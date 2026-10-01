Global Protein Labeling Market Analysis And Forecast, 2025-2030 Precision Medicine And Advanced Proteomics Drive Demand For Bioorthogonal And Multiplex Solutions
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|226
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Emerging Technologies Segmental Analysis Regional Analysis Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview Macroeconomic Factors Analysis R&D Funding Environment and Budget Cycles Impact of U.S. Tariffs on Protein Labeling Supply Chains Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers Bargaining Power of Suppliers Potential for New Entrants Threat of Substitutes Competitiveness in the Industry
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Biopharma R&D Spending Growth in Multiplex Imaging and High-Parameter Spectral Flow Cytometry Systems Expanding Proteomics and Protein-Interaction Studies
- Labels can Affect Protein Function or Binding Variable Labeling Efficiency and Reproducibility Price Sensitivity in Routine Research Use
- Multiplex-Ready Dyes (Low Spillover, NIR) Site-Specific and Click/Tag-Based Labeling Uptake Rising Demand for Custom Labeling Services
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview North America
- The U.S. Canada
- The U.K.
- China Japan
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Key Takeaways Fluorogenic Labeling Probes to Improve Signal-To-Noise Self-Labeling Tag Platforms with Improved Ligands for Live-Cell and Complex Models Proximity Labeling Integrated with Advanced Imaging Workflows Patent Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Protein Labeling Market, by Product Type
- Product Type Key Takeaways Kits Reagents Services
- Labeling Method Key Takeaways In Vitro Labeling In Vivo Labeling Bioorthogonal Labeling
- Application Key Takeaways Cell-based Assays Fluorescence Microscopy Immunological Techniques Mass Spectrometry Protein Microarray
- End User Key Takeaways Academic and Research Institutes Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Clinical and Reference Laboratories CROs and Assay Developers
- Global Protein Labeling Market, by Region
- Regional Key Takeaways North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America The Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways Competitive Landscape Company Share Analysis Strategic Analysis
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology Sources Abbreviations Company Profiles
- AAT BIOQUEST INC. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC. BIO-TECHNE CYTIVA F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD LI-COR INC. MERCK KGAA NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS PROMEGA CORP. PROTEINTECH GROUP INC. REVVITY TAKARA BIO INC. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. VECTOR LABORATORIES INC. Some Emerging Companies in the Protein Labeling Market
List of Tables [261]
List of Figures [82]
Companies Featured
- AAT BIOQUEST INC. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC. BIO-TECHNE CYTIVA F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD LI-COR INC. MERCK KGAA NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS PROMEGA CORP. PROTEINTECH GROUP INC. REVVITY TAKARA BIO INC. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. VECTOR LABORATORIES INC.
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