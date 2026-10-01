Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) Patent Landscape And Competitive Intelligence Report, 2010-2026 29,050 Patents Reveal Growth In Separation, Catalysis, And Water Treatment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) China and the US lead MOF innovation, while universities and multinationals shape competitive positioning through targeted patent and collaboration strategies.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) Patent Landscape Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) Patent Landscape Report delivers a comprehensive analysis of 29,050 patents filed across primary jurisdictions between 2010 and 2026. Based on international patent filings, the report examines the evolution of MOF technologies, identifies major innovation trends, and evaluates the competitive positions of leading organizations active in this rapidly developing area of materials science.

By combining quantitative patent data with detailed technology and competitor analysis, the report provides actionable intelligence on patent applications, research priorities, innovation activity, and potential growth opportunities. It is designed to support strategic decision-making in research, product development, intellectual property management, investment, market intelligence, and corporate planning.

MOF Patent Landscape Overview

The patent landscape analysis tracks MOF patent activity from 2010 to 2026. The findings indicate sustained growth in patent filings, with activity reaching its highest levels in recent years. A significant proportion of the patents included in the dataset were filed after 2015, reflecting increased global investment in MOF research, commercialization, and application development.

China and the United States account for leading shares of MOF patent filings, demonstrating their prominent positions in the global innovation landscape. The report also examines patent distribution across other major jurisdictions, enabling readers to assess regional research strengths, filing priorities, and emerging centers of technological development.

Market and Competitor Analysis

The market and competitor analysis evaluates the competitive dynamics shaping the MOF sector. It reviews patent ownership, geographic filing patterns, applicant strategies, and the participation of universities, research institutions, and multinational companies. This analysis helps readers understand how leading applicants protect their innovations, prioritize markets, and establish positions across key technology areas.

Regional filing activity and organizational patent portfolios are assessed to reveal strategic behavior, competitive concentration, and opportunities for collaboration or differentiation. These insights can assist companies and investors in evaluating market entry strategies, partnership opportunities, intellectual property risks, and areas with commercial potential.

MOF Technology Analysis

The technology analysis covers major areas associated with Metal-Organic Framework innovation, including physical and chemical processes, organic chemistry, separation technologies, catalysis, and water treatment. Each area is evaluated according to patent activity, growth patterns, applicant participation, and its contribution to the advancement of MOF applications.

The report highlights technology segments attracting significant research attention and identifies fields demonstrating strong innovation momentum. This information supports the assessment of R&D priorities, portfolio development, technology scouting, and future application opportunities across materials science and related industries.

Leading MOF Patent Applicants

The report profiles prominent organizations involved in MOF technology, including California University, BASF SE, Zhejiang University, King Abdullah Sci & Tech University, and South China University. Each organization is examined based on patent activity, technology focus, portfolio development, and contributions to the broader MOF innovation ecosystem.

Collaboration networks and patent strategies are also reviewed, providing visibility into relationships among academic institutions, commercial organizations, and research centers. This analysis enables stakeholders to identify influential applicants, potential partners, competitive threats, and organizations driving advances in MOF technology.

Report Deliverables



56-page PDF full report

40+ pages of PDF presentation slides Excel files for each figure, including extended supporting data

Who Should Use This Report

The Metal-Organic Framework patent report is relevant to professionals responsible for strategy, innovation, commercialization, investment, product planning, and competitive intelligence. Intended users include:



Chief Marketing Officers

Chief Operating Officers

Business development professionals

Corporate strategy and planning executives

R&D and innovation officers

Investment analysts

Product managers and product marketing managers

Marketing and sales directors

Vice President - Sales

Vice President - Marketing

Heads of marketing, innovation, and strategy

Market intelligence experts

Business analysts and sales consultants Academic researchers

Overall, the report provides an integrated view of the global MOF patent landscape, combining filing trends, technology developments, jurisdictional activity, competitor positioning, and key player analysis. It offers a structured resource for organizations seeking to monitor innovation, strengthen intellectual property strategies, evaluate investment opportunities, and identify future growth areas within Metal-Organic Framework technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Patent Landscape Overview

2.1. Patent Family Analysis

2.2. Patent-Market Coverage

2.3. Geographical Jurisdiction

2.4. Top Applicants

2.5. Market Coverage of Top Applicants

2.6. Top Owners

2.7. Highly-Cited Applicants

3. Technology Analysis

3.1. Top Technologies

3.1.1. Top Technologies by Class

3.1.2. Top Technologies by Sub-Class

3.1.3. Top Technologies by Main-Group

3.1.4. Top Technologies by Sub-Group

3.2. Five Recent Dominant Technologies

3.3. Key Patents

3.4. Main Patent Themes

3.5. Technology Clustering

3.6. Top Inventors

4. Market and Competitor Analysis

4.1. Collaboration

4.1.1. Top Ten Applicants' Collaborations

4.1.2. Strongest Cooperation Networks

4.2. Top Applicant Activity

4.3. Pioneer Companies in the Last 5 Years

4.4. Top Applicant Clustering

4.5. Pending Patents

5. Key Players' Patent Profiles

5.1. Profile Analysis Framework

5.1.1. Patent Family Analysis

5.1.2. Top Technologies

5.1.3. Collaboration

5.1.4. Key Patents

5.1.5. Topic Modeling

5.1.6. Patent Clustering

5.2. Key Players

5.2.1. California University

5.2.2. BASF SE

5.2.3. Zhejiang University

Companies Featured



California University

BASF SE

Zhejiang University

King Abdullah Sci & Tech University

South China University

ASM IP Holding

UChicago Argonne LLC

Northwestern University

The Regents of the University of California

Beijing University

Zhejiang Technology University South China Tech University

For more information about this report visit

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