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Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Equipment Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of 3 Of The Leading Companies Within The Data Included: KLA Corporation, FANUC Corporation, And ABB Robotics


2026-10-01 05:17:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI, Automation and Advanced Packaging Drive Consumer Electronics Equipment Opportunities as Smart Factories and U.S. Onshoring Accelerate

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Equipment Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global consumer electronics manufacturing equipment market was valued at USD 154.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 296 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for compact, connected, and high-performance electronic products, alongside continued investment in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Consumer electronics manufacturers are prioritizing precision engineering, high-density integration, miniaturized components, and advanced fabrication processes to address evolving product performance and design requirements. These priorities are accelerating investment in next-generation assembly, inspection, testing, semiconductor production, and automation equipment capable of supporting increasingly complex electronic architectures.

Higher production volumes, next-generation communication technologies, and the continued expansion of connected devices are also increasing demand for high-throughput manufacturing systems. Producers are implementing automated equipment to strengthen quality control, improve operational efficiency, reduce production errors, and scale capacity. The adoption of advanced semiconductor packaging methods and multilayer printed circuit board designs is further driving demand for precision manufacturing equipment.

PCB and SMT Assembly Equipment Segment Expands

The PCB and surface-mount technology (SMT) assembly equipment segment generated USD 63.7 billion in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2026 to 2035. Segment growth is being driven by the modernization of electronics production lines and the widespread deployment of robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence-powered inspection systems.

Manufacturers are adopting intelligent defect recognition, predictive maintenance, real-time process monitoring, and precision rework technologies to improve yield rates and limit unplanned downtime. These capabilities enable electronics producers to maintain consistent quality while managing smaller components, denser assemblies, and more demanding production specifications.

Fully Automated Systems Lead Market Adoption

Fully automated systems accounted for 54.9% of the global consumer electronics manufacturing equipment market in 2025. The segment is projected to record a CAGR of 7% between 2026 and 2035, supported by the integration of AI-driven analytics, robotic material handling, IoT-enabled monitoring, digital simulation, and predictive maintenance platforms.

Rising labor expenses, intensifying global competition, and the technical complexity of miniaturized electronic assemblies are encouraging manufacturers to transition toward comprehensive automation. Smart factory investments are helping companies optimize throughput, strengthen process visibility, improve equipment utilization, and minimize defects across production environments.

U.S. Market Benefits From Domestic Manufacturing Investment

The U.S. consumer electronics manufacturing equipment market reached USD 29.1 billion in 2025 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2026 to 2035. Domestic manufacturing capacity is increasing in response to demand for advanced semiconductors, data infrastructure components, AI hardware, and high-performance computing systems.

Government initiatives supporting onshore manufacturing, combined with capital investment from major semiconductor producers, are reinforcing domestic supply chains. U.S. manufacturing facilities are increasingly implementing robotics, AI-enabled quality control, predictive analytics, and smart factory platforms. This investment is strengthening demand for semiconductor fabrication, SMT assembly, testing, inspection, and factory automation equipment.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Priorities

Leading companies operating in the global consumer electronics manufacturing equipment market include KLA Corporation, FANUC Corporation, ABB Robotics, Yaskawa Electric, KUKA AG, Yamaha Motor Corporation, JUKI Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Mycronic AB, Omron Corporation, Fuji Corporation, THK Co., Ltd., The Timken Company, Nordson Corporation, NSK Ltd., Saki Corporation, and Hiwin Technologies Corporation.

Market participants are strengthening their competitive positions through product innovation, research and development, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion. Investments are focused on high-precision, AI-integrated, and automation-centric equipment designed to improve production scalability, reliability, and lifecycle performance.

Partnerships with semiconductor manufacturers and consumer electronics producers are supporting long-term supply agreements and recurring revenue opportunities. Companies are also expanding in regions experiencing semiconductor capacity growth while developing digital manufacturing ecosystems, predictive maintenance services, and integrated smart factory solutions to enhance customer retention.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast Coverage

  • Consumer electronics manufacturing equipment industry trends, growth drivers, challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape assessment, including Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Global market size, equipment and automation segmentation, and regional forecasts through 2035
  • Company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, strategic initiatives, and SWOT analysis

Continued innovation in electronics manufacturing, rising global consumption of connected devices, semiconductor capacity expansion, and the growing complexity of integrated systems are expected to sustain market growth through 2035. Manufacturers capable of delivering intelligent, precise, scalable, and highly automated production equipment will be well positioned to benefit from the industry's long-term transformation.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 210
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $154.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $296 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Equipment type
2.2.3 Technology
2.2.4 Motion component
2.2.5 End Use
2.2.6 Distribution channel
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives
2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players
2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising demand for miniaturized and high-performance electronic devices
3.2.1.2 Expansion of IoT, 5G, and connected technologies
3.2.1.3 Growth of automotive electronics and electrification (EVs)
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 Supply chain disruptions and component shortages
3.2.2.2 Increasing technological complexity and faster product cycles
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Future market trends
3.5 Technology and innovation landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Price trends
3.6.1 by region
3.6.2 by Equipment type
3.7 Regulatory landscape
3.7.1 Standards and compliance requirements
3.7.2 Regional regulatory frameworks
3.7.3 Certification standards
3.8 Trade statistics
3.8.1 Major importing countries
3.8.2 Major exporting countries
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by Region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Equipment type, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 PCB & SMT assembly equipment
5.3 Testing & inspection equipment
5.4 Component handling & storage systems
5.5 Assembly & integration systems
5.6 Coating & dispensing equipment
5.7 Cleaning & surface preparation equipment
5.8 Marking & labelling equipment
5.9 Cutting & singulation equipment
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Fully automated systems
6.3 Semi-automated systems
6.4 Manual/basic systems
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Motion component, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Linear guides
7.3 Telescopic rails
7.4 Linear actuators
7.5 Ball screws
7.6 Integrated motion systems
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Consumer electronics manufacturers
8.3 OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly & test) providers
8.4 Telecommunications electronics
8.5 Automotive electronics
8.6 Industrial and IoT electronics
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Direct
9.3 Indirect
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Australia
10.4.6 Indonesia
10.4.7 Malaysia
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.6 MEA
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 ABB Robotics
11.2 Bosch Rexroth AG
11.3 FANUC Corporation
11.4 Fuji Corporation
11.5 Hiwin Technologies Corporation
11.6 JUKI Corporation
11.7 KLA Corporation
11.8 KUKA AG
11.9 Mycronic AB
11.10 Nordson Corporation
11.11 NSK Ltd.
11.12 Omron Corporation
11.13 Saki Corporation
11.14 The Timken Company
11.15 THK Co., Ltd.
11.16 Yamaha Motor Corporation
11.17 Yaskawa Electric
For more information about this report visit

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