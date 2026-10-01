LFP And LMFP Cathode Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of 3 Of The Leading Companies: Hunan Yuneng New Energy Battery Material, CATL Brunp, And Gotion High-Tech

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "LFP and LMFP Cathode Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LFP and LMFP cathode market was valued at USD 15.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 47.3 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for cost-efficient, durable, and safer battery materials across electric vehicles, commercial transportation, and large-scale energy storage systems.

The LFP and LMFP cathode industry is benefiting from a structural transition away from cobalt-dependent battery chemistries. Cost optimization, supply chain security, raw material availability, and increasingly stringent battery safety requirements are encouraging automotive OEMs and battery manufacturers to expand their use of iron-phosphate-based cathode materials. Long-term procurement agreements are also becoming more common as companies seek stable input costs and reduced exposure to geopolitical and pricing risks associated with cobalt sourcing.

Established production ecosystems, particularly across Asia, continue to support global LFP and LMFP cathode market expansion. Mature manufacturing clusters, advanced processing capabilities, and high-volume production capacity enable suppliers to meet growing requirements from electric mobility and stationary energy storage customers. As electrification advances across transportation and power infrastructure, LFP and LMFP cathodes are expected to remain integral to global battery supply chains.

LFP technology accounted for 82.2% of the market in 2025, representing approximately USD 12.78 billion in revenue. Its leading position is attributed to early commercialization, established production processes, mature industrial capabilities, and extensive integration within large-scale battery manufacturing networks. Operational reliability, long cycle life, and scalable manufacturing further support LFP adoption across automotive, commercial, and energy storage applications.

The EV batteries segment held a 72% market share in 2025. LFP and LMFP cathode materials are increasingly deployed in electric mobility platforms where safety, affordability, durability, and lifecycle performance are key procurement considerations. Adoption is especially prominent in mass-market electric vehicles, commercial fleets, and entry-level mobility platforms. Continued growth in global EV production is expected to generate substantial demand for both established LFP products and higher-performance LMFP technologies.

North America's LFP and LMFP cathode market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.37% from 2026 to 2035. In the United States, policy-driven manufacturing incentives are accelerating investment in domestic battery production and cathode material capacity. Government support for supply chain localization is also encouraging the development of regional battery value chains, reducing dependence on imported materials and strengthening North American manufacturing resilience.

Leading companies operating in the global LFP and LMFP cathode market include CATL Brunp (Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology), Hunan Yuneng New Energy Battery Material Co., Ltd., Gotion High-tech (Guoxuan High-tech Co., Ltd.), LBM (Changzhou Liyuan New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.), Shenzhen Dynanonic Co., Ltd., Chongqing Terui Battery Materials Co., Ltd., Epsilon Advanced Materials Pvt. Ltd., IBU-tec Advanced Materials AG, IBUvolt Battery Materials GmbH, Mitra Chem, Sparkz Inc., HCM, Integrals Power Ltd., and Western CAM.

Market participants are strengthening their competitive positions through production capacity expansion, vertical integration, technology development, and long-term supply agreements with battery manufacturers and automotive OEMs. Capital investment is being directed toward new and expanded facilities serving EV battery and energy storage demand. Research and development programs are focused on improving energy density, cycle life, processing efficiency, and overall material performance.

Strategic partnerships and joint ventures are also playing a larger role in the LFP and LMFP cathode market. These arrangements help companies secure raw material supplies, mitigate price volatility, accelerate commercialization, and establish localized production capabilities. Competitive differentiation will increasingly depend on manufacturing scale, product quality, supply reliability, technological performance, and the ability to support customers across multiple regions.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Global industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape assessment, including Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, technology and application segmentation, and regional forecasts through 2035 Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

The outlook for the global LFP and LMFP cathode market remains strong as automotive electrification, grid modernization, and renewable energy integration increase worldwide. Suppliers with scalable production, secure raw material access, advanced cathode technologies, and established OEM relationships are expected to be well positioned to capture growth through 2035.

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