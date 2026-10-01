Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Equipment Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of 3 Of The Leading Companies Within The Data Included: KLA Corporation, FANUC Corporation, And ABB Robotics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|210
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$154.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$296 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Equipment type
2.2.3 Technology
2.2.4 Motion component
2.2.5 End Use
2.2.6 Distribution channel
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives
2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players
2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising demand for miniaturized and high-performance electronic devices
3.2.1.2 Expansion of IoT, 5G, and connected technologies
3.2.1.3 Growth of automotive electronics and electrification (EVs)
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 Supply chain disruptions and component shortages
3.2.2.2 Increasing technological complexity and faster product cycles
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Future market trends
3.5 Technology and innovation landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Price trends
3.6.1 by region
3.6.2 by Equipment type
3.7 Regulatory landscape
3.7.1 Standards and compliance requirements
3.7.2 Regional regulatory frameworks
3.7.3 Certification standards
3.8 Trade statistics
3.8.1 Major importing countries
3.8.2 Major exporting countries
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by Region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Equipment type, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 PCB & SMT assembly equipment
5.3 Testing & inspection equipment
5.4 Component handling & storage systems
5.5 Assembly & integration systems
5.6 Coating & dispensing equipment
5.7 Cleaning & surface preparation equipment
5.8 Marking & labelling equipment
5.9 Cutting & singulation equipment
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Fully automated systems
6.3 Semi-automated systems
6.4 Manual/basic systems
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Motion component, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Linear guides
7.3 Telescopic rails
7.4 Linear actuators
7.5 Ball screws
7.6 Integrated motion systems
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Consumer electronics manufacturers
8.3 OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly & test) providers
8.4 Telecommunications electronics
8.5 Automotive electronics
8.6 Industrial and IoT electronics
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Direct
9.3 Indirect
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Australia
10.4.6 Indonesia
10.4.7 Malaysia
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.6 MEA
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 ABB Robotics
11.2 Bosch Rexroth AG
11.3 FANUC Corporation
11.4 Fuji Corporation
11.5 Hiwin Technologies Corporation
11.6 JUKI Corporation
11.7 KLA Corporation
11.8 KUKA AG
11.9 Mycronic AB
11.10 Nordson Corporation
11.11 NSK Ltd.
11.12 Omron Corporation
11.13 Saki Corporation
11.14 The Timken Company
11.15 THK Co., Ltd.
11.16 Yamaha Motor Corporation
11.17 Yaskawa Electric
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