LFP And LMFP Cathode Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of 3 Of The Leading Companies: Hunan Yuneng New Energy Battery Material, CATL Brunp, And Gotion High-Tech
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|210
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$15.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$47.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Product Type
2.2.2 Form
2.2.3 Application
2.2.4 Regional
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.5 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.5 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising electric vehicle adoption worldwide
3.2.1.2 Increasing demand for energy storage solutions
3.2.1.3 Cost advantages over nickel-based chemistries
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Lower energy density than alternative chemistries
3.2.2.2 Raw material price fluctuations and volatility
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Expansion of LMFP for higher energy density
3.2.3.2 Growth in stationary energy storage installations
3.2.3.3 Localization of battery material supply chains
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Technology and innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Price trends
3.8.1 by region
3.8.2 by product type
3.9 Future market trends
3.10 Patent landscape
3.11 Trade statistics (HS code)
3.11.1 Major importing countries
3.11.2 Major exporting countries
3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.12.1 Sustainable practices
3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.13 Carbon footprint consideration
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 LATAM
4.2.1.5 MEA
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2022-2035 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 LFP
5.3 LMFP
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Form, 2022-2035 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Active material powder
6.3 Coated electrode
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 EV batteries
7.3 ESS
7.4 Consumer electronics
7.5 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.5.4 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 South Africa
8.6.3 UAE
8.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Hunan Yuneng New Energy Battery Material Co., Ltd.
9.2 CATL Brunp (Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology)
9.3 LBM (Changzhou Liyuan New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.)
9.4 Gotion High-tech (Guoxuan High-tech Co., Ltd.)
9.5 Shenzhen Dynanonic Co., Ltd.
9.6 Chongqing Terui Battery Materials Co., Ltd.
9.7 Epsilon Advanced Materials Pvt. Ltd.
9.8 IBUvolt Battery Materials GmbH
9.9 IBU-tec Advanced Materials AG
9.10 HCM
9.11 Mitra Chem
9.12 Sparkz Inc.
9.13 Integrals Power Ltd.
9.14 Western CAM
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