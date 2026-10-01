Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Equipment Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of 3 Of The Leading Companies Within The Data Included: KLA Corporation, FANUC Corporation, And ABB Robotics

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Equipment Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global consumer electronics manufacturing equipment market was valued at USD 154.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 296 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for compact, connected, and high-performance electronic products, alongside continued investment in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Consumer electronics manufacturers are prioritizing precision engineering, high-density integration, miniaturized components, and advanced fabrication processes to address evolving product performance and design requirements. These priorities are accelerating investment in next-generation assembly, inspection, testing, semiconductor production, and automation equipment capable of supporting increasingly complex electronic architectures.

Higher production volumes, next-generation communication technologies, and the continued expansion of connected devices are also increasing demand for high-throughput manufacturing systems. Producers are implementing automated equipment to strengthen quality control, improve operational efficiency, reduce production errors, and scale capacity. The adoption of advanced semiconductor packaging methods and multilayer printed circuit board designs is further driving demand for precision manufacturing equipment.

PCB and SMT Assembly Equipment Segment Expands

The PCB and surface-mount technology (SMT) assembly equipment segment generated USD 63.7 billion in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2026 to 2035. Segment growth is being driven by the modernization of electronics production lines and the widespread deployment of robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence-powered inspection systems.

Manufacturers are adopting intelligent defect recognition, predictive maintenance, real-time process monitoring, and precision rework technologies to improve yield rates and limit unplanned downtime. These capabilities enable electronics producers to maintain consistent quality while managing smaller components, denser assemblies, and more demanding production specifications.

Fully Automated Systems Lead Market Adoption

Fully automated systems accounted for 54.9% of the global consumer electronics manufacturing equipment market in 2025. The segment is projected to record a CAGR of 7% between 2026 and 2035, supported by the integration of AI-driven analytics, robotic material handling, IoT-enabled monitoring, digital simulation, and predictive maintenance platforms.

Rising labor expenses, intensifying global competition, and the technical complexity of miniaturized electronic assemblies are encouraging manufacturers to transition toward comprehensive automation. Smart factory investments are helping companies optimize throughput, strengthen process visibility, improve equipment utilization, and minimize defects across production environments.

U.S. Market Benefits From Domestic Manufacturing Investment

The U.S. consumer electronics manufacturing equipment market reached USD 29.1 billion in 2025 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2026 to 2035. Domestic manufacturing capacity is increasing in response to demand for advanced semiconductors, data infrastructure components, AI hardware, and high-performance computing systems.

Government initiatives supporting onshore manufacturing, combined with capital investment from major semiconductor producers, are reinforcing domestic supply chains. U.S. manufacturing facilities are increasingly implementing robotics, AI-enabled quality control, predictive analytics, and smart factory platforms. This investment is strengthening demand for semiconductor fabrication, SMT assembly, testing, inspection, and factory automation equipment.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Priorities

Leading companies operating in the global consumer electronics manufacturing equipment market include KLA Corporation, FANUC Corporation, ABB Robotics, Yaskawa Electric, KUKA AG, Yamaha Motor Corporation, JUKI Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Mycronic AB, Omron Corporation, Fuji Corporation, THK Co., Ltd., The Timken Company, Nordson Corporation, NSK Ltd., Saki Corporation, and Hiwin Technologies Corporation.

Market participants are strengthening their competitive positions through product innovation, research and development, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion. Investments are focused on high-precision, AI-integrated, and automation-centric equipment designed to improve production scalability, reliability, and lifecycle performance.

Partnerships with semiconductor manufacturers and consumer electronics producers are supporting long-term supply agreements and recurring revenue opportunities. Companies are also expanding in regions experiencing semiconductor capacity growth while developing digital manufacturing ecosystems, predictive maintenance services, and integrated smart factory solutions to enhance customer retention.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast Coverage



Consumer electronics manufacturing equipment industry trends, growth drivers, challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape assessment, including Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Global market size, equipment and automation segmentation, and regional forecasts through 2035 Company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, strategic initiatives, and SWOT analysis

Continued innovation in electronics manufacturing, rising global consumption of connected devices, semiconductor capacity expansion, and the growing complexity of integrated systems are expected to sustain market growth through 2035. Manufacturers capable of delivering intelligent, precise, scalable, and highly automated production equipment will be well positioned to benefit from the industry's long-term transformation.

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