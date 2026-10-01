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LFP And LMFP Cathode Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of 3 Of The Leading Companies: Hunan Yuneng New Energy Battery Material, CATL Brunp, And Gotion High-Tech


2026-10-01 05:17:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LFP and LMFP Cathodes Gain Momentum as EVs, Energy Storage and Localized Supply Chains Drive Safer, Cobalt-Free Battery Adoption

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "LFP and LMFP Cathode Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LFP and LMFP cathode market was valued at USD 15.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 47.3 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for cost-efficient, durable, and safer battery materials across electric vehicles, commercial transportation, and large-scale energy storage systems.

The LFP and LMFP cathode industry is benefiting from a structural transition away from cobalt-dependent battery chemistries. Cost optimization, supply chain security, raw material availability, and increasingly stringent battery safety requirements are encouraging automotive OEMs and battery manufacturers to expand their use of iron-phosphate-based cathode materials. Long-term procurement agreements are also becoming more common as companies seek stable input costs and reduced exposure to geopolitical and pricing risks associated with cobalt sourcing.

Established production ecosystems, particularly across Asia, continue to support global LFP and LMFP cathode market expansion. Mature manufacturing clusters, advanced processing capabilities, and high-volume production capacity enable suppliers to meet growing requirements from electric mobility and stationary energy storage customers. As electrification advances across transportation and power infrastructure, LFP and LMFP cathodes are expected to remain integral to global battery supply chains.

LFP technology accounted for 82.2% of the market in 2025, representing approximately USD 12.78 billion in revenue. Its leading position is attributed to early commercialization, established production processes, mature industrial capabilities, and extensive integration within large-scale battery manufacturing networks. Operational reliability, long cycle life, and scalable manufacturing further support LFP adoption across automotive, commercial, and energy storage applications.

The EV batteries segment held a 72% market share in 2025. LFP and LMFP cathode materials are increasingly deployed in electric mobility platforms where safety, affordability, durability, and lifecycle performance are key procurement considerations. Adoption is especially prominent in mass-market electric vehicles, commercial fleets, and entry-level mobility platforms. Continued growth in global EV production is expected to generate substantial demand for both established LFP products and higher-performance LMFP technologies.

North America's LFP and LMFP cathode market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.37% from 2026 to 2035. In the United States, policy-driven manufacturing incentives are accelerating investment in domestic battery production and cathode material capacity. Government support for supply chain localization is also encouraging the development of regional battery value chains, reducing dependence on imported materials and strengthening North American manufacturing resilience.

Leading companies operating in the global LFP and LMFP cathode market include CATL Brunp (Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology), Hunan Yuneng New Energy Battery Material Co., Ltd., Gotion High-tech (Guoxuan High-tech Co., Ltd.), LBM (Changzhou Liyuan New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.), Shenzhen Dynanonic Co., Ltd., Chongqing Terui Battery Materials Co., Ltd., Epsilon Advanced Materials Pvt. Ltd., IBU-tec Advanced Materials AG, IBUvolt Battery Materials GmbH, Mitra Chem, Sparkz Inc., HCM, Integrals Power Ltd., and Western CAM.

Market participants are strengthening their competitive positions through production capacity expansion, vertical integration, technology development, and long-term supply agreements with battery manufacturers and automotive OEMs. Capital investment is being directed toward new and expanded facilities serving EV battery and energy storage demand. Research and development programs are focused on improving energy density, cycle life, processing efficiency, and overall material performance.

Strategic partnerships and joint ventures are also playing a larger role in the LFP and LMFP cathode market. These arrangements help companies secure raw material supplies, mitigate price volatility, accelerate commercialization, and establish localized production capabilities. Competitive differentiation will increasingly depend on manufacturing scale, product quality, supply reliability, technological performance, and the ability to support customers across multiple regions.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Global industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, emerging opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape assessment, including Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, technology and application segmentation, and regional forecasts through 2035
  • Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

The outlook for the global LFP and LMFP cathode market remains strong as automotive electrification, grid modernization, and renewable energy integration increase worldwide. Suppliers with scalable production, secure raw material access, advanced cathode technologies, and established OEM relationships are expected to be well positioned to capture growth through 2035.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 210
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $15.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $47.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Product Type
2.2.2 Form
2.2.3 Application
2.2.4 Regional
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.5 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.5 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising electric vehicle adoption worldwide
3.2.1.2 Increasing demand for energy storage solutions
3.2.1.3 Cost advantages over nickel-based chemistries
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Lower energy density than alternative chemistries
3.2.2.2 Raw material price fluctuations and volatility
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Expansion of LMFP for higher energy density
3.2.3.2 Growth in stationary energy storage installations
3.2.3.3 Localization of battery material supply chains
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Technology and innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Price trends
3.8.1 by region
3.8.2 by product type
3.9 Future market trends
3.10 Patent landscape
3.11 Trade statistics (HS code)
3.11.1 Major importing countries
3.11.2 Major exporting countries
3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.12.1 Sustainable practices
3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.13 Carbon footprint consideration
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 LATAM
4.2.1.5 MEA
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2022-2035 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 LFP
5.3 LMFP
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Form, 2022-2035 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Active material powder
6.3 Coated electrode
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 EV batteries
7.3 ESS
7.4 Consumer electronics
7.5 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.5.4 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 South Africa
8.6.3 UAE
8.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Hunan Yuneng New Energy Battery Material Co., Ltd.
9.2 CATL Brunp (Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology)
9.3 LBM (Changzhou Liyuan New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.)
9.4 Gotion High-tech (Guoxuan High-tech Co., Ltd.)
9.5 Shenzhen Dynanonic Co., Ltd.
9.6 Chongqing Terui Battery Materials Co., Ltd.
9.7 Epsilon Advanced Materials Pvt. Ltd.
9.8 IBUvolt Battery Materials GmbH
9.9 IBU-tec Advanced Materials AG
9.10 HCM
9.11 Mitra Chem
9.12 Sparkz Inc.
9.13 Integrals Power Ltd.
9.14 Western CAM
For more information about this report visit

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