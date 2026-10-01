Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of 3 Of The Leading Companies: Arrow Electronics, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, And Iron Mountain

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market was valued at USD 13.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 33.6 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 10.2%. Rapid digitalization, hyperscale data center expansion, cloud adoption, and increasingly frequent hardware replacement cycles are driving sustained demand for secure and environmentally responsible IT asset disposition services.

Data center IT asset disposition has become a strategic priority for enterprises, cloud service providers, and colocation operators. Organizations are strengthening their focus on certified data destruction, regulatory compliance, asset lifecycle traceability, value recovery, and electronic waste reduction. Growing data privacy obligations and environmental regulations are also accelerating the adoption of professional ITAD services that provide documented chain-of-custody processes, audit reporting, refurbishment, resale, redeployment, and recycling.

Circular economy initiatives are further reshaping the Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market. Businesses are seeking to extend equipment lifecycles, recover value from retired infrastructure, reduce carbon emissions, and divert electronic waste from landfills. These priorities are encouraging greater investment in refurbishment programs, secondary-market resale channels, and advanced recycling infrastructure.

The servers segment accounted for 35.5% of the market and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11% through 2035. Servers remain central to computing, storage, cloud, and data center operations, while ongoing performance improvements continue to shorten replacement cycles. The resulting volume of retired servers is creating significant opportunities for secure disposition, component harvesting, refurbishment, resale, and recycling services.

Large enterprises held a 75.9% market share and are projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% between 2026 and 2035. These organizations operate extensive IT environments and multiple data centers, generating substantial volumes of decommissioned equipment. Strict data protection requirements and corporate sustainability commitments are increasing demand for certified ITAD providers offering secure data destruction, logistics management, compliance documentation, audit support, and residual value recovery.

The United States Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market accounted for an 81.6% share in 2025 and generated USD 3.9 billion. Growth is supported by hyperscale data center development, expanding cloud infrastructure, enterprise modernization, and continuous equipment refresh programs. Rising volumes of decommissioned servers, storage systems, networking equipment, and related hardware are increasing demand for secure asset recovery, resale, refurbishment, and recycling solutions.

Leading companies operating in the global market include Arrow Electronics, Blancco Technology Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HOBI International, Ingram Micro Lifecycle Services, Iron Mountain, Sims Lifecycle Services, TES, Veolia, and Wisetek. Market participants are expanding certified data destruction capabilities and strengthening compliance with global data protection and environmental standards.

Companies are also investing in automation, advanced asset tracking, and AI-enabled lifecycle management platforms to improve transparency, security, and operational efficiency. Partnerships with cloud providers, hyperscale operators, colocation companies, and enterprise IT departments are supporting long-term contracts and recurring revenue opportunities. Geographic expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and investment in refurbishment and recycling capacity are expected to strengthen competitiveness across emerging digital markets.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast Includes:



Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and the regulatory landscape

Competitive analysis supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL frameworks

Market size, segment performance, and regional forecasts through 2035 Company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

As data center operators balance infrastructure modernization with security, compliance, and sustainability objectives, demand for integrated IT asset disposition services is expected to accelerate. Providers with certified processes, global logistics networks, advanced tracking capabilities, and strong value recovery programs will be positioned to benefit from the continued expansion of the Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market.



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