responsibilities.

Cylindrical applications require high-speed, automated production with strict dimensional consistency. The transition to larger cylindrical formats presents opportunities for suppliers capable of producing thicker walls and deeper cavities without micro-tears or material inconsistency. Pouch batteries primarily use flexible laminated films, but they require aluminum frames, end plates, modular housings, compression systems, and integrated cooling structures.

Supply Chain and Competitive Landscape

The upstream supply chain depends on high-grade aluminum coils, specialized steel sheets, nickel, and copper. Material purity and metallurgical consistency directly affect deep-drawing performance, production yield, and enclosure reliability. Commodity price volatility, tariffs, export controls, and geopolitical trade policies therefore remain major cost variables.

Midstream manufacturers create value through progressive die stamping, deep drawing, ultrasonic cleaning, surface treatment, laser welding, tooling design, and Automated Optical Inspection (AOI). In-house tooling capabilities enable faster product development and reduced downtime, while machine vision supports comprehensive surface and dimensional inspection.

Downstream customers include Tier-1 battery cell manufacturers, automotive OEMs, and energy storage system integrators. Supplier qualification can require several years of auditing, testing, and line validation. Approved suppliers can secure stable, high-volume contracts, but must meet strict quality standards, annual cost-reduction targets, and global capacity requirements.

Leading secondary battery CAN parts companies include Shenzhen Kedali Industry Co. Ltd, Sangsin EDP Co. Ltd, Fuji Spring Co. Ltd, and Shinheung SEC Co. Ltd. Shenzhen Kedali reported USD 1.6 billion in lithium battery structural parts revenue in 2024 and maintains a strong position in aluminum prismatic enclosures and safety cap assemblies.

High-growth manufacturers include Wuxi Jinyang New Energy Technology Co. Ltd, Changzhou Zhongrui Electronic Technology Co. Ltd, Ningbo Zhenyu Technology Co. Ltd, and Shanghai Jinyang Metal Surface Treatment Co. Ltd. These companies are expanding capacity, adopting advanced manufacturing technologies, and increasing their participation in export markets. Specialized cleaning, anti-corrosion processing, and other surface treatments remain critical to long-term battery enclosure reliability.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

The expansion of energy storage systems represents one of the largest opportunities for secondary battery CAN parts manufacturers. Grid-scale renewable integration is increasing demand for large-format prismatic components, while next-generation cylindrical and prismatic cell designs require new dies, higher-tonnage presses, and advanced metallurgical expertise.

Regional supply chain localization provides an additional growth avenue. Incentives in North America and Europe are encouraging established suppliers to construct greenfield facilities near gigafactories, reduce logistics costs, address tariff exposure, and meet local-content requirements.

Key challenges include margin compression, intense price competition, high capital expenditure, lengthy automotive qualification cycles, and raw material volatility. Manufacturers must continually improve automation, production yield, tooling performance, and energy efficiency while navigating changing trade restrictions and customer cost targets. Companies that combine precision engineering, scalable international production, rigorous quality control, and next-generation component capabilities are expected to secure the strongest positions in the global secondary battery CAN parts market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Global Secondary Battery CAN Parts Market Introduction & Geopolitical Impact

2.1 Secondary Battery CAN Parts Definition and Specifications

2.2 Geopolitical Impact Analysis

2.2.1 Impact on Global Macro Economy

2.2.2 Impact on Secondary Battery CAN Parts Industry

Chapter 3 Value Chain and Manufacturing Process Analysis

3.1 Secondary Battery CAN Parts Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Raw Material Supply Chain Analysis

3.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis (Deep Drawing, Stamping, Surface Treatment)

3.4 Key Patents and Technological Innovations

Chapter 4 Global Secondary Battery CAN Parts Market by Type

4.1 Global Secondary Battery CAN Parts Market Breakdown by Type

4.2 Steel Secondary Battery CAN Parts Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

4.3 Aluminum Secondary Battery CAN Parts Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

Chapter 5 Global Secondary Battery CAN Parts Market by Application

5.1 Global Secondary Battery CAN Parts Market Breakdown by Application

5.2 Cylindrical Battery Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

5.3 Prismatic Battery Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

5.4 Pouch Battery Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

Chapter 6 Global Secondary Battery CAN Parts Market by Region

6.1 Global Secondary Battery CAN Parts Market Size by Region (2021-2026)

6.2 Global Secondary Battery CAN Parts Market Size Forecast by Region (2027-2031)

Chapter 7 North America Secondary Battery CAN Parts Market Analysis

7.1 North America Market Size and Dynamics

7.2 United States Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

7.3 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

7.4 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

Chapter 8 Europe Secondary Battery CAN Parts Market Analysis

8.1 Europe Market Size and Dynamics

8.2 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

8.3 UK Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

8.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

8.5 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

8.6 Poland Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

Chapter 9 Asia-Pacific Secondary Battery CAN Parts Market Analysis

9.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size and Dynamics

9.2 China Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

9.3 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

9.4 South Korea Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

9.5 India Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

9.6 Taiwan (China) Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

Chapter 10 Rest of the World Market Analysis

10.1 South America Market Size and Dynamics

10.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size and Dynamics

Chapter 11 Global Secondary Battery CAN Parts Competitive Landscape

11.1 Global Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Global Key Players Market Share Analysis (2026)

11.3 Competitive Tier Analysis

11.4 Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, and Expansions

Chapter 12 Key Player Profiles

12.1 Sangsin EDP Co. Ltd

12.1.1 Corporate Introduction

12.1.2 Sangsin EDP Secondary Battery CAN Parts Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin Analysis

12.1.3 Sangsin EDP Market Share Analysis

12.1.4 R&D Investments and Patents

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2 Fuji Spring Co. Ltd

12.2.1 Corporate Introduction

12.2.2 Fuji Spring Secondary Battery CAN Parts Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin Analysis

12.2.3 Fuji Spring Market Share Analysis

12.2.4 R&D Investments and Patents

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3 Shinheung SEC Co. Ltd

12.3.1 Corporate Introduction

12.3.2 Shinheung SEC Secondary Battery CAN Parts Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin Analysis

12.3.3 Shinheung SEC Market Share Analysis

12.3.4 R&D Investments and Patents

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4 Wuxi Jinyang New Energy Technology Co. Ltd

12.4.1 Corporate Introduction

12.4.2 Wuxi Jinyang Secondary Battery CAN Parts Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin Analysis

12.4.3 Wuxi Jinyang Market Share Analysis

12.4.4 R&D Investments and Patents

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5 Shenzhen Kedali Industry Co. Ltd

12.5.1 Corporate Introduction

12.5.2 Shenzhen Kedali Secondary Battery CAN Parts Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin Analysis

12.5.3 Shenzhen Kedali Market Share Analysis

12.5.4 R&D Investments and Patents

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6 Changzhou Zhongrui Electronic Technology Co. Ltd

12.6.1 Corporate Introduction

12.6.2 Changzhou Zhongrui Secondary Battery CAN Parts Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin Analysis

12.6.3 Changzhou Zhongrui Market Share Analysis

12.6.4 R&D Investments and Patents

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7 Ningbo Zhenyu Technology Co. Ltd

12.7.1 Corporate Introduction

12.7.2 Ningbo Zhenyu Secondary Battery CAN Parts Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin Analysis

12.7.3 Ningbo Zhenyu Market Share Analysis

12.7.4 R&D Investments and Patents

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8 Shanghai Jinyang Metal Surface Treatment Co. Ltd

12.8.1 Corporate Introduction

12.8.2 Shanghai Jinyang Secondary Battery CAN Parts Revenue, Cost and Gross Profit Margin Analysis

12.8.3 Shanghai Jinyang Market Share Analysis

12.8.4 R&D Investments and Patents

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

Chapter 13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Industry Drivers

13.2 Industry Restraints

13.3 Industry Opportunities

13.4 Future Market Trends

Chapter 14 Research Conclusion

List of Tables [22]

List of Figures [25]

Companies Featured



Sangsin EDP Co. Ltd

Fuji Spring Co. Ltd

Shinheung SEC Co. Ltd

Wuxi Jinyang New Energy Technology Co. Ltd

Shenzhen Kedali Industry Co. Ltd

Changzhou Zhongrui Electronic Technology Co. Ltd

Ningbo Zhenyu Technology Co. Ltd Shanghai Jinyang Metal Surface Treatment Co. Ltd

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