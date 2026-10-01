Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of 3 Of The Leading Companies: Arrow Electronics, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, And Iron Mountain
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|272
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$13.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$33.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality Commitments
1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research Trail & Confidence Scoring
1.3.1 Research Trail Components
1.3.2 Scoring Components
1.4 Data Collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation
1.7 Forecast Model
1.7.1 Quantified market impact analysis
1.7.1.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Assets
2.2.3 Organization Size
2.2.4 Application
2.2.5 End Use
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Cost structure
3.1.4 Value addition at each stage
3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.6 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing demand for data center consolidation and cloud adoption
3.2.1.2 Increase in cloud migration and hyperscale data center adoption
3.2.1.3 Surge in regulatory compliance requirements (HIPAA, GDPR, ISO standards)
3.2.1.4 Rise in data center consolidation and virtualization
3.2.1.5 Increase in sustainability and e-waste management initiatives
3.2.1.6 Rise in cybersecurity threats and data breaches
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Fluctuations in commodity prices
3.2.2.2 Inadequate infrastructure for recycling
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Increase in secondary market opportunities for resale and remarketing
3.2.3.2 Surge in adoption of AI and automation technologies in ITAD workflows
3.2.3.3 Rise in IT infrastructure expansion in emerging markets (APAC, Latin America, MEA)
3.2.3.4 Increase in green IT and circular economy initiatives
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory guideline
3.4.1 North America
3.4.1.1 U.S.: Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), EPA Electronics Recycling Guidelines, and NIST Data Sanitization Standards (SP 800-88)
3.4.1.2 Canada: Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA) & Provincial E-Waste Stewardship Programs
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.2.1 Germany: Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Directive & Circular Economy Act
3.4.2.2 UK: UK WEEE Regulations & Environment Act Compliance
3.4.2.3 France: Anti-Waste Law for Circular Economy (AGEC) & Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR)
3.4.2.4 Italy: National Waste Management Framework aligned with EU Circular Economy Action Plan
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.3.1 China: Circular Economy Promotion Law & E-Waste Recycling Regulations
3.4.3.2 India: E-Waste (Management) Rules & Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Compliance
3.4.3.3 Japan: Home Appliance Recycling Law & Act on Promotion of Effective Utilization of Resources
3.4.3.4 Australia: National Television and Computer Recycling Scheme (NTCRS)
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.4.1 Brazil: National Solid Waste Policy (PNRS) & Reverse Logistics Regulations
3.4.4.2 Mexico: General Law for the Prevention and Integral Management of Waste (LGPGIR)
3.4.4.3 Argentina: Hazardous Waste Law & Emerging E-Waste Management Policies
3.4.5 MEA
3.4.5.1 UAE: Federal Waste Management Law & Circular Economy Policy Framework
3.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia: National Waste Management Center Regulations & Vision 2030 Sustainability Goals
3.4.5.3 South Africa: National Environmental Management: Waste Act (NEMWA) & E-Waste Regulations
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Patent analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.9 Pricing Analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.9.1 Historical Price Trend Analysis
3.9.2 Pricing Strategy by Player Type
3.10 Data Center Capacity & Infrastructure Landscape
3.10.1 Installed capacity (MW) by country
3.10.2 Expansion pipeline 2025-2027
3.10.3 Utilization rates & supply-demand
3.11 Impact of AI & generative AI on the market
3.11.1 AI-Driven Disruption of Existing Business Models
3.11.2 GenAI Use Cases & Adoption Roadmap by Segment
3.11.3 Risks, limitations & regulatory considerations
3.12 3.13. Service Delivery Capacity & Provider Infrastructure (Driven by Primary Research)
3.12.1 Provider Network Density & Coverage by Region (Driven by Primary Research)
3.12.2 Capacity Gaps & Addressable Demand Mismatch (Driven by Primary Research)
3.13 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.13.1 Sustainable practices
3.13.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.13.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.13.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.13.5 Carbon footprint considerations
3.14 Forecast assumptions & scenario analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.14.1 Base Case - Key Macro & Industry Variables Driving CAGR
3.14.2 Optimistic Scenarios - Favourable macro and industry tailwinds
3.14.3 Pessimistic Scenario - Macroeconomic slowdown or industry headwinds
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 Latin America
4.2.5 MEA
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Key developments
4.5.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.5.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.5.3 New Product Launches
4.5.4 Expansion Plans and funding
4.6 Company Tier Benchmarking
4.6.1 Tier Classification Criteria & Qualifying Thresholds
4.6.2 Tier Positioning Matrix by Revenue, Geography & Innovation
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Assets, 2022-2035 ($Bn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Servers
5.3 Memory modules
5.4 HDD
5.5 CPU
5.6 GBIC
5.7 Line cards
5.8 Desktops
5.9 Laptops
5.10 SSD
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Organization Size, 2022-2035 ($Bn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 SME
6.3 Large Enterprises
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 ($Bn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Data Sanitation/ Destruction
7.3 Remarketing/Resale
7.4 Recycling
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ($Bn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Enterprises
8.3 Cloud Service Providers
8.4 Colocation Providers
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($Bn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.7 Netherlands
9.3.8 Belgium
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 Philippines
9.4.7 Indonesia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Global Players
10.1.1 Arrow Electronics
10.1.2 Blancco Technology Group
10.1.3 ERI (Electronic Recyclers International)
10.1.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
10.1.5 HOBI International
10.1.6 Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle
10.1.7 Iron Mountain
10.1.8 Sims Lifecycle Services
10.1.9 TES (Technology Environmental Solutions)
10.1.10 Veolia
10.1.11 Wisetek
10.2 Regional Players
10.2.1 All Green Electronics Recycling
10.2.2 Cascade Asset Management
10.2.3 Dataserv
10.2.4 Dataspan
10.2.5 Enviroserve
10.2.6 LifeSpan Technology (Data Center Division)
10.2.7 Quantum Lifecycle Partners
10.2.8 RackBank
10.2.9 RLG (Reverse Logistics Group)
10.2.10 TechReset
10.3 Emerging Players
10.3.1 Circular Computing
10.3.2 CloudBlue
10.3.3 Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations
10.3.4 Excess Logic
10.3.5 Greentek Reman
10.3.6 Shift Ecological
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